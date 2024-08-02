About the Canada Pension Plan (CPP)

The Canada Pension Plan is a retirement pension that offers replacement income once a person retires from working life. The CPP is a social insurance plan, and it’s one “pillar” of the retirement income system for Canadians—the other three are Old Age Security (OAS), the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) and personal savings. The CPP is funded by contributions from workers, employers and self-employed individuals. It’s not paid for by the government, despite what many Canadians may think.

A federally administered program, the CPP is mandatory, meaning that all Canadian workers and employers must contribute. The plan covers all of Canada except for Quebec, which has the Quebec Pension Plan (QPP) for residents of that province. Below are the remaining 2024 CPP payment dates.

CPP payment dates for 2024

January 29, 2024

February 27, 2024

March 26, 2024

April 26, 2024

May 29, 2024

June 26, 2024

July 29, 2024

August 28, 2024

September 25, 2024

October 29, 2024

November 27, 2024

December 20, 2024

Where does the CPP money come from?

Unlike OAS and the GIS, the CPP is funded by employers and employees, and by self-employed people. These contributions, which show up as deductions on a paycheque, are aggregated and invested. For self-employed people, the CPP owed on your net business income is added to your tax bill. The principal plus any revenue earned goes back into the program.

In January 2024, CPP contributions were raised as part of a seven-year government initiative, started in 2019, to increase retirement income. Read more about the CPP enhancement to see how much more you will pay as an employee or a freelancer.

Who manages the CPP’s investment portfolio?

The pension plan’s investments are managed by CPP Investments, a Crown corporation operating at arm’s length from the government. Every three years, the Office of the Chief Actuary of Canada evaluates the sustainability of the plan; the next review will be in 2025. “The CPP is projected to be financially sustainable for at least the next 75 years,” CPP Investments states on its website.

Am I eligible for CPP?

If you’re at least 60 years old and have made at least one contribution to the CPP, you are eligible to receive CPP payments. You may also be eligible if you’ve received CPP credits from a former partner or spouse who paid into the plan. CPP benefits are available to Canadian citizens, permanent residents, legal residents or landed immigrants.

Should I apply for CPP or QPP?

If you contributed to both the CPP and/or the QPP in Quebec during your working years, your residency at the time of your application determines which plan you’re eligible for—if you’re a Quebec resident, you apply for your pension from the QPP. Otherwise, you apply to the CPP.

When you can start receiving your CPP

You’re eligible to start receiving your pension anytime between the ages of 60 and 70 years old, but the younger you are when you begin receiving CPP, the smaller your monthly payouts will be. Many Canadians choose to begin receiving payouts at age 65.