It seems a DIY approach is about the same as the annuity, with the caveat that I might live longer but I also might die sooner.

Do you agree with the numbers above and what would you advise on what is better?

—Mark

Annuities versus GICs: The differences that could affect retirement

This is a good question, Mark. I agree with your numbers, and based on the way you’ve done your comparison, an annuity and a guaranteed investment certificate (GIC) appear very similar. However, there are some differences to consider. Once you’re aware of the differences, and how those differences align with you and your lifestyle, you’ll have a better sense of which one is right for you.

As you know, of course, annuities and GICs are not the same thing. An annuity provides a guaranteed income for life, or a set time period, and it can be purchased from insurance companies, agents and brokers. And a GIC is primarily a savings vehicle, which can be bought from banks, trust companies, credit unions and investment firms.

In most cases, purchasing an annuity means exchanging your capital—a lump sum of money—for a lifetime payment that is similar to a pension. It’s a fixed, guaranteed income for life, with no more worries about interest rates, stock market crashes, running out of money, etc.

On the other hand, purchasing an annuity means making a long-term commitment to an unknown future. And you will no longer have access to your original capital.

Consider this example: If you want to buy a new car, you can’t go to the insurance company and ask for a little extra money. It’s not your money anymore.