Canadian Dental Care Plan news: Coverage expanding on May 1
Starting May 1, more Canadians can apply for dental care coverage. Find out if you’re eligible for the CDCP and what dental services are covered.
Starting on May 1, the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP)—a federal program designed to make dental care more affordable for those Canadians without access to dental insurance—will be open to more age groups.
Here’s when you can apply for the CDCP, if you’re between 18 and 64 years old:
|Age group
|When you can apply
|55 to 64 years old
|May 1, 2025
|18 to 34 years old
|May 15, 2025
|35 to 54 years old
|May 29, 2025
The CDCP is already accepting applications from the following groups, for the coverage period ending on June 30, 2025:
You can apply for the Canadian Dental Care Plan online. For the current coverage period, you will need to have filed your 2023 income tax return and received your notice of assessment (NOA).
Announced by the Liberal government as part of its 2023 budget, the CDCP aims to improve access to dental care for Canadians with an adjusted net family income below $90,000 and no private insurance.
Application dates for the CDCP have been rolling out gradually since the end of 2023, starting with the Canada Dental Benefit (CDB) for kids under age 12. As of late March 2025, more than 3.4 million Canadians were approved to participate in the CDCP, and nearly 1.7 million received care, according to government data. About 25,000 oral health providers are currently participating in the program. Eligible providers include dentists, dental hygienists, dental specialists, denturists, and dental schools and educational institutions for oral health professions.
According to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), adjusted family net income (AFNI) is:
To be eligible for the CDCP, Canadians must meet these four requirements:
If you already have dental coverage through a provincial, territorial or federal government social program, you can still qualify for the CDCP. Your benefits will be co-ordinated between programs.
The CDCP Status Checker is an online tool you can use to check the progress of your Canadian Dental Care Plan application, for yourself or your child. Access the Canadian Dental Care Plan Status Checker.
The CDCP pays a portion of the cost for a wide range of oral health care services, including:
CDCP coverage ranges from 40% to 100% of the service cost, at CDCP established fees. Your level of coverage depends on your adjusted family net income (AFNI).
|Adjusted family net income
|CDCP coverage for eligible service costs, at CDCP established fees
|Your co-payment
|Lower than $70,000
|100%
|0%
|$70,000 to $79,999
|60%
|40%
|$80,000 to $89,999
|40%
|60%
Source: Government of Canada
Note that if the cost of services is higher than what the CDCP covers, you may face additional charges (no matter what your family income is), paid directly to your oral health provider.
The government advises: “Before receiving oral health care, you should always ask your oral health provider about any costs that won’t be covered by the plan. Make sure you know what you’ll have to pay directly to your oral health provider before accepting and receiving treatment.” See examples of CDCP co-payments.
Canadians already enrolled in the CDCP can renew their coverage for 2025–2026 after filing their 2024 income tax return and receiving their NOA from the CRA.
You can renew using the Canadian Dental Care Plan online renewal application. You’ll need to have your client number handy—check your renewal letter from Service Canada or your CDCP member card.
