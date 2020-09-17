Photo by Helena Lopes on Unsplash

Maybe you’re here for our Wealthsimple review because its slick ads featuring frank talk on finances from Hollywood actors, such as Mark Duplass and Aubrey Plaza, made you curious. Or maybe its highly relatable celebrity social media posts, like Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness declaring his First Financial Principle—“I’m a girl who has to stop herself from shopping”—made you wonder about the online investing platform. Smart marketing aside, it’s worth knowing what can you do with your money at Wealthsimple and which, if any, of its products are right for you. Here’s what you need to know about investing with Wealthsimple, including its various product offerings and how it all works.

Investing with Wealthsimple: quick overview

Pros:

Easy setup: It takes just a few minutes to create a Wealthsimple Invest account. After inputting your personal information, including your social insurance number, you answer a survey about your finances and investing interest. Based on your answers, you are matched with one of three broad portfolio types based on your risk tolerance and investment timeline: conservative, balanced or growth.

No minimum deposit: It is worth noting that while some of Wealthsimple Invest’s competitors require a minimum deposit of at least $1,000 when you sign up for a robo-investing account, you can create an account with no required minimum. If you invest $5, Wealthsimple will actually invest that $5 into the type of investment you want, from ETFs to RRSPs ( but if you’re wondering how much money you should invest check this out .) For Wealthsimple Trade, the discount brokerage product, you can fund your account with as little as $1 (but note that you cannot purchase fractional shares, so you’ll need enough in your account to purchase at least one full unit of an ETF or stock within Wealthsimple Trade).

Low fees: Wealthsimple Invest’s portfolio management fee is 0.5%, for the basic accounts of under $100,000, and it’s slightly cheaper at 0.4% for Wealthsimple Black, a premium service for clients with a total of $100,000 or more in their Wealthsimple accounts. With Wealthsimple Invest, you will also pay a low the management expense ratio (MER) starts as low as 0.2% annually on most ETFs. The fees are calculated on a daily basis for the annual amount; you will be charged monthly, though. If you’re managing your own investments using Wealthsimple Trade, there are no fees to purchase or trade using the online brokerage.

Automatic rebalancing: Free when when you sign up with Wealthsimple Invest, automatic rebalancing monitors portfolios automatically, according to changes in the market, deposits/withdrawals, changes in your risk score, as well as changes in the ETFs.

Dividend reinvesting: With Wealthsimple Invest, your dividends are tracked and are automatically reinvested the day after they are received. They are used to rebalance your portfolio by purchasing toward the ETF that’s furthest from its strategic weight.

Account options: You have quite a few, including RRSPs (as well as spousal RRSPs), TFSA, RESP, LIRA, LIF, non-registered (personal or joint account with no limits), RRIF, cash (for saving and spending), as well as corporate account options.

Micro-investing options: With the Wealthsimple RoundUp feature, you link your debit and/or credit card to your Wealthsimple Invest account. Wealthsimple will round up the price of your everyday purchases, and deposit this “spare change” in your Wealthsimple Invest account.

User experience: Both the app and the website are sleek and easy to use. You can track TFSA and RRSP accounts to ensure you don’t over-contribute to your registered accounts. (Wealthsimple.com won a Webby Award for Best Financial Services Website—twice.)

Reputable brand: It is Canada’s largest robo-advisor, with more than $5 billion in assets under management, and 175,000 users. And Wealthsimple has been recognized as one of the top 100 Global Financial Technology Companies by Fintech 100 since 2016.

Passive investing: Wealthsimple advocates low-cost, passive investing using the power of ETFs. The principle of buy-and-hold has been advocated by the likes of Warren Buffet, and ETFs historically outperform actively managed mutual funds over the long term. Another thing about passive investing: because you lose less of your return to fees, that contributes to better net returns.

They may cover transfer fees: Wealthsimple will reimburse administrative transfer fees on investments greater than $5,000 in value.

Socially responsible investing options: Both socially responsible and Halal investing are options you can choose. These can be a great fit for investors who want to buy with a good conscious or keep their money in line with Muslim beliefs.

Cons:

Few human advisors: Access to connecting with human advisors is limited to those at least $100,000 in their Wealthsimple accounts. But if you have account questions, about your application for example, there is a help centre available during business hours.

Tax optimization: When you have a Wealthsimple Black account, your investments are tracked for losses and gains to help you use a strategy called tax-loss harvesting that can trim your capital gains tax bill.

Limited portfolio options: Invest, Wealthsimple’s robo-advisor, doesn’t offer as diverse of a range of portfolio options as some other robo-advisors, which may prove limiting for those who want a degree of portfolio customization.

No physical branches: Investors can’t meet with advisors in person. If you need to speak with (or email) a human, you can call during regular business hours or send a request to the Customer Success team via the help centre

Higher MER for SRIs: Fees charged on socially responsible investing options are noticeably higher and can hover to upwards of 0.4%, as compared to the 0.2% annual fees applied to other investments.

A Wealthsimple review for 2020: Invest, Trade and Cash

Now in its seventh year of operation, Wealthsimple has three main offerings. Here’s a look at each.

This robo-advisor service from Wealthsimple is ideal for novice investors, or those who are uneasy choosing their own investments, since it recommends a portfolio of low-fee investments for you.

Clients spend a few minutes answering questions online about their comfort level with risk, age and investment goals. Your answers determine what type of portfolio is recommended: Conservative, balanced or growth. There are also socially responsible investing (SRI) options, as well as Halal-appropriate portfolios.

You can put your portfolio into many different types of accounts, including registered, such as Registered Retirement Savings Accounts (RRSPs), Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs), Registered Education Savings Plan (RESPs), non-registered accounts and more.

In terms of cost, Wealthsimple Invest has two types of fees:

An overall management fee, which is a percentage of the total amount of money you have invested. For clients with balances less than $100,000, that fee is 0.5%; balances of $100,000 or more are charged 0.4%. Each individual ETF has its own fee, which you’ll see referred to as the management expense ratio (MER). The MERs on Wealthsimple’s ETFs average about 0.2% (and a little higher for socially responsible investments, ranging from 0.25% to 0.4%).

So, depending on the size of your portfolio and the types of ETFs you have, the total fees could be around 0.6% to 0.7% (or 0.625% to 0.9% for SRIs). What does that look like in real terms? You’d pay about $350 in annual fees for a $50,000 portfolio (or $375 to $450 for a similar-sized SRI portfolio).

