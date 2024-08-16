RESPs 101: The RESP withdrawal rules
Have an RESP, now what? If you’re wondering how to withdraw that money to pay for school (or not), keep reading.
With a new school year here and academic fees due soon, you might be budgeting for the next eight months and planning a withdrawal from your registered education savings plan (RESP). While an RESP is the best way to save for just about any post-secondary education—more on that shortly—there are some good-to-know rules to help maximize your savings, protect grants, avoid penalties, and understand tax implications to make informed decisions about accessing funds for school. Here is your 101 guide to RESP withdrawal rules.
The RESP was first introduced in 1974 as a tax-deferred savings vehicle for a child’s post-secondary education. While it’s typical for parents to open an RESP for their children, anyone can open one for any child, and anyone can contribute to the account. When it comes to RESPs, three key terms to know are “the subscriber” (typically the parents or a guardian), “the beneficiary” (the child), and “the provider” or “promoter,” the account-holding financial institution or professional.
The investments you can hold in an RESP are the same as those in an RRSP, such as bonds, stocks, mutual funds, guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) and cash. The difference between an RESP and other registered accounts is the ability to earn government grants on annual contributions, known as the Canada Education Savings Grant (CESG), which is worth up to $7,200. Rick Kenney, CFA, CIM, FCSI, the chief compliance officer at Embark Student Corp., says, for example: “If you contribute $1,000, you get 20%—another $200—in a grant. We term that as ‘free money’.”
This “free money” is calculated as a 20% match on annual contributions, up to a maximum of $2,500 per year (for a grant of $500)—but there is no annual contribution limit so long as it doesn’t surpass the lifetime RESP contribution limit of $50,000 per beneficiary. To get the full $7,200 in CESG, a family would need to contribute $2,500 every year for 14 years, plus $1,000 in the 15th year.
Low-income families with one to three children earning $53,359 or less are eligible for an additional $2,000 per child through the Canada Learning Bond (CLB), whether or not they make any personal contributions. (For families with four children, the adjusted income level is $60,205, and for those with five children, it’s $67,079). Parents of more than five children can call the federal government support line to inquire about their adjusted income level: 1-800-622-6232.
By now, you’re probably wondering, “Who can withdraw?” “How do I withdraw?” “What are the withdrawal limits?” and “What can RESP funds be spent on?” Here’s the nitty-gritty on RESP withdrawal rules. Note that RESP withdrawals are payable only to the subscriber (the person who opened the account), who can then give them to the designated beneficiary (student).
There are three forms of withdrawals:
To avoid this tax burden, it’s recommended that subscribers withdraw EAPs first, and online tools are available to help. The remaining investment growth that is not used as EAP becomes an AIP and is taxed at the subscriber’s marginal tax rate.
For example, if your parents contributed $2,500 annually for 10 years, they’d have contributed $25,000. With government grants and investment growth, let’s estimate that your RESP might have grown to $40,000. When you attend university, your parents can withdraw the initial $25,000 (PSE) tax-free. The remaining $15,000 (EAP) is considered the student’s income and taxed accordingly. If any of the $15,000 remains unused after graduation, it becomes an AIP and is taxed in the parent’s hands.
Kenney says this process can take several business days—so don’t wait until the week before school starts. If you have investments as part of the RESP, allow extra time to convert those assets to cash.
You’ll need proof of enrollment to access your RESP money, and most institutions offer an online portal for students to obtain it. You can visit the registrar’s office to get verification, too. You may also be required to answer a few questions from the RESP about your program to initiate the withdrawal process.
Once the enrolment form is provided, there is no limit on subscribers withdrawing their contributions (PSE) from an RESP.
However, withdrawals of investment earnings (EAPs) are subject to limits. For the first 13 weeks of a student’s full-time enrollment, EAP withdrawals are capped at $8,000. For part-time students, the limit is $4,000. Once the 13-week mark passes, there’s no limit on EAP withdrawals for full-time students. Part-time students, however, can only withdraw $4,000 in EAPs for every 13-week period of enrollment.
“One of the myths I want young Canadians to know is it’s not just [to pay for] university education,” Kenney says. “RESP savings can be used across various academic institutions including, of course, universities, but also community colleges, CEGEPs, part-time post-secondary education, vocational, technical, trade school, religious schools, and all sorts of distance learning and correspondence courses.”
RESPs can be used for more than just tuition, too. The money can be spent on eligible books and supplies, residency fees, transportation such as public transit or a car, and living expenses like rent, food and a computer.
While parental concerns over your RESP savings may arise if you decide not to attend post-secondary education—or are still deciding—Kenney assures there are plenty of options.
