How to use H&R Block online tax software

Founded in 1955 and with more than 1,000 brick-and-mortar storefronts across the nation, H&R Block is a big name in the tax preparation business in Canada. It offers both full service and DIY filing options, in-person or online. For those wanting to do it themselves, H&R Block offers a variety of packages suitable for all sorts of filings, including those for individuals with income from rental properties, foreign countries, and self-employment or side-gigs.

When you’re ready, simply select the H&R Block online tax package that works for you. You can import your slips directly from the CRA, and the software’s SmartSearch feature lets you input all the information from them in one place so you don’t have to jump around. The program automatically scans for credits or deductions you might be able to claim. And should you need assistance, you can purchase live, on-screen expert help. When you’re finished, you can Netfile your return directly to the CRA or Revenu Québec. (Netfile is the electronic tax-filing service of the Government of Canada.)

H&R Block has a long history and it will appeal to those who value longevity and want the ability to get help, if needed. In addition to in-person offices and phone service, H&R Block also offers paid audit protection and priority support.

Cost: Free for a simple return; $19.99 for deluxe (claims and credits); $34.99 for premier (like Deluxe but includes investments, rental and foreign incomes); and $44.99 for Self-Employed.

Features: SmartSearch for tax slip information; DeductionPro donation calculator; web and mobile access; free filing for those 25 years old and under; additional filing help starting at $39.99; optional paid audit protection and priority support.

Refund turn-around time: As few as eight days.

How to use Wealthsimple Tax

Established in 2012 as SimpleTax and purchased by robo-advisor Wealthsimple in 2019, Wealthsimple Tax offers Canadians a deep portfolio of features and a few interesting extras—at no cost (although you can tip based on your experience).

Unlike some other online income tax filers, there are no packages or tiers with Wealthsimple Tax. Its software can handle self-employment, small business and investment property income. All customers have access to any of the features, which include the ability to import previous returns, automatically import and auto-fill CRA slips, search for deductions, calculate how to maximize your RRSP refund, and file using Netfile. Wealthsimple Tax even lets you connect to your cryptocurrency wallet and auto-fill gains or losses.

With Wealthsimple Tax, there’s free 24/7 support available through email; it does not currently support questions by phone or chat. Wealthsimple Tax backs up its product with a refund guarantee. If you find a better refund, the company will reimburse you for whatever you paid to file, up to $50.

Cost: Free (pay as you wish, for real)

Features: Import slips and auto-fill return; search for deductions; link with crypto wallets; registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) maximizer calculator; 24/7 support; maximum refund guarantee.

Refund turn-around time: As few as eight days with direct deposit.

How to use Intuit TurboTax

TurboTax is a product of Intuit Canada, the financial software company that owns QuickBooks. It follows the online filing model and offers three products (free, Deluxe and Premier), each available with three different tiers of help: full DIY, assist and review with a tax expert, or full service.