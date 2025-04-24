Advertisement

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Investing

Stock market news for investors: Musk to spend more time running Tesla, Rogers hopes there’s upside to sports, and more

Plus, Teck Resources sees higher demand for metals, and National Bank buys PGM Global Holdings. Here are the details...

Consumers outside of a Tesla dealership, as tariff talk reveals consumers will pay for the tariffs.

Stocks

How companies are dealing with tariffs

How Tesla and other companies are dealing with the uncertainty of the trade war.

Retirement

What to do if you outlive your retirement savings

Some Canadian seniors enter retirement without savings or run out of money over time. Here’s how they can stay...

A woman holding a credit card while she shops online

Credit Cards

Credit card interest calculator

If you carry a credit card balance in Canada, use our calculator to see how much you owe and...

Photos of the leaders of the NDP, Liberals, Conservatives and Green Party

News

How the federal election affects your finances

Here’s how proposals from the NDP, Liberals, Conservatives and Green Party could affect your cash flow—and maybe help decide...

Seniors estate planning

Ask MoneySense

Should I draw down my RRIF to avoid estate taxes?

Yes, your estate will pay a high rate of tax on your RRIF when you die. But it usually...

A young child in a forest, throwing their arms in the air

Investing

Earth Day: How you can invest in our planet

Earth Day is on April 22. Here’s how to invest sustainably, and other ways to help the planet.

A man views a list of CDRs on his tablet

Investing

How to invest in CDRs in Canada

Canadian depository receipts are one of the fastest-growing investment products in Canada. Here’s what to consider before investing in...

Ask a Planner

Can you make RRSP contributions after age 71?

Here’s why you might see an RRSP deduction limit on your notice of assessment, even when you’ve already converted...

