Canadians are curious about investing—and willing to take bigger risks
Canada was ranked the fifth-most investment-curious country in a recent study, with higher-risk investments like stocks and crypto leading Google searches.
Advertisement
Canada was ranked the fifth-most investment-curious country in a recent study, with higher-risk investments like stocks and crypto leading Google searches.
If you’re not investing regularly, you’re not alone. An Ipsos poll conducted last year found that fewer than half (48%) of Canadians put money into investments annually, and just over half (51%) of Canadians feel that they’re knowledgeable about investing—but 73% say they’d like to learn more about it.
This may help to explain the results of a recent study, in which Canada made the top five countries that are most curious about investing.
Analysts at foreign exchange firm BrokerChooser looked at Google searches for investment-related phrases in 17 English-speaking countries to pin down the most investment-curious populations.
The data shows that Canadians conducted an average of over 14,500 monthly searches related to investing, including crypto, forex, stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and general investing. It’s about half the population-adjusted search volume of the #1 country, Australia, but noteworthy nonetheless.
Canadians are mainly interested in stocks and crypto, signalling potentially greater risk tolerance among investors. Indeed, 27% of Canadians say they are willing to take on more risk to boost their investment returns—a surprising statistic given an uncertain economic climate and rising cost of living.
Younger investors tend to be the most open to risk: over 40% of 18 to 25 year olds say they’re willing to take on more risk for the potential of higher returns, compared to just 12% of investors over 56.
And many are already taking action. A survey of 10,000 self-directed investors across 12 countries found that 54% of Gen Z investors and 62% of millennial investors already held crypto assets in their investment portfolios.
By jumping into riskier investments and new assets, young investors are already helping shape what the future of investing looks like.
We’ve ranked the best crypto exchanges in Canada.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Whether you’re heading out of town for the weekend or a round-the-world trip, protect your property with these tips.
Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.
Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.
What Canadians need to know about stablecoins, possible coins from Amazon and Walmart, and Canada launches three XRP ETFs.
RBC Direct Investing has introduced commission-free trades on 50 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from partner iShares.
Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...
The latest earnings reports for Canadian investors from the cybersecurity and convenience-store giants.
A MoneySense reader asks about survivor benefits for spouses. Here’s how defined benefit and CPP survivor payments work in...
The tax-free savings account is a great wealth-building tool, but it’s sadly misunderstood. Here are seven TFSA features Canadians...
Here’s why mutual funds don’t travel well across international borders—and what Canadian investors can do instead.