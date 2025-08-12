Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

A pile of paper bills representing different currencies from around the world

Credit Cards

The best no foreign transaction fee credit cards in Canada

To avoid paying the standard 2.5% foreign transaction fee, choose a card with a 0% forex fee or shop...

The best no foreign transaction fee credit cards in Canada
Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025
A middle-aged woman on a couch with her daughter

Insurance

Do you need long-term care insurance?

More and more Canadians require hands-on personal care in their declining years, but few plan ahead for it. Here...

Do you need long-term care insurance?
A young woman surrounded by moving boxes in her new home

Mortgages

Looking for a mortgage in B.C.? Don’t limit your options to the big banks

Looking for a mortgage in B.C.? Don’t limit your options to the big banks
A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener
Brookfield sign outside high-rise office buildings

News

Stock news for investors: Quarterly profits up at Shopify, Brookfield; down at Suncor, Reuters

Several major Canadian companies released Q2 2025 earnings this week, showing mixed performances across sectors including tech, energy, and...

Stock news for investors: Quarterly profits up at Shopify, Brookfield; down at Suncor, Reuters
Shopify Inc. headquarters signage in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

News

Shopify grows revenue and merchant base in face of trade challenges

Shopify shrugs off trade concerns with strong profits, rising sales, and key new merchants like Canada Goose.

Shopify grows revenue and merchant base in face of trade challenges
Four young kids walking to school in the fall

Spend

How to get back-to-school deals, and other ways to save money this fall

Canadian parents will spend hundreds per child on back-to-school supplies. Here’s how to get what they need when money’s...

How to get back-to-school deals, and other ways to save money this fall
A young woman smiles as she compares different student credit cards online using her laptop

Credit Cards

The best student credit cards in Canada for 2025

As a student, it’s good to build a credit history while earning rewards for groceries, flights, movies and more....

The best student credit cards in Canada for 2025