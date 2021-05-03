Presented by CPP Investments

TFSA contribution room calculator

How much room do you have in your Tax-Free Savings Account? For many it’s not a simple question. The amount you’re allow to put into this tax-sheltered account depends on your age and how much you may already have in it.

Photo credit: Shutterstock – Rawpixel

Advertisement

Photo credit: Shutterstock - Rawpixel

As a reminder, a TFSA allows any Canadian over the age of 18 to save or invest money in a tax-free account. “Tax free” means that you don’t pay taxes on the money you make inside your TFSA. That means things like interest payments, stock dividends or capital gains. (Don’t get us started about the name. Yes, it’s called a savings account, but it’s designed to hold investments).

Compare the Best TFSA Rates in Canada* >

Every year more room gets added to the contribution limit for everyone 18 and older—and it’s cumulative meaning your contribution room builds each year. Assuming the TFSA contribution limit for 2022 will be $6,000, same as for this year, if you turned 18 before the year 2009, your maximum lifetime TFSA contribution limit will be $81,500.

If you take money out of the TFSA, you get that room back on January 1 the following year. Just don’t go over your limit. Doing so will invite stiff penalties.

 

So how much room do you have? Try our tool to find out. (Note that in the second box below, you should not “double count” contributions that you have withdrawn and then legitimately re-contributed in the following calendar year or beyond, as this could lead to a false over-contribution warning.)

TFSA contribution room calculator

Available TFSA contribution room:

This Year:
Next Year:

* Note that the calculator assumes next year's contribution limit will be the same as this year’s.

This tool is designed for future planning purposes only and cannot account for past adjustments to contribution room due to withdrawals (other than those made within the past year). If you think you might be close to your allowable contribution room limit please contact the Canada Revenue Agency to verify this information.

Compare the Best TFSA Rates in Canada »

Updated May 2021.

Sign up for the MoneySense Invest newsletter »

What does the * mean?

If a link has an asterisk (*) at the end of it, that means it's an affiliate link and can sometimes result in a payment to MoneySense (owned by Ratehub Inc.) which helps our website stay free to our users. It's important to note that our editorial content will never be impacted by these links. We are committed to looking at all available products in the market, and where a product ranks in our article or whether or not it's included in the first place is never driven by compensation. For more details read our MoneySense Monetization policy.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Presented by CPP Investments

TFSA contribution room calculator

Figure out how much you can put into a...

TFSA contribution room calculator
Older man and younger man working on home repairs

Ask a Planner

Can you claim a principal residence exemption on real estate occupied by a child?

Jim has lived in his home, rented part of...

Can you claim a principal residence exemption on real estate occupied by a child?
pumping oil at sunset

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: May 3, 2021

There's money to be made in energy, but fund...

Making sense of the markets this week: May 3, 2021
older man at laptop computer

Ask a Planner

New investment approaches for risk-averse Canadians

Old-school investors may find the capital preservation techniques they...

New investment approaches for risk-averse Canadians
tops of skyscrapers in a maple leaf formation

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: April 26, 2021

Investors are pumped up on early U.S. earnings reports;...

Making sense of the markets this week: April 26, 2021
cryptocurrency coins

Sponsored by CoinSmart

How to buy bitcoin in Canada (and find out where, too)

Whether you choose to hold crypto in an ETF...

How to buy bitcoin in Canada (and find out where, too)
David Bowie's walk of fame star

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: April 19, 2021

What David Bowie and bitcoin have in common; investing...

Making sense of the markets this week: April 19, 2021
for rent sign in window

Ask a Planner

How financially viable is your rental property?

Rental real estate has been a great investment for...

How financially viable is your rental property?
smiling man using laptop computer in his home

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: April 12, 2021

Increasingly, retail investors are moving the markets; what does...

Making sense of the markets this week: April 12, 2021
Man with glasses looking surprised at computer monitor

Investing

How to cultivate the right mindset for investing success

These tips will help you ride out short-term downturns...

How to cultivate the right mindset for investing success

Advertisement