How to file your taxes online in Canada
Filing your return online this year? From no-frills tax prep software to full-featured packages, there’s an online tax service for you.
Canadians have lots of options when it comes to filing our income tax returns. We can hire an accountant or the services of a tax return preparation company. We can also take it upon ourselves to input our details into a tax software. And, yes, you can even do it all on pen and paper and mail the T1 General form to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). But let’s look at the online options available for Canadians, including the popular H&R Block, Wealthsimple Tax, Intuit TurboTax, UFile and GenuTax.
Founded in 1955 and with more than 1,000 brick-and-mortar storefronts across the nation, H&R Block is a big name in the tax preparation business in Canada. It offers both full service and DIY filing options, in-person or online. For those wanting to do it themselves, H&R Block offers a variety of packages suitable for all sorts of filings, including those for individuals with income from rental properties, foreign countries, and self-employment or side-gigs.
When you’re ready, simply select the H&R Block online tax package that works for you. You can import your slips directly from the CRA, and the software’s SmartSearch feature lets you input all the information from them in one place so you don’t have to jump around. The program automatically scans for credits or deductions you might be able to claim. And should you need assistance, you can purchase live, on-screen expert help. When you’re finished, you can Netfile your return directly to the CRA or Revenu Québec. (Netfile is the electronic tax-filing service of the Government of Canada.)
H&R Block has a long history and it will appeal to those who value longevity and want the ability to get help, if needed. In addition to in-person offices and phone service, H&R Block also offers paid audit protection and priority support.
Cost: Free for a simple return; $19.99 for deluxe (claims and credits); $34.99 for premier (like Deluxe but includes investments, rental and foreign incomes); and $44.99 for Self-Employed.
Features: SmartSearch for tax slip information; DeductionPro donation calculator; web and mobile access; free filing for those 25 years old and under; additional filing help starting at $39.99; optional paid audit protection and priority support.
Refund turn-around time: As few as eight days.
Established in 2012 as SimpleTax and purchased by robo-advisor Wealthsimple in 2019, Wealthsimple Tax offers Canadians a deep portfolio of features and a few interesting extras—at no cost (although you can tip based on your experience).
Unlike some other online income tax filers, there are no packages or tiers with Wealthsimple Tax. Its software can handle self-employment, small business and investment property income. All customers have access to any of the features, which include the ability to import previous returns, automatically import and auto-fill CRA slips, search for deductions, calculate how to maximize your RRSP refund, and file using Netfile. Wealthsimple Tax even lets you connect to your cryptocurrency wallet and auto-fill gains or losses.
With Wealthsimple Tax, there’s free 24/7 support available through email; it does not currently support questions by phone or chat. Wealthsimple Tax backs up its product with a refund guarantee. If you find a better refund, the company will reimburse you for whatever you paid to file, up to $50.
Cost: Free (pay as you wish, for real)
Features: Import slips and auto-fill return; search for deductions; link with crypto wallets; registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) maximizer calculator; 24/7 support; maximum refund guarantee.
Refund turn-around time: As few as eight days with direct deposit.
TurboTax is a product of Intuit Canada, the financial software company that owns QuickBooks. It follows the online filing model and offers three products (free, Deluxe and Premier), each available with three different tiers of help: full DIY, assist and review with a tax expert, or full service.
You can use TurboTax Online for free as long as you file your income tax return completely yourself, while the Deluxe option lets you claim medical expenses and donations, and automatically searches for relevant deductions. If you have investments or rental properties, you’ll want the Premier product. Review and other assistance is available with any of the products for a fee.
Cost: Free for simple returns; $20.99 for deluxe (claims and credits); $39.99 for premier (investments and rental property); and $279.99 for the full-service self-employed tier.
Features: Pay when you file; access to TurboTax community; tax calculator; RRSP savings calculator; audit support; import TurboTax data from previous years; available on web or mobile; sends returns via Netfile and Netfile Quebec.
Refund turn-around time: As few as eight days with direct deposit or up to six weeks with cheque.
UFile makes a strong case to students by offering free online filing through its partnership with the Canadian Federation of Students. Although there are no income limits in place, to be eligible, students must have attended school during the tax year, paid tuition fees, and be considered the “family head” (the primary member of the family) for tax purposes. Low-income earners—those who earn $20,000 or less—are also eligible to use UFile to file their income tax return for free.
For those who don’t qualify for free filings, UFile offers affordable income tax returns, even for self-employed Canadians and those with investments and rental properties. The premium package offers priority support and agent chat. UFile can be used on the web or locally on your desktop, but there’s no mobile version.
Cost: Free for simple returns, $20.95 for claims, credits, investment, rental properties and self-employment; income tax returns are an additional $14 for a spouse and $8 per dependant.
Features: Automatic download and auto-fill of tax slips from CRA; includes tax forms specifically for residents of Quebec filing with Revenu Québec; no fee to file to Netfile and Netfile Quebec for students and low-income taxpayers.
Refund turn-around time: Maximum of two weeks.
If you’ve got multiple years of outstanding filings, you’ll want to check out GenuTax. With this free tax-filing service, you can file returns—even if you’re a freelancer or have investments or rental properties—going back as far as 2003. The interface looks dated (think Windows 95), but it does a decent job of walking you through the steps of filing your return.
GenuFile offers many of the same features as the other services here, but it has some limits. For example, you can use auto-fill, but only on returns from 2017 or later. Also, the program only works on Windows PCs (no Apple or mobile devices). For those with simple returns, GenuTax offers a stripped-down, pay-as-you-wish solution.
Cost: Free (pay as you wish, again, for real)
Features: Automatic download of tax slips from CRA plus auto-fill (2017 on); re-file modified returns (2019 on).
Refund turn-around time: As few as eight days.
Whether you’re looking for a free no-frills service or a full-featured package, you’re sure to find a tax filer that meets your needs. If you feel confident filing on your own after reading our income tax guide for Canadians, consider a free service—and feel good about saving a few dollars. If you have a complex tax situation, such as having self-employment or investment income, consider a higher-tier package with expert assistance.
