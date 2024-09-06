Advertisement

Ask a Planner

Which savings should retirees draw down first?

Seniors seeking a decumulation strategy may be asking the wrong questions. Start with your spending plan, then model how...

Retirement

OAS payment dates in 2024, and more to know about Old Age Security

Here’s how Canada’s Old Age Security pension program works, who’s eligible for OAS, when you can start receiving OAS,...

Mortgages

Mortgage payments going up at renewal? Here’s what to do

Many Canadians will face a jump in mortgage payments at renewal. We spoke to experts about how to manage...

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: September 8, 2024

Canada cuts rates again. Can Couche-Tard take over the convenience-store world? Mag 7 outperformance trend may be done. Dollarama...

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Estate Planning

Don’t squander your legacy

Proper inheritance planning is crucial to ensure a smooth wealth transfer to the next generation. Here are three essential...

Retirement

30 and no pension: What are your options?

Many 30-year-olds are at the crossroads of some major life expenses. Here’s how to save for retirement during a...

ETFs

Is VFV a good buy? What about other U.S. ETFs with even lower fees?

Sure, VFV could be a good buy, but there are U.S. ETFs with even lower fees available for Canadian...

Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on September 4, 2024

News

Bank of Canada lowers interest rate again and may change pace of next cuts

The central bank’s third consecutive rate cut brings key interest rate down to 4.25%.

