Stock news: Barrick’s gold-fuelled profit boom leads a busy week of earnings
Canadian investors got a wave of earnings news this week, from Barrick’s profit surge to stronger results at Cineplex and Canadian Tire.
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Canadian investors got a wave of earnings news this week, from Barrick’s profit surge to stronger results at Cineplex and Canadian Tire.
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Numbers for its first quarter:
Barrick Mining Corp. reported its first-quarter profit more than tripled compared with a year ago, helped by soaring gold prices.
The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it earned US$1.60 billion or 96 cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31. The result compared with a profit of US$474 million or 27 cents US per share in the same quarter a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Barrick says it earned 98 cents US per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 35 cents per share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue totalled US$5.22 billion, up from US$3.13 billion in the first quarter of 2025.
Barrick says gold production in the quarter totalled 719,000 ounces compared with 758,000 ounces a year ago, while gold sales amounted to 748,000 ounces, down from 751,000 ounces a year earlier.
The company’s realized gold price was US$4,823 per ounce, up from US$2,898 in the same quarter last year.
Numbers for its first quarter:
Cineplex Inc. reported a loss of $22.4 million in its first quarter compared with a loss of $36.6 million a year earlier as its revenue rose 16%. The movie theatre company says the loss amounted to 36 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31. The result compared with a loss of 58 cents per diluted share a year earlier.
Revenue totalled $291.0 million for the quarter, up from $251.7 million in the first quarter of 2025.
The company says theatre attendance amounted to 9.8 million patrons, up from 8.4 million a year earlier.
Box office revenue per patron was $12.94, up from $12.14 in the same quarter last year, while concession revenue per patron was $9.54, up from $9.13.
Numbers for its first quarter:
Manulife Financial Corp. reported $1.1 billion in net income attributable to shareholders during the first quarter, compared with $485 million during the same period last year. That amounted to earnings per share of 65 cents during the period, up from 25 cents during the prior-year quarter.
The insurer says adjusted earnings, or what it calls core earnings, reached $1.8 billion during the first quarter, up year-over-year from $1.77 billion. Core earnings for Manulife’s Asia segment came in at US$598 million during the period, compared with US$492 million last year. Meanwhile, core earnings for its Canada segment came in at $352 million, compared with $374 million during last year’s first quarter.
Manulife CEO Phil Witherington says the company’s Asia segment achieved a strong quarter, with 22% growth in core earnings and 15% growth in new business value.
Numbers for its first quarter:
Brookfield Corp. announced plans to combine its operations with its insurance business as it reported its first-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago. The company says it’s looking to merge its business with Brookfield Wealth Solutions to streamline its corporate structure. Brookfield president Nick Goodman says the move will improve capital efficiency and flexibility.
Brookfield, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it earned net income attributable to shareholders totalling US$102 million or three cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, up from US$73 million or a penny US per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue totalled US$18.58 billion, up from US$17.94 billion in the first quarter of 2025.
Distributable earnings per share amounted to 66 cents US for the quarter, up from 65 cents US per share in the same quarter last year.
Numbers for its fourth quarter:
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit attributable to shareholders of $28.1 million, up from $27.1 million a year earlier, as its revenue rose 18%. The luxury parka maker says the profit amounted to 28 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 29, the same as a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Canada Goose says it earned 37 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 33 cents per diluted share last year.
Revenue for the fourth quarter of the company’s 2026 financial year totalled $453.3 million, up from $384.6 a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected Canada Goose to report an adjusted profit of 40 cents per share and $412 million in revenue for the quarter, according to LSEG Data & Analytics. In its outlook for its 2027 financial year, Canada Goose says it expects revenue to grow by low-single digits compared with the year it just completed.
Numbers for its first quarter:
Canadian Tire Corp., Ltd. reported its first-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago as its revenue also climbed higher. The retailer reported net income of $129.5 million or $2.02 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 4, up from $56.9 million or 67 cents per diluted share a year earlier.
On a normalized basis, Canadian Tire says it earned $2.02 per diluted share, up from a normalized profit of $2.00 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2025.
Revenue for the quarter totalled $3.57 billion, up from $3.46 billion a year earlier.
Overall comparable sales were down 1.0% as growth at SportChek and Mark’s was offset by a decline at Canadian Tire. Canadian Tire comparable sales fell 2.3%, while SportCheck comparable sales rose 3.3%. Mark’s comparable sales added 1.2%.
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