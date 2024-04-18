Annuity payments can be paid to you monthly, like with a pension. They can also be paid quarterly, semi-annually or annually.

When payments begin right away, you have what’s called an immediate annuity. Payments can also be deferred and begin in the future. This type of annuity is called a deferred annuity.

How are annuity payments determined?

Annuity payments depend on a variety of factors, including:

Your sex: Women are statistically more likely to live longer than men, so they receive lower payments. Your age: The later your annuity payments begin, the higher the payments since less payments are likely to be made between the starting age and your life expectancy. Your health: A provider may consider the impact of serious health conditions on life expectancy that could increase your payment amount. The type of annuity: A fixed annuity has a set payment that does not change. Indexed annuities are adjusted for inflation, and they have lower payments initially than a fixed annuity. Variable annuities may have a base payment amount and a variable amount that can change depending on the return of a basket of investments. Companies like Purpose Investments and Guardian Capital have introduced tontine-like products that provide income for life, which can increase significantly for those who live well past their life expectancy. It pools the capital left behind by those who died at a younger age for those who live longer than expected. The term of the annuity: Some annuities—called term-certain annuities—are payable for a pre-determined term, like 10 years. Most annuities are life annuities that continue for the lifetime of the annuity holder. An annuity purchaser may elect to have a minimum guaranteed period for the annuity payments so that if they die before the end of that period, their beneficiaries or estate will continue to receive payments. A couple can buy a joint and survivor annuity using non-registered retirement savings plan (RSP) or non-registered retirement income fund (RIF) savings with payments continuing until the second of their deaths. Annuities with guarantees or based on the life expectancy of two purchasers will have lower payments than an annuity with no guarantees or based on a single life. Interest rates: The higher interest rates are when an annuity is purchased, the higher the payments. Ten years ago, a 65-year-old woman buying a $100,000 annuity with no guarantee might have received $482 per month in payments. Today, the monthly payments might be $539. For a 65-year-old man, those same payments would be $539 and $576. The increase in payments over the past decade may not be as much as you would expect given how much interest rates have risen, but annuity calculations make assumptions for long-term interest rates regardless of current rates.

How annuities are taxed in Canada

If you buy an annuity with registered funds from a registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) or RRIF, the subsequent payments are fully taxable just like an RRSP or RRIF withdrawal. Although most RRSP account holders convert their RRSP to a RRIF, you can purchase an annuity with RRSP or RRIF savings.

If you use non-registered savings to buy an annuity, the subsequent payments consist of a tax-free portion and a taxable portion. The tax-free portion is your return of capital or principal, while the taxable portion is the interest income. You can elect to have a non-registered annuity paid as a prescribed or non-prescribed annuity when you buy.

A prescribed annuity allocates the taxable income from the annuity equally to each payment. A non-prescribed annuity has more income taxable in the early years and less in the later years. This is similar to a mortgage, which has more interest payable by a borrower initially, or a savings account being drawn down that has more interest income earned on a higher balance in the early years. A prescribed annuity can result in tax deferral.

What are the benefits of an annuity?

One of the primary benefits of an annuity is that it protects you against the risk of outliving your money. It is like life insurance in reverse. Another benefit is the simplicity. Many people are envious of retirees with defined benefit pensions, but anyone can buy their own pension by buying an annuity. Unlike stocks and bonds, annuities are not volatile, and with the exception of variable annuities or indexed annuities, the payments are pre-determined.

A self-directed DIY investor may benefit from actively managing their portfolio in their 50s and 60s but considering an annuity in their 70s. The result is less reliance on their portfolio management and more guaranteed, predictable income.