Here’s when you can apply for the CDCP, if you’re between 18 and 64 years old:

Age group When you can apply 55 to 64 years old May 1, 2025 18 to 34 years old May 15, 2025 35 to 54 years old May 29, 2025

The CDCP is already accepting applications from the following groups, for the coverage period ending on June 30, 2025:

Adults aged 65 or older

Adults with a valid disability tax credit certificate for 2023

Children under age 18

You can apply for the Canadian Dental Care Plan online. For the current coverage period, you will need to have filed your 2023 income tax return and received your notice of assessment (NOA).

What is the Canadian Dental Care Plan?

Announced by the Liberal government as part of its 2023 budget, the CDCP aims to improve access to dental care for Canadians with an adjusted net family income below $90,000 and no private insurance.

Application dates for the CDCP have been rolling out gradually since the end of 2023, starting with the Canada Dental Benefit (CDB) for kids under age 12. As of late March 2025, more than 3.4 million Canadians were approved to participate in the CDCP, and nearly 1.7 million received care, according to government data. About 25,000 oral health providers are currently participating in the program. Eligible providers include dentists, dental hygienists, dental specialists, denturists, and dental schools and educational institutions for oral health professions.

What is adjusted family net income? (Tap to open.) According to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), adjusted family net income (AFNI) is: your family net income (line 23600 of your tax return, plus line 23600 of your spouse’s or common-law partner’s tax return, if applicable)

minus any universal child care benefit (UCCB) and registered disability savings plan (RDSP) income received (line 11700 and line 12500 of your or your spouse’s tax return, if applicable)

plus any UCCB and RDSP amounts repaid (line 21300 and line 23200 of your or your spouse’s tax return, if applicable)

Who can apply for the Canadian Dental Care Plan?

To be eligible for the CDCP, Canadians must meet these four requirements:

No access to dental insurance

You and your spouse/common-law-partner (if applicable) must have filed your tax returns in Canada for the previous year

Your adjusted family net income is less than $90,000

You’re a Canadian resident for tax purposes

If you already have dental coverage through a provincial, territorial or federal government social program, you can still qualify for the CDCP. Your benefits will be co-ordinated between programs.

What is the Canadian Dental Care Plan Status Checker?

The CDCP Status Checker is an online tool you can use to check the progress of your Canadian Dental Care Plan application, for yourself or your child. Access the Canadian Dental Care Plan Status Checker.