MoneySense at the MoneyShow: ETF Strategies The Conservative Investor Should Look At For 2023
Here’s how to get your free ticket to attend the MoneyShow World of ETF Investing Canada Virtual Expo.
If you’re an investor or a trader, you may be interested in this year’s World of ETF Investing Canada Virtual Expo. The live sessions will share in-depth analysis and specific strategies for investments from exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to commodities, currencies, options and more. There are many sessions of interest, but MoneySense executive editor Lisa Hannam is hosting Daniel Straus, director, ETF research and strategy at National Bank Financial, to discuss strategies for Canadians, including conservative investors. Here are the details:
What: ETF Strategies The Conservative Investor Should Look At For 2023
Who: Lisa Hannam and Daniel Straus
When: Thursday, December 1, 2022, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. (EST)
Where: World of ETF Investing Canada Virtual Expo
Cost: FREE!
ETFs are one of the hottest investment vehicles today, attracting billions of dollars from every corner of the financial services ecosystem. More than ever, investors are using ETFs in their portfolios to gain market exposure and combat volatility without the risk of investing in individual stocks. But with so many ETFs on the market today, and more launching every year, it can be tough to determine which ones will work best in your portfolio.
During World of ETF Investing Canada Virtual Expo, a free online event for investors and traders, you will hear from Canada’s leading ETF experts and portfolio managers as they walk you through the ETF universe and show you effective strategies you can implement to turbocharge your investment portfolio.
A few reasons to watch live:
Reserve your free spot while space remains, and set a reminder to join MoneySense from November 29 to December 1 to learn how over 30 of Canada’s top market experts are using ETFs to manage risk and capitalize on opportunities in today’s challenging market conditions!
