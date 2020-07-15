Image by LinkedIn Sales Navigator on Unsplash

Financial aid is rarely an after-thought, but student debt is often a bigger problem than most university and college students in Canada anticipate. Rising tuition fees and expenses of going to college or university have become increasingly large burdens to bear for students—many of whom are already dealing with pressures from the cost of living on their own for the first time. Add on the economy-pausing pandemic, and it’s easy to understand why students are looking for financial help for school. A 2020 poll by conducted by CIBC showed that about 7 out of 10 students admitted their income has been affected by the COVID-19 situation.

School is expensive—even without a pandemic. A 2018 Canadian University Survey Consortium survey of graduating students shows that, of the 50% of students finishing school with debt, the average amount owed is about $28,000. And for many that debt can be crippling. According to an eight-year study by independent personal insolvency firm Hoyes, Michalos & Associates Inc., approximately 22,000 ex-students filed for bankruptcy in 2018 to address their student debt.

These numbers can be unsettling to hear as a student, or as a parent. And with the loss of a summer or part-time job, paying for school becomes even more stressful.

If you’re overwhelmed by the thought of student debt, this student financial aid guide can help you understand your options, how the programs work, and how to apply and qualify for them, too. Remember, you have nothing to lose from applying!

How much does college or university school really cost in Canada?

As you probably already know, going to college or university is a big investment. A study conducted by Maclean’s in 2018 found that a university education in Canada costs $19,498 per year on average. And college tuition rates aren’t far behind, depending on what you study.

Beyond tuition fees, which make up 34% ($6,630) of the average annual cost above, there are a handful of additional expenses to consider during your time in college or university. Here’s a breakdown of the remaining factors that contribute to the average annual cost of post-secondary education in Canada, based on the answers of 23,348 students surveyed for the Maclean’s study:

Rent: $8,000

Groceries: $1,560

Food on campus: $975

Books/course materials: $780

Travelling home: $780

Alcohol: $585

Public transit: $390

Extracurricular activities: $195

Students who live at home while going to school can save a good chunk of money, saving about half the amount, spending $9,300 a year on average. Here are more tips on saving money for university and college students in Canada.

What financial aid is available for students in Canada?

To help students financially during the pandemic, the federal government created the Canada Student Benefit; but at $1,250 to $2,000 a month between May and August, it won’t fully pay for the above school expenses.