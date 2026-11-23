Estimating how much tax you’ll owe on your 2026 income starts with understanding the federal and provincial or territorial tax brackets that apply to you.

How do tax brackets work in Canada?

Canada uses a progressive income tax system, meaning the tax rate you pay increases as your income rises. Instead of taxing your entire income at a single rate, income is divided into ranges (tax brackets) with higher rates applying only to the portion of income that falls into each successive bracket.

In practical terms, earning more money does not mean you lose take-home pay by moving into a higher tax bracket. Everyone pays the same lowest tax rate on the first portion of their income, regardless of how much they earn overall. As income rises, and crosses bracket thresholds, only the additional dollars earned above each threshold are taxed at higher rates.

The highest tax bracket you reach determines your marginal tax rate. That’s the rate applied to your last dollar of income. This rate is often cited when discussing tax planning, but it’s a bit different from average tax rate, which is the total tax you paid divided by your total income. For most Canadians, the average rate is significantly lower than their marginal rate.

To illustrate how moving into a higher bracket works, consider average earnings. As of August 2026, the average weekly wage in Canada was $1,355, according to Statistics Canada. Over a full year, that translates to an annual income of approximately $70,460.



At that income level, a taxpayer would fall into the second federal tax bracket. They would pay 14% on the first $58,523 of income, and 20.5% on the remaining $11,937 earned above that threshold.



This results in approximately $10,640 in federal income tax payable before credits and deductions—$8,193 from the first bracket and $2,447 from the second. Importantly, only the income earned above $58,523 is taxed at the higher rate, not the entire salary.

Find your Canadian federal, provincial, and territorial tax brackets

Also read Income Tax Guide for Canadians Deadlines, tax tips and more read now

What are the federal tax brackets in Canada?

At the federal level, Canada currently has five income tax brackets, each with its own rate.

Canada’s income tax brackets for 2026 What are the federal tax brackets in Canada for 2026 income? Annual income (taxable) Tax brackets Tax rates Maximum taxes per bracket Maximum total tax Up to $58,523 The first $58,523 14% $8,193 $8,193 $58,523 to $117,045 The next $58,522 20.5% $11,997 $20,190 ($8,193 + $11,997) $117,045 to $181,440 The next $64,395 26% $16,743 $36,933 ($20,190 + $16,743) $181,440 to $258,482 The next $77,042 29% $22,342 $59,275 ($36,933 + $22,342) Over $258,482 Over $253,482 33% n/a n/a



How to use the federal tax bracket table

To use the table above, identify the tiers your total annual income falls into. Next, subtract the minimum dollar value of that range from your annual income. Multiply the resulting amount by the corresponding tax rate. Lastly, add the maximum total tax from the preceding bracket to estimate your federal taxes for the year 2026.

Here’s an example of how you would calculate your federal taxes, based on annual taxable income of $60,000 in 2026.

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Identify the appropriate tier: The income amount falls within the second tier, which covers earnings from $58,523 to $117,045. Calculate the amount within the tier: Subtract the lower boundary of that range from your annual income: $60,000 – $58,523 = $1,477. Determine the tax rate: For the second tier, the tax rate is 20.5%. Calculate the tax amount for this tier: Multiply the amount within the tier by the tax rate: $1,477 x 0.205 = $302.79. Estimate your total federal taxes: To estimate your total federal tax liability for 2026, add this tier’s tax amount to the previous tier’s total tax amount, which would be $8,193 (from the first tier) plus $302.79, resulting in $8,495.79 in taxes payable.

A note on deductions: These taxable income calculations have yet to take into account potential deductions that can lower your taxable income, such as the basic personal amount ($16,452 for most taxpayers in 2026), RRSP contributions, and other deductions. Canadian tax brackets serve as a tool for getting an estimate of your federal tax liability, but the precise amount will only be determined when you complete your income tax return for the year.

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How tax brackets work for Canadian provinces and territories

Canadians pay income tax to two levels of government because different responsibilities are divided between them. Provinces and territories administer services like healthcare and education, while the federal government is responsible for national defence and federal law enforcement, including the Canadian Armed Forces and the RCMP. Income taxes collected at each level help fund these services. Municipal governments also collect taxes, but these are typically property-based rather than deducted from income.

Because income tax ranges and rates can change yearly, it’s important to stay up to date on which bracket applies to you. Keep in mind that even if tax rates remain consistent, income ranges are typically adjusted annually to account for inflation.

To estimate your provincial or territorial tax liability, follow similar steps to those outlined above for the federal tax brackets.

First, find the tax bracket table for the province or territory where you resided on December 31, 2026. Then, locate your taxable annual income within that table. If your income falls entirely within the first tax bracket, you can estimate your provincial or territorial tax by multiplying your income by the lowest applicable tax rate.

If your income exceeds the first bracket, the calculation becomes marginal. Subtract the lower income threshold of your tax bracket from your total taxable income, then multiply the remaining amount by the tax rate for that bracket. Finally, add the maximum tax payable from all lower brackets to estimate your total provincial or territorial income tax before credits and deductions.

This calculation estimates tax before non-refundable tax credits and deductions are applied. Some provinces also levy surtaxes on higher levels of provincial tax payable, which can increase the final amount owed and are applied after basic tax is calculated. These surtaxes are explained further below.