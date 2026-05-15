The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it earned US$1.60 billion or 96 cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31. The result compared with a profit of US$474 million or 27 cents US per share in the same quarter a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Barrick says it earned 98 cents US per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 35 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled US$5.22 billion, up from US$3.13 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

Barrick says gold production in the quarter totalled 719,000 ounces compared with 758,000 ounces a year ago, while gold sales amounted to 748,000 ounces, down from 751,000 ounces a year earlier.

The company’s realized gold price was US$4,823 per ounce, up from US$2,898 in the same quarter last year.

Source Google

Cineplex reports $22.4M Q1 loss, revenue up 16 per cent from year earlier

Cineplex Inc. (TSX:CGX) Numbers for its first quarter: Loss: $22.4 million (compared to loss of $36.6 million a year ago)

$22.4 million (compared to loss of $36.6 million a year ago) Revenue: $291.0 million (up from $251.7 million)

Cineplex Inc. reported a loss of $22.4 million in its first quarter compared with a loss of $36.6 million a year earlier as its revenue rose 16%. The movie theatre company says the loss amounted to 36 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31. The result compared with a loss of 58 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $291.0 million for the quarter, up from $251.7 million in the first quarter of 2025.

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The company says theatre attendance amounted to 9.8 million patrons, up from 8.4 million a year earlier.

Box office revenue per patron was $12.94, up from $12.14 in the same quarter last year, while concession revenue per patron was $9.54, up from $9.13.

Source Google

Manulife reports $1.1 billion in Q1 earnings, up from $485 million last year

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC) Numbers for its first quarter: Profit: $1.1 billion (up from $485 million a year ago)

$1.1 billion (up from $485 million a year ago) Adjusted earnings: $1.8 billion (up from $1.77 billion)

Manulife Financial Corp. reported $1.1 billion in net income attributable to shareholders during the first quarter, compared with $485 million during the same period last year. That amounted to earnings per share of 65 cents during the period, up from 25 cents during the prior-year quarter.

The insurer says adjusted earnings, or what it calls core earnings, reached $1.8 billion during the first quarter, up year-over-year from $1.77 billion. Core earnings for Manulife’s Asia segment came in at US$598 million during the period, compared with US$492 million last year. Meanwhile, core earnings for its Canada segment came in at $352 million, compared with $374 million during last year’s first quarter.

Manulife CEO Phil Witherington says the company’s Asia segment achieved a strong quarter, with 22% growth in core earnings and 15% growth in new business value.

Source Google

Brookfield Corp. to combine with insurance business, reports Q1 profit up

Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN) Numbers for its first quarter: Profit: $102 million (up from $73 million a year ago)

$102 million (up from $73 million a year ago) Revenue: $18.58 billion (up from $17.94 billion)

Brookfield Corp. announced plans to combine its operations with its insurance business as it reported its first-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago. The company says it’s looking to merge its business with Brookfield Wealth Solutions to streamline its corporate structure. Brookfield president Nick Goodman says the move will improve capital efficiency and flexibility.

Brookfield, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it earned net income attributable to shareholders totalling US$102 million or three cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, up from US$73 million or a penny US per diluted share in the same quarter last year.