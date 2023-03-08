How dividends are taxed

In a non-registered account, dividends are taxable each year, whether you withdraw them from the account or not. This includes reinvested dividends in a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP).

The way dividends from Canadian stocks are taxed is a bit weird. If your income is low, they can actually save you tax. For an Ontario taxpayer with under $49,000 of income in 2023, for example, the tax rate is about minus 7%, after accounting for the Ontario dividend tax credit. So, for every dollar of Canadian eligible dividends, you can save around 7 cents of tax that would otherwise be payable. Only six out of the 13 provinces and territories have any tax payable on Canadian stock dividends for a 2023 income of $49,000 or less.

Foreign dividends are taxable at a higher tax rate, as is interest income from bonds and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs). At the same $49,000 of income, for example, the next dollar of foreign dividend or interest income would be taxed at between 19% and 30%, depending on where you live.

How capital gains are taxed

Capital gains are only 50% taxable. That is, only half of a capital gain is reported as taxable income on your tax return. So, at the same $49,000 of taxable income, a $1 capital gain is taxable at between 10% and 15%, based on your location.

At higher incomes, Canadian dividends can be taxed at up to 42%, foreign dividends and interest can be taxed at up to 54%, and capital gains can be taxed at up to 27%.

Tax treatment of your TFSA

If you have cash and you have room in your tax-free savings account (TFSA), it makes sense to contribute to a TFSA at all levels of income (ignoring the room in your registered retirement savings plan, or RRSP, and potential debt repayment). If you have the option of using cash for an expense and keeping your TFSA investments, it is probably advantageous.

The only tax payable on TFSA income may be withholding tax on dividends. Foreign dividends generally have 15% withholding tax in a TFSA. All other income, including capital gains, is tax-free.

So, which should you choose: TFSA or non-registered withdrawals?

It can get a bit tricky if you have a non-registered portfolio with large deferred capital gains and you also have investments in your TFSA, Catherine. Selling your stocks in your non-registered account can trigger capital gains.