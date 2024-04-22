Retiring at 60 or earlier

If someone retires at age 60, Gary, their CPP contributory period that began when they turned 18 could be as much as 42 years. I say “as much as” because periods of disability or when your income was low because you were the primary caregiver for your children may be eligible to drop out from the CPP calculation.

This contributory period is important because if you do not make the maximum contributions during this period, you will generally not receive the maximum CPP retirement pension.

What do most people receive from CPP?

Most people do not receive the maximum. In fact, the average monthly CPP retirement pension payment at age 65 as of January 2024 was only $831.92, well below the maximum of $1,364.60. That means the average applicant is receiving less than 61% of the maximum.

General dropout and zero-income years after 60

There is a general dropout period from the CPP calculation of 17% of the years in your contributory period, which would be about seven years at age 60 for someone with no periods of disability or child-rearing eligibility. Let us build on this example, Gary.

If you are 60 and defer CPP to age 61 while not working, this may result in one more year of zero contributions and a contributory period (after the general dropout) that increases to 36 years. One divided by 36 equals about 2.78%. That could be the reduction in your CPP for deferring while having no income.

However, deferring CPP results in a 0.6% monthly increase in your pension, or 7.2% per year. This is regardless of your contributory period.

So, in our example, a year of deferring results in a 7.2% deferral increase but a 2.78% zero-income decrease. The net benefit is still a 4.42% increase in your pension plus the annual inflation adjustment.

A year of no income for someone with less than the maximum required contributions between 60 and 65 does have a small negative impact on the benefit of deferring, Gary. But deferring still results in a higher pension in this example.