Related Articles

Frances Donald at the PMAC 2023 national conference talking about recessions, inflation, economy and more

Investing

Is Canada in a recession?—and other questions about the economy, answered

Canadians have been waiting for a recession and been told that it’s coming for a long time now. So,...

A Target storefront as we report on earnings

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: November 19, 2023

Target’s up, Walmart’s down, stocks rise as inflation falls, and insurance companies thrive as grocers stumble. Also, how’s that...

A woman smiling after learning what she should do with $100,000

Ask a Planner

Is it OK to leave $100,000 in a high-interest savings account?

There is no avoiding risk. Even a high-interest savings account could lose its purchasing power. So, what’s the safest...

Canadian de-influencer Jennifer Wang is pictured in front of fall foliage.

Shopping

What do de-influencers really do?

This de-influencer wants to help Canadians shop smarter and more sustainably. Read our Q&A to learn more about her...

A woman taking a course

Financial literacy

The best free personal finance and investing courses in Canada

Want to increase your financial literacy or dig deeper into some financial topics so you can make better money...

A woman stares at her phone in shock, realizing she's been scammed.

Crypto

10 common crypto scams and how to avoid them

Crypto scams are rising in Canada. Learn about the most prevalent schemes and how to protect yourself.

A couple sits on a bench overlooking a waterfront

Ask a Planner

RRIF withdrawals: What should seniors with million-dollar portfolios do?

Seniors with large retirement accounts face a big tax-deferred liability. Which tax and estate planning strategies might help?

Layered image with world map, investing returns graph and building from a business district

Investing

What Canadian investors can do in times of world crisis and war

Stressed by headlines? Here’s how investors should manage their portfolios and their emotions in response to wars and other...

A "Creation of Adam" replica

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: November 12, 2023

Disney’s winning, climate change and fossil fuel profits are tough to ignore, Buffett & Munger’s gift from God, and—boring—Canadian...

BlackBerry movie still of early RIM days

Investing

What Canadian investors can learn from the BlackBerry story

CBC’s new miniseries BlackBerry looks at the 2000s super stock, but we look at five takeaways for investors.

