It doesn’t matter whether you own a restaurant, hustle as a freelance designer or work as a day labourer on a landscaping crew—you cannot depend on a pension to support you in your golden years. Unless you have significant real estate or investment income, your business will need to fund nearly every cent of your retirement. So, how do you do it?

Thuy Lam, a senior financial planner and money coach with Objective Financial Partners, works with both sole proprietors and employers with staff or contractors on their payroll. Saving for retirement as a self-employed person is possible, she says, but it requires both discipline and creativity.

“I would say that the world of investment opportunities is open to you,” Lam says. In fact, self-employed people can use some tricks their employed friends can’t to put aside more for retirement every year.

Start saving for retirement with government programs

Every Canadian is eligible for the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) if they’ve worked in the country, and anyone over the age of 65 who meets the eligibility requirements can also qualify for Old Age Security (OAS) and the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS). The latter two programs aren’t directly funded by taxpayers. But CPP has a catch: As a self-employed person, you pay both the employer and the employee contributions, which is an added expense compared to being employed by someone else.

So, at a minimum, how much should you save to retire?

Lam says there isn’t a clear answer on how much to save fore retirement, though there are helpful retirement planning tools available online, such as the Retirement Budget and Retirement Cash Flow calculators on the Ontario Securities Commission’s Get Smarter About Money website.

“My advice always starts with cash flow, being in tune with what’s going in and what’s going out,” Lam says. That means getting answers for the following questions:

When do you earn a lot of money?

When are the lean months?

What are the biggest long-term financial priorities in your life, and how much do you have to allocate to them?

Once you’re able to understand these dynamics, Lam says, you can start working backwards to figure out how much money you should be setting aside now for retirement.

A rule of thumb is to set aside between 15% to 20% of your take-home income for retirement. This is higher for self-employed workers than other Canadians, who are typically told to save around 10%. Self-employed Canadians tend to pay higher contributions towards CPP and other taxes.