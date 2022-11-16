Tax brackets specify the percentage of tax we should pay, based on how much money we earn for the year. Canada has a progressive tax system—instead of a flat system where everyone pays the same percentage. So, here, people with lower incomes pay a lower percentage, and rates increase progressively for higher income earners through different tax brackets. In other words, the more you make, the more tax you pay on your earnings.

Canada has five federal tax brackets with different tax rates, and because we also pay taxes to the provincial or territorial government where we live, they each have their own tax brackets.

What are the federal tax brackets in Canada for 2022?

We crunched the numbers so you can find your tax bracket quickly:

Annual Income (Taxable) Tax Brackets Tax Rates Maximum Taxes Per Bracket Maximum Total Tax Up to $50,197 The first $50,197 15% $7,529.55 $7,529.55 $50,197 to $100,392 The next $50,195 20.5% $10,289.98 $17,819.53 ($7,529.55 + $10,289.98) $100,392 to $155,625 The next $55,233 26% $14,360.58 $32,180.11 ($17,820 + $14,360.58 $155,625 to $221,708 The next $66,083 29% $19,164.07 $51,344.18($32,180.11 + $19,164.07) Over $221,708 Over $221,708 33% n/a n/a

Here’s how federal tax brackets work

Think of Canada’s federal income tax brackets as a ladder: Rates apply only to the earnings that fall within each tier or rung of the ladder. Most provincial tax brackets work this way as well.

Here’s how this gets calculated: The lowest federal tax bracket for 2022 is $0 up to $50,197. If you earned, say, $40,000 from all sources of taxable income—that includes paid work, bank interest, benefits and more—you would fall into that bracket. That means you will pay 15% in federal tax—that’s $6,000.

Now let’s say your annual income is $90,000—this would put you into the second federal tax bracket. You would pay that same 15% on your first $50,197 in earnings, and any income above that would be taxed at 20.5%, the rate for the second federal tax bracket.

It’s easy to find yourself in the table above: First, find the tier range your annual income falls into. Then, subtract the minimum dollar value of that range from your annual income. Multiply that amount by the applicable tax rate. Finally, add the maximum total tax from the previous bracket to estimate your 2022 federal taxes.

Here’s how that looks for someone earning $90,000 who is in the second federal tax bracket: