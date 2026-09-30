TFSA contribution room calculator
Use MoneySense's TFSA contribution room calculator to find out how much you can still add to your TFSA this year while avoiding penalties.
Advertisement
Use MoneySense's TFSA contribution room calculator to find out how much you can still add to your TFSA this year while avoiding penalties.
Tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs) are one of the most popular tools for retirement savings. Since you contribute funds that you’ve already paid taxes on, you’ll enjoy tax-free growth. However, the government places limitations on how much you can contribute every year and overall. This is known as your contribution room, or limit.
Check out our contribution room calculator to see where you stand with your TFSA contributions:
A TFSA is a savings account that acts like an investment account, which generates tax-free income. Qualified investments include cash, guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), bonds, and stocks. The government oversees TFSAs, but banks and financial institutions administer them.
There are three types of TFSAs you can open:
Although there are differences between these accounts, you fund them with money you’ve already paid taxes on, which is why the funds you withdraw aren’t taxed.
Earn 1.50% tax-free on your cash savings.
Earn a guaranteed 3.80% in your TFSA when you lock in for 1 year.
Open your TFSA with one of the best online brokers in Canada. See our ranking.
MoneySense is an award-winning magazine, helping Canadians navigate money matters since 1999. Our editorial team of trained journalists works closely with leading personal finance experts in Canada. To help you find the best financial products, we compare the offerings from over 12 major institutions, including banks, credit unions and card issuers. Learn more about our advertising and trusted partners.
The government places limits on how much you can contribute, and this limitation is called your contribution room. Any Canadian resident aged 18 or older with a valid Social Insurance Number can open a TFSA.
While you do have to abide by the set amount of contribution room each year, any growth you earn on those investments won’t affect your contribution room for the current year or years to come.
Your contribution room is specific to you and your situation; it changes every year and depends on whether or not you’ve made contributions or withdrawals. Note that if you have more than one TFSA, your contribution room is the total you can contribute across all your accounts.
Let’s take a look at how funding a TFSA works. First, you’d use the calculator to find your TFSA room. For instance, say you were a resident of Canada before 2010 and were born in 1975. If you haven’t made any contributions, your room is $109,000. That’s the total amount you could contribute this year.
Now, say you have similar demographics, but you’ve contributed $50,000 to the TFSA over the last few years and haven’t withdrawn any funds. Your current room would be $59,000.
If you’ve been steadily contributing to your TFSA, you’ll have to closely watch your annual contribution limit. For example, if you started funding your TFSA as soon as you turned 18 and always contributed the limit, you’d only be able to fund $7,000 for 2026.
Below, you’ll find the annual contribution limit for each year since the inception of the TFSA in 2009. Each year, the new annual limit is indexed to inflation and rounded to the nearest $500. There’s one exception: in 2015, the limit increased from $5,500 to $10,000; it was lowered to $5,500 again the following year.
|Year
|TFSA annual limit
|TFSA cumulative limit
|2009
|$5,000
|$5,000
|2010
|$5,000
|$10,000
|2011
|$5,000
|$15,000
|2012
|$5,000
|$20,000
|2013
|$5,500
|$25,500
|2014
|$5,500
|$31,000
|2015
|$10,000
|$41,000
|2016
|$5,500
|$46,500
|2017
|$5,500
|$52,000
|2018
|$5,500
|$57,500
|2019
|$6,000
|$63,500
|2020
|$6,000
|$69,500
|2021
|$6,000
|$75,500
|2022
|$6,000
|$81,500
|2023
|$6,500
|$88,000
|2024
|$7,000
|$95,000
|2025
|$7,000
|$102,000
|2026
|$7,000
|$109,000
|2027 (projected)
|$7,500
|$116,500
If you accidentally overcontribute, withdraw the excess funds as soon as you realize. The Canada Revenue Agency will inform you if you overcontribute, but the excess amount is taxed at 1% per month until you remove it. If you overcontributed on purpose, you may face additional taxes or fees.
Once you remove the extra funds, report the excess amount to the CRA by filing a TFSA Return form. There’s no need to call the CRA since your bank will send them proof of the withdrawal.
The CRA hasn’t confirmed the 2027 TFSA limit yet. It usually announces the following year’s limit in November or December, based on inflation data through September.
So far, many analysts and financial institutions, including RBC, expect the 2027 limit to rise to $7,500, which would bring cumulative room to $116,500 for an individual eligible since 2009.
Enter your details into our useful TFSA contribution room calculator. Specify your birth year, residency information, past contributions, and any withdrawals to see this year’s room.
The amount you can contribute depends on when you became a resident; specifically, whether you were a resident before or after 2010. If you weren’t, note the year you began living in Canada.
If you’re hoping for an immediate tax deduction, you may want to contribute to an RRSP instead. TFSAs also require you to closely track your contributions so you don’t accidentally over-contribute.
If you’ve never contributed before, you can certainly max out your TFSA all at once. Just ensure that you don’t overcontribute or the excess amount will be taxed until you remove it.
This page was last updated on September 30, 2026.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Yes, you can execute this combination of mortgage repayment and investing using ETFs. Your options depend on risk and...
Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...
FAIR Canada says Canada should maintain restrictions on prediction markets unless broader access is shown to benefit investors and...
When bond yields rise, the effects ripple through the rest of the economy, and Canadians should take note. ...
The Bank of Canada has held interest rates steady for 2026 but some experts predict this may change. Find...
Dollarama raises its sales and store-opening forecasts, Reitmans posts lower earnings, and Corus gets approval for its debt deal.
Banks are adopting AI for everything from customer service to lending, but scaling the technology safely remains a challenge.
Canadian-listed “.U” ETFs let investors put U.S. dollars to work without buying U.S.-domiciled funds, potentially offering advantages for tax...
The latest results offer a mixed picture across Canada’s retail, travel and grocery sectors.
BMO InvestorLine is dropping commissions and account fees as competition heats up among Canada’s digital investing platforms.