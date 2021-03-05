If you’re taking a passive, long-term approach to investing, you can access iShares and Vanguard ETFs and build an ideal “couch potato” investment portfolio—all for free. You can buy everything from emerging-market ETFs to cryptocurrency ETFs that track market performance in various sectors.

While Wealthsimple Trade’s stock market scope doesn’t expand internationally—thus ruling out buying individual stocks from the likes of the Bombay and Hong Kong stock exchanges—you can buy index funds that track the performance of international companies from the available exchanges.

Trading crypto with Wealthsimple Trade

Wealthsimple is known for being a safe and easy way to invest, so this addition to the app is definitely interesting. You can start your account with a minimum of $1 (but that’s not going to buy you much right now). You should know that using this platform doesn’t give you a crypto wallet; instead you’re buying/selling in the digital assets of Wealthsimple.

When you add the ability to buy/sell crypto on your account, Wealthsimple is great in communicating some of the risks. So really read the disclaimer–don’t just check the box to move on to the next screen like it’s an online cookies agreement. This is where you will learn about how your crypto assets are held (in a pool of Wealthsimple’s digital assets), who shouldn’t invest (those who would need to pull from retirement funds, student loans, mortgage, emergency funds or other critical funds to invest in crypto), as well as risks (short history; volatility; market value dependant on demand; technical and cyber security issues; temporary blockchains (read more on blockchains); and more. You will also do a quick quiz on your crypto knowledge and risk tolerance.

Your crypto investments are part of a non-registered account on Wealthsimple Trade, so you will have to pay taxes on any gains you make (note there are ways to invest in crypto within a registered account to avoid this—just not through Wealthsimple). The only two types of crypto you have access to are bitcoin and ethereum. You will have access to current prices as well as history charts, too. Again, there are no commission costs and trading can be done whenever you have access to your phone or computer (24/7).

Are there really no commission fees?

Yes, really! It can’t be overstated how key this is to Wealthsimple’s success—it’s the only trading platform in Canada without commissions on trade, whereas many of its competitors charge a flat rate of around $5 to $10 per trade, or a percentage of your trade value. Again, this is a particular boon for passive, long-term investors, who now can build a well-diversified portfolio for absolutely no commissions.

Does Wealthsimple Trade have any hidden fees?

Hidden, no. As mentioned, there are no commissions for trading, nor are there any recurring “member fees” or withdrawal fees—and that’s the case regardless of your balance.