Three young women take a selfie on a beach.

Home Insurance

Going on vacation? Here’s how to keep your home safe

Whether you’re heading out of town for the weekend or a round-the-world trip, protect your property with these tips.

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

Close-up of an American dollar bill on a computer keyboard

Canadian Crypto Observer

Could stablecoin regulation raise bitcoin prices?

What Canadians need to know about stablecoins, possible coins from Amazon and Walmart, and Canada launches three XRP ETFs.

Blonde woman works at a laptop

News

Low-fee laggard RBC Direct Investing adopts commission-free ETFs

RBC Direct Investing has introduced commission-free trades on 50 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from partner iShares.

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

The Blackberry logo located in the front of the company's B building in Waterloo, Ont. on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.

Stocks

Stock news for investors: Earnings from BlackBerry and Alimentation Couche-Tard

The latest earnings reports for Canadian investors from the cybersecurity and convenience-store giants.

A senior-aged woman and man picking lemons

Ask a Planner

How much of a pension does a survivor receive?

A MoneySense reader asks about survivor benefits for spouses. Here’s how defined benefit and CPP survivor payments work in...

TFSAs

TFSA confusion: The myths that just won’t die

The tax-free savings account is a great wealth-building tool, but it’s sadly misunderstood. Here are seven TFSA features Canadians...

A man and woman use a laptop in their half-packed living room

Investing

Moving away from Canada? Your mutual funds can’t go with you

Here’s why mutual funds don’t travel well across international borders—and what Canadian investors can do instead.

