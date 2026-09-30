TFSA contribution room calculator

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ETFs

What are the best Canadian ETFs for the Smith Manoeuvre?

Yes, you can execute this combination of mortgage repayment and investing using ETFs. Your options depend on risk and...

What are the best Canadian ETFs for the Smith Manoeuvre?
etfs canada

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Investing

Investor advocacy group urges caution over prediction markets

FAIR Canada says Canada should maintain restrictions on prediction markets unless broader access is shown to benefit investors and...

Investor advocacy group urges caution over prediction markets
bond yields

Ask a Planner

What do rising bond yields mean for Canadians?

When bond yields rise, the effects ripple through the rest of the economy, and Canadians should take note. ...

What do rising bond yields mean for Canadians?
bank of canada interest rate

News

Is a Bank of Canada interest rate hike coming in October?

The Bank of Canada has held interest rates steady for 2026 but some experts predict this may change. Find...

Is a Bank of Canada interest rate hike coming in October?
A person cycles past a Dollarama store in Montreal, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Investing

Stock news for investors: Dollarama raises outlook as Reitmans profit falls

Dollarama raises its sales and store-opening forecasts, Reitmans posts lower earnings, and Corus gets approval for its debt deal.

Stock news for investors: Dollarama raises outlook as Reitmans profit falls
A man uses a computer keyboard in Toronto in this Sunday, Oct. 9, 2023 photo illustration. The First Nations Health Authority in B.C. is investigating after being hit by a cybersecurity attack.T

News

Canadian banks are racing to adopt AI, but hurdles remain

Banks are adopting AI for everything from customer service to lending, but scaling the technology safely remains a challenge.

Canadian banks are racing to adopt AI, but hurdles remain

ETFs

What are “.U” ETFs? A guide to Canadian-listed U.S.-dollar ETFs

Canadian-listed “.U” ETFs let investors put U.S. dollars to work without buying U.S.-domiciled funds, potentially offering advantages for tax...

What are “.U” ETFs? A guide to Canadian-listed U.S.-dollar ETFs
People walk by a Garage clothing retail store in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

Investing

Stock news for investors: Groupe Dynamite boosts outlook as Transat struggles

The latest results offer a mixed picture across Canada’s retail, travel and grocery sectors.

Stock news for investors: Groupe Dynamite boosts outlook as Transat struggles
People make their way past the Bank of Montreal (BMO) building in Toronto's financial district, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

Investing

BMO eliminates trading fees to compete with discount brokerages

BMO InvestorLine is dropping commissions and account fees as competition heats up among Canada’s digital investing platforms.

BMO eliminates trading fees to compete with discount brokerages