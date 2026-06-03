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Shopify Inc. signage in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Investing

Stock news: Robinhood enters Canada as Shopify ramps up share repurchases

Robinhood’s WonderFi acquisition closes as Shopify adds US$3 billion to its buyback plan and Apotex targets a $1-billion IPO.

Stock news: Robinhood enters Canada as Shopify ramps up share repurchases

Newcomers to Canada

Canada’s credit system is a minefield for newcomers—but it’s improving

Moving to Canada often means rebuilding your credit history from scratch. One newcomer explains the hidden challenges, and the...

Canada’s credit system is a minefield for newcomers—but it’s improving

Newcomers to Canada

The debt gap nobody talks about

Canada is built around borrowing, credit scores, and financing. For many newcomers, adapting to that system can feel overwhelming.

The debt gap nobody talks about
FIFA World Cup 2026 logo is pictured on the side of B.C. Place in Vancouver, on Monday, May 25, 2026.

News

Sports betting is booming ahead of the World Cup—here’s how to avoid trouble

Placing a few bets during the World Cup may feel low-stakes, but experts say it’s easy to lose track...

Sports betting is booming ahead of the World Cup—here’s how to avoid trouble

TFSAs

Your American spouse may not want to inherit your TFSA

Leaving a TFSA to a U.S. spouse can trigger complex IRS reporting and costly tax issues. Here’s why some...

Your American spouse may not want to inherit your TFSA

Ask a Planner

What is the Quick Method of Accounting for GST? 

The GST quick method can simplify tax reporting for small businesses—but it’s not right for everyone. Here’s who qualifies...

What is the Quick Method of Accounting for GST? 

Ask a Planner

Segregated funds are no tax panacea

Could moving your RRIF into segregated funds lower estate taxes? Maybe—but higher fees and other trade-offs could leave your...

Segregated funds are no tax panacea

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2026

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2026
A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener
Illustration of volunteers helping people with various disabilities

Jacks on Tax

Disability tax credit changes will help the most vulnerable

Changes to Canada’s Disability Tax Credit will make it easier to qualify, reduce CRA red tape, and expand access...

Disability tax credit changes will help the most vulnerable