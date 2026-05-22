Did you maximize your tax-saving opportunities this year?
You might be missing valuable tax credits, deductions, and filing opportunities. Here are nine ways to maximize your tax savings.
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You might be missing valuable tax credits, deductions, and filing opportunities. Here are nine ways to maximize your tax savings.
Tax season 2026 has drawn to a close, but it is not over yet; the June 15 filing deadline for the self-employed is still ahead. Also ahead, the deadlines that come with Canada Revenue Agency’s (CRA) post-assessment reviews and audits.
While it is true that Canadians love their tax refunds and benefits, gathering the paperwork to verify the numbers on the return is an annual stressor. That’s where the reality of common tax filing errors really begin.But it’s not all bad news—quite often the glaring omissions can be in your favor.
Tax filing has become increasingly complicated for Canadians. Rules change constantly, life gets busy, and the CRA now communicates largely through its My Account portal, making it easier to miss important notices if you’re not checking regularly.
The complexity taxpayers are facing in filing their tax returns can be truly overwhelming, so it’s no surprise that many Canadians now rely on professional tax preparers. But regardless of whether you file yourself or use an accountant, the responsibility remains yours: you must file an accurate return on time every year or risk penalties and interest.
If you missed the deadline this year, don’t ignore it. Filing late usually costs far less than not filing at all. And if you’ve omitted income or made errors in previous returns, you may be able to correct them voluntarily before the CRA contacts you, which can help reduce penalties.
It’s also important to monitor your CRA My Account regularly for reassessments, requests, or notices that may require action.
Filing a tax return is actually more about the carrot than the stick; it’s your ticket to lucrative tax credits and benefits that are only available when you file that return. In fact, for some families, it is the most important financial document of the year because it generates tax-free cash flow through programs like the Canada Child Benefit, Canada Disability Benefit, Groceries and Essentials Benefit, and Canada Dental Benefit.
These benefits are income-tested, which means the amount you receive depends on your family net income. That’s why tax planning matters. Contributions to a registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) or first home savings account (FHSA), for example, can lower your taxable income, which could increase both your tax refund and the benefits you qualify for.
Many Canadians overlook valuable tax-saving opportunities when filing their returns. Here are nine worth paying attention to.
You can recover missed tax refunds and credits by filing an adjustment to prior filed returns up to 10 years back in the case of the federal T1. You can even do this online.
Taxpayers make lots of mistakes reporting their income, and you will want to avoid a 50% gross negligence penalty if you turn a blind eye. Fortunately, it’s technology to the rescue. The CRA can now load T-slip information straight into the tax software you are using to prepare your return.
But beware: the system is not foolproof. The CRA can be late in including all the slips, so matching your records to theirs matters. Ultimately, you are responsible for filing a complete and accurate return.
Expect extra scrutiny from CRA if you sell goods online, have a side gig like driving for Uber, rent out an Airbnb, or engage in cryptocurrency transactions. Truckers and construction workers are also under the microscope, especially if they provide services through a corporation.
If you are working in any service industry or cash-intensive businesses, be sure to track and report all income, including tips and gratuities received. Tax evasion penalties occur when there is willful intent to hide income or overstate expenses. That’s a criminal offence.
Related reading: How is cryptocurrency taxed in Canada?
If you sell your primary residence, you typically won’t owe any tax—but you still have to report the income on your tax return. If you don’t, that omission could attract a penalty.
But here’s the lesser-known trap: If you buy and sell principal residences too often, you’ll have a tax problem. You’ll lose the principal residence exemption, and even the 50% capital gains inclusion break due to the anti-flipping rules. In short, 100% of the resulting gains could be added to your income. Check out Schedule 3 on the T1, Form T2091, and talk to a tax pro if you’re worried.
In today’s volatile investment climate, this is really important. Don’t miss reporting losses on your investments in non-registered accounts. This could be worth thousands of dollars in erasing capital gains of the current year.
More exciting yet: if you have no gains on this year’s return, you can use unapplied capital losses to wipe out taxes on capital gains of the prior three years or on future gains. That carry forward opportunity is indefinite. In the year of death, unused capital losses may be used against all types of income. Don’t make the error of omission on these important write-offs.
There are a variety of ways to cut the taxes on your pension income. For example, you can assign half your Canada Pension Plan benefits to your spouse if you have both reached age 60, which could lower marginal tax rates on this income source if one spouse has a lower income.
Deadlines, tax tips and more
You may also split up to 50% of qualifying pension income from superannuation or RRSP/RRIF deposits. To do so, you must file an election each year on form T1032. Talk to your tax advisor about age restrictions and, if necessary, review your income splitting in prior years.
If you didn’t optimize this opportunity, you can do so within a three-year adjustment period. If you’re a business owner, you can generate dividend income without restriction for your lower earning, non-active spouse once you turn 65.
Over time, those missed deductions do add up. Many people miss claiming child care expenses or even professional or union dues. Investors should also review statements from their financial institutions to claim interest costs as carry costs.
This is serious money, so don’t miss out: qualifying moving expenses include real estate commissions, which can run into the five figures. To make the claim, you have to move 40 kilometers closer to a new work or business location where active income is earned (sorry, but EI, pension, or investment income doesn’t qualify). Moving expenses are subject to audit, so keep all receipts.
Two of the most valuable non-refundable tax credits available to Canadians are the Disability Tax Credit (DTC) and the medical expense tax credit, but many eligible families fail to claim them—particularly those dealing with progressive illnesses such as Alzheimer’s disease or cancer.
To qualify for the DTC, a doctor or other qualified healthcare professional must complete Form T2201, the Disability Tax Credit Certificate. Under changes announced in the April 28, 2026 Spring Economic Update, public guardians and trustees may now also complete the certification in certain cases.
The medical information submitted may show that an impairment existed for several previous years. If the CRA approves the certificate retroactively, you may be able to adjust previous tax returns and claim the credit for those years, too.
The medical expense tax credit can also be significant. You can claim eligible expenses over any 12-month period ending in the tax year, and the list of qualifying costs is extensive. Often-overlooked claims include unreimbursed blood coagulation therapies, the incremental cost of gluten-free foods, and home renovation expenses to accommodate someone with mobility challenges.
Related reading: A tax guide for Canadians with disabilities
There are so many ways to make sure you are getting the most out of Canada’s tax system. Be sure you are paying the correct amount of tax—no more, no less—and receiving all the refundable benefits you are entitled to. It will pay off handsomely over the long run.
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