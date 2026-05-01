The news comes as the Montreal-based airline reported net income of $48 million during the first quarter, compared with a net loss of $102 million during the same period last year. That amounted to diluted earnings per share of 16 cents, compared with a diluted loss per share of 40 cents during the prior year quarter.

The airline says it delivered a record first-quarter operating revenue of $5.8 billion, up year-over-year from $5.2 billion.

Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau says the company’s second-quarter guidance reflects an expectation to offset between 50 and 60% of the estimated incremental fuel expense through commercial and cost actions. The airline says it now expects adjusted earnings before deductions for the second quarter to come in between $575 million and $725 million.

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Canada Packers reports Q1 earnings of $43.8M as sales fell

Canada Packers Inc. (TSX:CPKR) Numbers for its first quarter: Profit: $43.8 million (up from $34.1 million a year ago)

$43.8 million (up from $34.1 million a year ago) Revenue: $428.3 million (up from $452 billion)

Canada Packers Inc. reported a first-quarter profit of $43.8 million, compared with $34.1 million in the same quarter a year ago. The company says the profit amounted to $1.46 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 28, compared with $1.15 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2025.

Sales totalled $428.3 million, down from $452 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Canada Packers says it earned 54 cents per share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of 89 cents per share a year earlier.

Chief executive Dennis Organ says the company’s strong operating performance helped offset year-over-year currency headwinds.

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Canada Packers is the pork operations of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. that was spun off into a new stand-alone company in October 2025.

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Bombardier reports Q1 profit and revenue up from year ago

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B) Numbers for its first quarter: Profit: $53 million (up from $44 million a year ago)

$53 million (up from $44 million a year ago) Revenue: $1.60 billion (up from $1.52 billion)

Bombardier Inc. reported a first-quarter profit of US$53 million, up from US$44 million a year earlier, as its revenue rose 5%. The Montreal-based aircraft maker, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to 45 cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, up from 37 cents US per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Bombardier says it earned US$1.81 per share in its latest quarter, up from 61 cents US per share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled US$1.60 billion, up from US$1.52 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

Bombardier says it delivered 24 aircraft for the quarter, up from 23 in the same quarter last year. The company’s order backlog stood at US$20.3 billion at March 31.

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Toy company Spin Master reports US$32M Q1 loss, revenue down from year ago

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) Numbers for its first quarter: Loss: $32.0 million (compared with loss of $24.5 million a year ago)

$32.0 million (compared with loss of $24.5 million a year ago) Revenue: $328.5 million (down from $359.3 million)

Spin Master Corp. reported a first-quarter loss of US$32.0 million compared with a loss of US$24.5 million a year earlier as its revenue dropped about 9%. The Toronto-based toy company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the loss amounted to 32 cents US per share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a loss of 24 cents US per share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Spin Master says it lost 24 cents US per share in its latest quarter compared with a loss of 12 cents US per share in the same quarter last year.