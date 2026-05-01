Stock news: Air Canada leads TSX earnings roundup with guidance pause amid fuel uncertainty
A mixed Q1 earnings roundup that includes gains from Bombardier and Gildan alongside losses at Spin Master and others.
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A mixed Q1 earnings roundup that includes gains from Bombardier and Gildan alongside losses at Spin Master and others.
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Numbers for its first quarter:
Air Canada is suspending its guidance for the full 2026 year as jet fuel prices remain volatile due to war in the Middle East, though it did offer an outlook for the second quarter.
The news comes as the Montreal-based airline reported net income of $48 million during the first quarter, compared with a net loss of $102 million during the same period last year. That amounted to diluted earnings per share of 16 cents, compared with a diluted loss per share of 40 cents during the prior year quarter.
The airline says it delivered a record first-quarter operating revenue of $5.8 billion, up year-over-year from $5.2 billion.
Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau says the company’s second-quarter guidance reflects an expectation to offset between 50 and 60% of the estimated incremental fuel expense through commercial and cost actions. The airline says it now expects adjusted earnings before deductions for the second quarter to come in between $575 million and $725 million.
Numbers for its first quarter:
Canada Packers Inc. reported a first-quarter profit of $43.8 million, compared with $34.1 million in the same quarter a year ago. The company says the profit amounted to $1.46 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 28, compared with $1.15 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2025.
Sales totalled $428.3 million, down from $452 million a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Canada Packers says it earned 54 cents per share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of 89 cents per share a year earlier.
Chief executive Dennis Organ says the company’s strong operating performance helped offset year-over-year currency headwinds.
Canada Packers is the pork operations of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. that was spun off into a new stand-alone company in October 2025.
Numbers for its first quarter:
Bombardier Inc. reported a first-quarter profit of US$53 million, up from US$44 million a year earlier, as its revenue rose 5%. The Montreal-based aircraft maker, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to 45 cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, up from 37 cents US per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
On an adjusted basis, Bombardier says it earned US$1.81 per share in its latest quarter, up from 61 cents US per share a year earlier.
Revenue for the quarter totalled US$1.60 billion, up from US$1.52 billion in the first quarter of 2025.
Bombardier says it delivered 24 aircraft for the quarter, up from 23 in the same quarter last year. The company’s order backlog stood at US$20.3 billion at March 31.
Numbers for its first quarter:
Spin Master Corp. reported a first-quarter loss of US$32.0 million compared with a loss of US$24.5 million a year earlier as its revenue dropped about 9%. The Toronto-based toy company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the loss amounted to 32 cents US per share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a loss of 24 cents US per share a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Spin Master says it lost 24 cents US per share in its latest quarter compared with a loss of 12 cents US per share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue for the quarter totalled US$328.5 million, down from US$359.3 million in the first quarter of 2025 when it saw customers rush to get orders in ahead of U.S. tariffs.
Toy revenue in the quarter totalled US$240.9 million, down from US$273.7 million a year ago, while entertainment revenue amounted to US$40.8 million, up from US$37.8 million in the same quarter last year. Digital games revenue was $46.8 million, down from $47.8 million in the first quarter of 2025.
Numbers for its latest quarter:
Gildan Activewear Inc. reported a loss of US$65.8 million in its latest quarter compared with a profit of US$84.7 million a year ago as it faced costs related to its purchase and integration of HanesBrands Inc.
The Montreal-based clothing maker, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the loss amounted to 36 cents US per share for the quarter ended March 29 compared with a profit of 56 cents US per share a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Gildan says it earned 43 cents US per diluted share from continuing operations in its latest quarter, down from 59 cents US per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Net sales totalled US$1.17 billion for the quarter, up from US$711.7 million a year earlier.
Shares in the company were up C$4.94 at C$81.91 in late-morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange after the release of the results for Gildan’s first full quarter that included HanesBrands consolidated into its financial results.
Looking ahead, Gildan said the integration of HanesBrands is progressing as planned and it is on pace to realize about US$100 million in synergies in 2026 and continues to expect about US$250 million of annual run-rate cost synergies over the next three years.
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