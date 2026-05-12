What is the Saskatchewan Pension Plan?
The Saskatchewan Pension Plan gives Canadians another way to save for retirement, with low fees, locked-in contributions, and simple fund choices.
Advertisement
The Saskatchewan Pension Plan gives Canadians another way to save for retirement, with low fees, locked-in contributions, and simple fund choices.
The Saskatchewan Pension Plan (SPP) was introduced in 1986 and was originally intended to help part-time workers, the self-employed, or others without access to a pension to save for retirement. Over time, it has evolved and become more appealing to both individuals and businesses.
Despite being a provincial initiative, the SPP is available to all Canadians. It is now the country’s 21st-largest defined contribution pension with over $800 million of investment assets and more than 33,000 members.
You can open an account online if you’re between the ages of 18 and 71. There are no minimum contributions, so deposits are entirely voluntary. You can contribute with automated withdrawals or lump sum deposits.
Contribution limits were originally quite low but in 2023, the SPP removed the annual contribution limit. Now, contributions are based on an accountholder’s registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) room, just like an RRSP account.
The investment choices are simple: the Balanced Fund and the Diversified Income Fund. Investment fees for both are under 1% (0.91% and 0.89%, respectively), which is competitive.
The Balanced Fund “invests in a diversified portfolio of equities, real estate, infrastructure, bonds, and mortgages. The target for the fund is to have 40% of investments in equities.” By equities, they mean publicly traded stocks in Canada and abroad.
This is a low-to-medium-risk investment option that is very diversified. The fund itself comprises investments managed by professional money managers like TD Asset Management, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd., Ninepoint Partners LP, and Fengate Capital Management Ltd. A small investor may not otherwise be able to invest directly with these companies, but the SPP gives them access.
Build your retirement savings with 1.50% interest, tax-deferred contributions and zero fees.
Earn a guaranteed 2.75% in your RRSP when you lock in for 1 year.
See our ranking of the best RRSP accounts and rates available in Canada.
MoneySense is an award-winning magazine, helping Canadians navigate money matters since 1999. Our editorial team of trained journalists works closely with leading personal finance experts in Canada. To help you find the best financial products, we compare the offerings from over 12 major institutions, including banks, credit unions and card issuers. Learn more about our advertising and trusted partners.
The Diversified Income Fund “invests in Canadian short-term investments, bonds, and mortgages with an equal target split between the two investment fund types.” It is a very low-risk option for conservative investors.
As of December 31, 2025, the 10-year annualized return for the Balanced Fund was 7.07%. The Diversified Income Fund was only introduced in 2020, with a 5-year annualized return of just 1.17%. The FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index lost 0.35% annualized over the same 5 years, so it was admittedly a rough period for bonds due to rising interest rates.
You can transfer money on a tax deferred basis from other retirement accounts. The SPP allows transfers from:
Transfers must be done in cash since the SPP has just two proprietary investment options. You cannot transfer investments “as is” or “in kind” into the SPP. So, existing investments must be sold and the cash proceeds transferred on a tax deferred basis.
Since the SPP is technically structured as a defined contribution pension plan, there are limitations on your withdrawals. You cannot withdraw from the plan until age 55 as the funds are locked in.
You can defer withdrawals as late as age 71, but like an RRSP, minimum withdrawals must commence no later than the year you turn 72. Unlike an RRSP, there are maximum annual withdrawals to make sure your money lasts.
Withdrawals are eligible for the pension income amount tax credit as well as pension income splitting with your spouse or common law partner from age 55. RRSPs that have been converted to RRIFs do not qualify until age 65.
The SPP provides a simple and flexible option for an employer looking to introduce a company pension plan. There are no fees for the employer, no commitment period, and no minimum number of employees.
The employer can make contributions as a lump sum or on a matching basis (i.e., matching contributions by an employee) through payroll. Member service reps provide all the support needed, which means the employer isn’t tasked with managing the plan.
The SPP is not for everyone, but it offers two relatively conservative investment options. It is a pension plan, so transfers and contributions are locked in and there are restrictions on withdrawals.
You have to open an account directly with the SPP; unlike an RRSP that you can open at your bank, it can cause your finances to become more fragmented. Regardless, it is good for consumers to be aware of their retirement saving options. The SPP is not new, but is not well known, either.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Tax instalments can be confusing. Learn how the CRA calculates quarterly payments, when you can adjust them, and how...
Venture capitalist Joe Canavan discusses how wealth is built, why discipline matters more than luck, and what Canadians often...
A practical guide to developing-country equity ETFs, covering classification differences, higher volatility, and key tax considerations for Canadian investors.
Scenario-based planning can help you build a financial plan by testing “what ifs” and turning uncertainty into informed, realistic...
Experts explore whether financial independence is compatible with long-term travel, highlighting remote work, geoarbitrage, and cost-efficient “bleisure” lifestyles.
Your CRA My Account may hold uncashed cheques, credits, and tax info you’ve missed. Here are 5 key areas...
A data-driven look at how various alternative-strategy ETFs have performed in recent years and where they fit into your...
Tax season brings plenty of confusion—and costly mistakes. Here are some commonly misunderstood expenses Canadians often try (but fail)...
From investing too late to lacking an emergency fund, many Canadian women share similar regrets. Here’s what Gen Z...
CPP and QPP are cornerstones of retirement income for Canadians. How do you confirm what you are entitled to...