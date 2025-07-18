Canadians are turning to family—and credit—to stay afloat
As the cost of living climbs, financial help from family and increased credit use are becoming survival strategies for many Canadians.
Advertisement
As the cost of living climbs, financial help from family and increased credit use are becoming survival strategies for many Canadians.
Two new surveys reveal the growing financial strain that Canadians face amid rising costs and stagnant wages.
A report from Mortgage Professionals Canada (MPC) found that 70% of recent home buyers say they couldn’t have purchased their property without financial help. A separate survey by Harris & Partners, a licensed insolvency trustee firm, shows that many Canadians are struggling to afford routine expenses: nearly 60% of respondents said their income isn’t sufficient to cover essentials like rent, groceries, and utilities.
MPC’s State of the Housing Market survey found that seven in 10 Canadians who purchased a home in the last two years say they couldn’t have done so without help with a down payment. Across all home buyers, that figure stands at 58%.
In most cases, the “help” comes from family. A 2024 report from CIBC shows that intergenerational wealth transfers are becoming the norm, with 31% of first-time buyers receiving a financial gift from their parents. The average amount gifted has increased sharply to over $100,000—up from less than $60,000 in 2015.
Those with impending mortgage renewals are also feeling the heat. While the number has come down slightly since last year, the MPC survey notes that over 21% of Canadians say they have “high anxiety” about renewing their mortgage at higher rates.
A report from Royal LePage released earlier this year says that of the 1.2 million mortgages up for renewal this year, 57% of home owners expect their monthly payments to increase. Of that group, 81% say that the increase will put financial strain on their household, resulting in cutbacks to discretionary spending, like restaurants and entertainment.
Answer a few quick questions to get a personalized quote, whether you’re buying, renewing or refinancing.
The pressure of rising housing costs is just one part of a broader affordability crisis, where even everyday essentials are becoming harder to manage.
Harris & Partners surveyed more than 1,700 Canadians, and over 57% of respondents said their income is no longer enough to cover day-to-day expenses like food and household bills.
For better or worse, credit cards are bridging the gap. The 2024 Canadian Consumer Credit Card Report found that 69% of Canadian adults use credit cards to cover essential purchases—and among those credit card users, a third said they don’t pay off the full balance each month.
We’re seeing this reliance on credit showing up in the data. According to TransUnion’s 2025 Q1 report, the average Canadian now carries $4,415 in credit card debt, a 3.24% increase year over year. The report also notes rising debt across other credit products, with installment loans and mortgages both increasing by over 4% compared to the same period last year.
The cost of living is significantly outpacing income growth, putting pressure on Canadians and leaving households stretched thin.
In this environment, staying proactive is key. Reviewing mortgage options can help home owners find better terms or rates—in some cases, it may make financial sense to break an existing mortgage and switch lenders. (Crunch the numbers with MoneySense’s mortgage penalty calculator.)
Exploring credit solutions like balance transfers and debt consolidation can also offer some relief by lowering interest costs and simplifying payments.
Also check if you’re receiving all of the government benefits, tax credits and tax deductions you’re eligible for, and apply for the new Canada Disability Benefit and Canadian Dental Care Plan, if you qualify. Every little bit helps.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Thinking about selling a property that’s not currently your primary residence? Knowing its value is essential to calculating—and not...
Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...
Cogeco’s Canadian wireless launch arrives amid downgraded outlook, falling U.S. revenue, and analyst concerns.
A MoneySense reader asks what tax and probate implications she might face if she inherits a rental property held...
Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.
Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.
The co-founder of online prenuptial agreement startup Jointly talks about leaving Big Law, tracking spending as a system, and...
The Index Matrix vividly illustrates how different assets performed in the past. Here’s how Canadians can use it to...
Canadian investors have several options for investing in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Here are the pros and cons of...
Both mutual funds and ETFs have their place, and the right one for you comes down to your financial...