While it is true that Canadians love their tax refunds and benefits, gathering the paperwork to verify the numbers on the return is an annual stressor. That’s where the reality of common tax filing errors really begin.But it’s not all bad news—quite often the glaring omissions can be in your favor.

Tax filing is getting more complicated—and costlier to ignore

Tax filing has become increasingly complicated for Canadians. Rules change constantly, life gets busy, and the CRA now communicates largely through its My Account portal, making it easier to miss important notices if you’re not checking regularly.

The complexity taxpayers are facing in filing their tax returns can be truly overwhelming, so it’s no surprise that many Canadians now rely on professional tax preparers. But regardless of whether you file yourself or use an accountant, the responsibility remains yours: you must file an accurate return on time every year or risk penalties and interest.

If you missed the deadline this year, don’t ignore it. Filing late usually costs far less than not filing at all. And if you’ve omitted income or made errors in previous returns, you may be able to correct them voluntarily before the CRA contacts you, which can help reduce penalties.

It’s also important to monitor your CRA My Account regularly for reassessments, requests, or notices that may require action.

Why filing your taxes pays off

Filing a tax return is actually more about the carrot than the stick; it’s your ticket to lucrative tax credits and benefits that are only available when you file that return. In fact, for some families, it is the most important financial document of the year because it generates tax-free cash flow through programs like the Canada Child Benefit, Canada Disability Benefit, Groceries and Essentials Benefit, and Canada Dental Benefit.

These benefits are income-tested, which means the amount you receive depends on your family net income. That’s why tax planning matters. Contributions to a registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) or first home savings account (FHSA), for example, can lower your taxable income, which could increase both your tax refund and the benefits you qualify for.

Rankings Compare the best TFSA rates in Canada see rates

Many Canadians overlook valuable tax-saving opportunities when filing their returns. Here are nine worth paying attention to.

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1. Correct mistakes from previous tax returns

You can recover missed tax refunds and credits by filing an adjustment to prior filed returns up to 10 years back in the case of the federal T1. You can even do this online.

2. Double-check your income reporting

Taxpayers make lots of mistakes reporting their income, and you will want to avoid a 50% gross negligence penalty if you turn a blind eye. Fortunately, it’s technology to the rescue. The CRA can now load T-slip information straight into the tax software you are using to prepare your return.

But beware: the system is not foolproof. The CRA can be late in including all the slips, so matching your records to theirs matters. Ultimately, you are responsible for filing a complete and accurate return.

3. Don’t ignore income from side hustles or online sales

Expect extra scrutiny from CRA if you sell goods online, have a side gig like driving for Uber, rent out an Airbnb, or engage in cryptocurrency transactions. Truckers and construction workers are also under the microscope, especially if they provide services through a corporation.

If you are working in any service industry or cash-intensive businesses, be sure to track and report all income, including tips and gratuities received. Tax evasion penalties occur when there is willful intent to hide income or overstate expenses. That’s a criminal offence.

Related reading: How is cryptocurrency taxed in Canada?

4. Know the tax risks of flipping homes

If you sell your primary residence, you typically won’t owe any tax—but you still have to report the income on your tax return. If you don’t, that omission could attract a penalty.

But here’s the lesser-known trap: If you buy and sell principal residences too often, you’ll have a tax problem. You’ll lose the principal residence exemption, and even the 50% capital gains inclusion break due to the anti-flipping rules. In short, 100% of the resulting gains could be added to your income. Check out Schedule 3 on the T1, Form T2091, and talk to a tax pro if you’re worried.