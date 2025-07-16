Think laundromats, dry cleaners, car washes, and trade businesses like plumbing companies. These aren’t the businesses that typically make headlines, but they’re the quiet workhorses of communities, often necessities in day-to-day life, and they’re ripe for a generational handover.

A report by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) reveals a staggering statistic: 76% of small business owners in Canada plan to exit their businesses by 2033. Yet, fewer than 10% of them have a formal succession plan in place. This opens up unexpected opportunities for the next generation of entrepreneurs willing to roll up their sleeves and embrace the unsexy.

Jason Pereira, a seasoned financial planner, award-winning writer, and speaker, offers insights into this overlooked landscape. “What we’re really talking about is more traditional mainline brick-and-mortar businesses,” he explains. “Things that do not get the big appeal in the media.” For young Canadians looking to build something substantial, these established ventures offer a surprisingly stable and lucrative foundation.

Why boring is the new black: The draw of established businesses

In the business world, “established” often translates to stability and cash flow—precisely what every entrepreneur dreams of.

While some might mistakenly view businesses like laundromats as passive—“you just do something and people show up and give you money,” Pereira quips—the reality is they require maintenance and management like any other venture. But their true appeal lies in their established nature and the market conditions created by the “Boomer exit.”

Many long-standing businesses, from local manufacturing shops to service providers, lack a succession plan. The owners may have hoped their children would take over, or they just haven’t thought through the transition. This demographic shift means that countless profitable businesses face an uncertain future: they may be sold haphazardly, shuttered, or even die with their owner.

This creates a significant gap and a golden opportunity. As Pereira notes, “Because of the lack of succession planning, the reality is that even no matter what evaluator comes back with, if you’re the only one looking to buy it, then frankly, you may get a really sweetheart deal on a very established, profitable business.”

You’re not starting from zero; you’re stepping into an operation with an existing client base, potentially years of positive Google reviews, proven revenue streams, and a track record. This stability significantly reduces the inherent risks of entrepreneurship compared to building something from scratch.