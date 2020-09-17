Wealthsimple review 2020
An investing solution for people who want to invest, but may not have the know-how, confidence or time to manage their money hands-on, this Toronto-based robo-advisor has attracted clients around the world.
Maybe you’re here for our Wealthsimple review because its slick ads featuring frank talk on finances from Hollywood actors, such as Mark Duplass and Aubrey Plaza, made you curious. Or maybe its highly relatable celebrity social media posts, like Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness declaring his First Financial Principle—“I’m a girl who has to stop herself from shopping”—made you wonder about the online investing platform. Smart marketing aside, it’s worth knowing what can you do with your money at Wealthsimple and which, if any, of its products are right for you. Here’s what you need to know about investing with Wealthsimple, including its various product offerings and how it all works.
Now in its seventh year of operation, Wealthsimple has three main offerings. Here’s a look at each.
This robo-advisor service from Wealthsimple is ideal for novice investors, or those who are uneasy choosing their own investments, since it recommends a portfolio of low-fee investments for you.
Clients spend a few minutes answering questions online about their comfort level with risk, age and investment goals. Your answers determine what type of portfolio is recommended: Conservative, balanced or growth. There are also socially responsible investing (SRI) options, as well as Halal-appropriate portfolios.
You can put your portfolio into many different types of accounts, including registered, such as Registered Retirement Savings Accounts (RRSPs), Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs), Registered Education Savings Plan (RESPs), non-registered accounts and more.
In terms of cost, Wealthsimple Invest has two types of fees:
So, depending on the size of your portfolio and the types of ETFs you have, the total fees could be around 0.6% to 0.7% (or 0.625% to 0.9% for SRIs). What does that look like in real terms? You’d pay about $350 in annual fees for a $50,000 portfolio (or $375 to $450 for a similar-sized SRI portfolio).
For those who want to lower the costs of investing even further—and who are also interested in building their own portfolios with select ETFs and stocks—Wealthsimple’s discount brokerage service is an appealing option. That’s because all its ETF and stock purchases, sales and trades come free of charge. (You still pay the management fees, or MERs, on ETF holdings, as explained above.)
Clients make their transactions over a mobile app (there is no Web version) and can currently hold their portfolios in just three account types: personal (non-registered), TFSA or RRSP.
Investors are restricted to ETFs and stocks that are listed on the NYSE, NASDAQ, TSX or TSX-V exchanges.
There are other limitations as well: Stocks must be priced at a minimum of $0.50 per share and trade an average of at least 50,000 shares daily; and if an asset is a dual-listed security, meaning it’s on both a U.S. and a Canadian exchange, only the Canadian-listed asset is available.
From a cost perspective, though, free trades are hard to beat, given that other discount brokerages charge up to $10 a trade. If you’re wondering how Wealthsimple Trade makes money without charging commissions, it says earnings come primarily from a 1.5% currency exchange fee charged on Canadian-to-U.S. dollar conversions (and vice-versa) that are necessary when trading U.S.-listed securities. In future, however, it plans to add premium services with additional fees.
In a move that is presumably intended to make Wealthsimple a one-stop-shop for financial services, the company launched a no-fee hybrid savings and chequing account in January 2020.
Like any good savings account, it offers a high interest rate (relative to the marketplace) of 0.9%, with no minimum deposit. And while most bank accounts limit the number of transactions you can make—or charge you for that privilege with fees—Wealthsimple Cash allows unlimited transactions with no fees of any kind (that’s no monthly account fees, no exchange fees on foreign transactions and no transaction fees.)
You can funnel your earnings into a Wealthsimple Cash* account through direct deposit, and then access the account online to make no-fee bill payments, Interac e-transfers, or move your money to a TFSA, RRSP or other investment account.
The account’s spending features, which should be rolled out over the next few months include a Wealthsimple Cash Card—a prepaid Visa card that will allow clients to make no-fee purchases using the cash in their accounts instantly, just like a debit card. Wealthsimple Cash will also reimburse clients for any ATM fees they are charged (to a set maximum) and will be compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay.
While deposits in a Wealthsimple Cash account are not protected by the Canadian Insurance Deposit Corporation (CDIC), as is the case at most banks, they are protected (up to $1 million) by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).
Wealthsimple is a Canadian financial services provider that offers a suite of online products. Wealthsimple Invest is a robo-advisor that offers beginners or investors who prefer to be hands-off a choice of investment portfolios to suit their risk tolerance and financial goals. Wealthsimple Trade is a discount online brokerage, geared towards people who want to be hands-on with their investments. And Wealthsimple Cash is the newest addition—it’s a no-fee hybrid chequing and savings account.
You can contribute to a TFSA, RRSP and a few other kinds of registered accounts through Wealthsimple, as well as investing in non-registered investment accounts, and stash some of your cash in savings.
Millennial entrepreneur and self-described “boring investor” Michael Katchen launched Wealthsimple in September 2014 as a low-cost, low-effort approach to investing. Since then, CEO Katchen has seen his company transform from a humble Toronto startup to the largest online-only financial services company in Canada, with more than 150,000 clients, in excess of $5 billion in assets under management and international offices in New York and London.
Wealthsimple is primarily owned by Power Corporation of Canada, under the subsidiary Power Financial. The nearly 100-year-old international management and holding company has over $470 billion in assets, as well as Power Financial, IGM and Pargesa, focusing on insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. Described as a “Canadian financial giant,” Power Financial also has majority stakes in Great-West Lifeco and Portag3.
Wealthsimple caters to the uninitiated millennial investor, with a reported 80% of its clients under the age of 45, and 40% of them being first-time investors. About a quarter of its clients are socially responsible investors, meaning they have money invested in Wealthsimple’s SRI portfolios, which support companies that prioritize environmental and social concerns and have a positive record on human rights and corruption.
