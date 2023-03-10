What are the rules? Can you find one child with more money from the plan than another child? If one child does not go to post-secondary can their funds be used to fund one of the children in the plan?

—John

How a family RESP works

Good question, John. It’s surprising how few people know the withdrawal dynamics of an individual registered education savings plan (RESP), let alone how a family plan works.

Just to bring everyone up to speed, a family RESP is a tax-deferred education savings investment account with annual government grants that has multiple beneficiaries. A beneficiary can qualify for grants of 20% or more of a contribution, subject to both annual and lifetime limits, historical contributions, age, income, and province or territory of residence.

A family RESP is generally opened by parents or grandparents, though technically can be opened by a sibling, however unlikely. In addition to children or grandchildren related by blood, a child or grandchild who is adopted qualifies as a beneficiary for a family RESP. According to Employment and Social Development Canada: “Stepchildren are related to their stepparents by virtue of being the children of their parent’s spouse or common-law partner. This is referred to as “adoption in fact.”

A beneficiary must also be under 21 if they are added to an existing, qualifying family plan.

The ability to contribute to an RESP or receive a government grant for a beneficiary depends on all contributions made to all RESPs for that beneficiary and all government grants received during that beneficiary’s lifetime. Those contributions and grants are tracked based on their social insurance number, so that if there are multiple accounts—say, parents, grandparents, etc.—a running tally is kept by the government.

That said, when it comes time to taking withdrawals from a family RESP, there is more flexibility than an individual RESP, John.