Different aged Canadians and the flag.

Debt

Battle of the generations: Who’s having the toughest time with finances in Canada?

Boomers admit they had it easier than others, but Gen Z gave themselves a C in paying off debt....

A woman with her daughter and grand-daughter outside in the fall

Ask a Planner

Update on bare trust tax filing rules for 2024 and beyond

Bare trust reporting requirements have gone through a few different iterations in recent years. Here’s where things stand for...

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2024

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2024

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

Mother and daughter outside

Retirement

How to manage as a single parent with no pension

It’s hard but not impossible for those raising kids on their own to plan and save for retirement without...

Elderly age couple using laptop while sitting on sofa in living room

Ask a Planner

Which savings should retirees draw down first?

Seniors seeking a decumulation strategy may be asking the wrong questions. Start with your spending plan, then model how...

An older couple does stretches in a park

Retirement

OAS payment dates in 2024, and more to know about Old Age Security

Here’s how Canada’s Old Age Security pension program works, who’s eligible for OAS, when you can start receiving OAS,...

A father high-fives his daughter in the kitchen

Mortgages

Mortgage payments going up at renewal? Here’s what to do

Many Canadians will face a jump in mortgage payments at renewal. We spoke to experts about how to manage...

A bonsai tree growing paper money

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: September 8, 2024

Canada cuts rates again. Can Couche-Tard take over the convenience-store world? Mag 7 outperformance trend may be done. Dollarama...

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