The short answer is: Yes. If you’re honest about your risk tolerance, then your money should be invested in a way that suits your needs. (And that’s the case with whatever investment service you choose.) Wealthsimple is built to cater to a wide set of clients, so if you don’t need that one-on-one care, but want a simple way to create and build a portfolio with little to no maintenance, then it could be for you.
Another good thing to note: Wealthsimple is insured by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CPIF), meaning that if Wealthsimple goes out of business, your investments are protected. Wealthsimple is also affiliated with Canadian ShareOwner Investments and is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada.
Wealthsimple is best known for its robo-advisor service, Wealthsimple Invest, which is a “set-it-and-forget-it” portfolio of low-fee exchange-traded funds (ETFs). In a nutshell, ETFs allow you to invest your money across an entire market—such as Canadian stocks, high yield bonds, real estate, etc.—instead of trying to pick and choose the winning companies in each market. In this way, Wealthsimple provides an easy solution for clients to diversify their portfolios and earn decent returns on their investments over the long term, with minimal risk.
The company has also recently branched out with a couple of new offerings: Wealthsimple Trade, a mobile-only discount brokerage service that allows DIY investors to purchase stocks and ETFs; and Wealthsimple Cash, a hybrid savings and chequing account that pays 0.9% interest.
(See above for how each of these services works—and how much they cost).
Wealthsimple clearly makes it easy to invest, trade and manage your cash, with no required minimum amounts, no transaction fees, no trading fees, a user-friendly website and human experts available to help at any time.
There are, however, a few considerations to keep in mind:
There’s no question that would-be investors who might otherwise endlessly procrastinate on setting up a portfolio will benefit big-time from Wealthsimple’s robo-advisor services. Investing in a broadly diversified portfolio of low-fee ETFs will always earn more than bank interest over the long term, and is a sure way to keep the purchasing power of your savings from being eroded by inflation.
Similarly, DIY investors who want to buy and trade ETFs and stocks will undoubtedly save money on fees with the commission-free Wealthsimple Trade service.
On the other hand, Wealthsimple Invest clients with larger portfolios may want to consider other robo-advisors* that may offer lower fees, and DIY investors who want more options in the types of investments and accounts available to them should check out other discount brokers*.
In terms of Wealthsimple Cash, the 0.9% interest rate is about as high as most financial institutions are offering right now (as a permanent, not promotional rate) on a savings account—and the unlimited transactions and no fees sound good. Of course, until the Cash Card becomes available, this account will really only appeal to true savers, not those who also want to withdraw and shop with their money.
If a link has an asterisk (*) at the end of it, that means it’s an affiliate link and can sometimes result in a payment to MoneySense which helps our website stay free to our users. It’s important to note that our editorial content will never be impacted by these links. We try our best to look at all available products in the market and where a product ranks in our article or whether or not it’s included in the first place is never driven by compensation. For more details read our MoneySense Monetization policy.
Wealthsimpletrade is great, but they do have one major flaw, and for me it’s to big to ignore. There deposit of funds. Takes way to long, 6 days it took and this has happened on different occasions with them. Even though I’ve emailed them on this they keep saying it’s 2-3 days. The confirmation email that they send out that there is a deposit happening says 3-days. When you read it it gives you a date saying when the deposit is available and you do the math it’s 5-days. So to me they don’t have a handle on this deposit of funds.
By the end of day-6 the funds finally showed up in my account. That to me is way to long of a transfer. In these days and times of technology it should only be a day at tops.
There are tons of issues with WealthSimple Trade. I will refrain from listing them here and instead will just share my own nerve racking experience. I consider myself as a knowledgeable trader/investor and have used a number of platforms/brokers available in Canada in the past.
I thought I knew, well in advance, what I was getting myself into with WealthSimple when I decided to set up account with them. My plan was to use the app as an order taker (that is what it is good for) with limit orders and trading leveraged etf’s on CAD markets only (this is to achieve 0% fee trades). During the month of May I was accumulating a position in HGD (CAD 2x leveraged gold miners bear etf). On Monday, May 25, the etf went through a reverse split. So, for every 2 shares held 1 share will be issued instead and price adjustments are made to reflect it. Usually, with any other broker I have used in the past such position will reflect the change automatically pretty much the same day the change took place. Apparently, this is not how WealthSimple operates. On Monday, May 25, when i logged into my account to check on my position and to verify that the change was applied my position was show as N/A. I called WealthSimple to inquire about this situation and to find out how soon I will have updated position available to me. Well, i was absolutely gobsmacked to learn that apparently it takes 3-5 business days for their clearing broker to readjust the position. I have tried to escalate this issue with them, but had no success. Can you imagine being “forcefully” locked in a trade for 3-5 business days while your ticker is trading and you have no way of getting out of that trade? The trade is not halted. I did everything as per my research and trading plan and hit my target to sell for profit. Today is Wednesday, May 27, I am watching how my profits are disappearing and there is nothing I can do about this. If this matter is not resolved immediately I might even experience a loss on my trade. Ironically, they still offer that same repriced etf available to trade, but my position is locked until their clearing brokers make adjustment.
Once my situation is resolved I am definitely closing my account with them. I would rather pay a fee per trade than go through this nonsense ever again. I guess it just, once again, confirms the saying that “there is no free cheese”.
A few problems faced are:
-the app doesn’t have a smart contract option
– the historic data shows no values in the graph
wealthsimple’s system has a severe delay when you set and cancel auto-deposit, and they don’t even email you when they transfer money from my bank after you cancel the auto-deposit. this happened to me and caused me a $49 penalty charged by my bank. I have to say their system is obviously flawed and misleading.