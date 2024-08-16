Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: August 18, 2024

Falling U.S. inflation leads to rate cut certainty, Walmart’s strong quarter, Barrick beats Franco-Nevada for the gold metal, and...

Making sense of the markets this week: August 18, 2024
Canadian woman looking at her credit score after realizing she left her credit card dormant.

Credit Cards

What happens if you don’t use your credit card?

What happens if you don’t use your credit card?

Ask a Planner

Which types of pension income can be split with your spouse in retirement?

Splitting income with your spouse can help you to pay less tax. Here are some types of retirement income...

Which types of pension income can be split with your spouse in retirement?
Two shiny red apples and a green apple are shown to symbolize the comparison of GICs and annuities for retirement

Ask a Planner

Annuity vs. GIC: What makes sense for retiring?

Annuity vs. GIC: What makes sense for retiring?
A woman in her late 50s/early 60s smiles, as her husband is behind her about to give her a hug. They're wondering about GICs for his retirement savigs

Ask MoneySense

Is now the time for retirees to sell stocks and buy GICs?

Is now the time for retirees to sell stocks and buy GICs?

Columns

The benefits and flexibility of family RESPs

The benefits and flexibility of family RESPs
Canadian investor looking at Monday, August 8 market sell-off.

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: August 11, 2024

Japan’s carry trades spook the markets, mixed U.S. earnings are in, Shopify surges, oil and potash remain profitable.

Making sense of the markets this week: August 11, 2024

Ask a Planner

Should you hold gold in a RRIF?

Is gold a safe asset to invest your retirement savings? A Certified Financial Planner offers some perspective.

Should you hold gold in a RRIF?
customer inspects wine bottle in liquor store

Spend

Why is booze so expensive in Canada?

Making, let alone serving, alcoholic beverages is an invariably complex manufacturing process that’s affected by cost inflation from all...

Why is booze so expensive in Canada?
Oil sands at night

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: August 4, 2024

The U.S. Fed stands pat, big tech sags despite strength from Apple and Meta, consumer discretionary stocks wither, but...

Making sense of the markets this week: August 4, 2024