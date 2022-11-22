What: ETF Strategies The Conservative Investor Should Look At For 2023

Who: Lisa Hannam and Daniel Straus

When: Thursday, December 1, 2022, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. (EST)

Where: World of ETF Investing Canada Virtual Expo

Cost: FREE!

MoneyShow session on Canadian ETF picks

ETFs are one of the hottest investment vehicles today, attracting billions of dollars from every corner of the financial services ecosystem. More than ever, investors are using ETFs in their portfolios to gain market exposure and combat volatility without the risk of investing in individual stocks. But with so many ETFs on the market today, and more launching every year, it can be tough to determine which ones will work best in your portfolio.

During World of ETF Investing Canada Virtual Expo, a free online event for investors and traders, you will hear from Canada’s leading ETF experts and portfolio managers as they walk you through the ETF universe and show you effective strategies you can implement to turbocharge your investment portfolio.

A few reasons to watch live:

Watch 30-plus presentations from ETF experts, including Cathie Wood, Rob Carrick, Eric Nuttall, Trevor Cummings, Steve Hawkins and others.

from ETF experts, including Cathie Wood, Rob Carrick, Eric Nuttall, Trevor Cummings, Steve Hawkins and others. Receive actionable advice, timely recommendations and in-depth strategies for identifying the best investments for your portfolio.

and in-depth strategies for identifying the best investments for your portfolio. Ask your most pressing financial questions during live Q&As with speakers and fellow investors and traders from across Canada.

during live Q&As with speakers and fellow investors and traders from across Canada. Download information about new products and services, watch videos from cutting-edge companies and enter to win prizes.

Reserve your free spot while space remains, and set a reminder to join MoneySense from November 29 to December 1 to learn how over 30 of Canada’s top market experts are using ETFs to manage risk and capitalize on opportunities in today’s challenging market conditions!

Read more on ETFs: