Canada’s Best Student Credit Cards 2019

If you’re a student looking to build a credit history, a simple no-fee card that offers a great combination of generous rewards and low annual fees is exactly what you need. The key is to be responsible with your spending and pay off the balance every month so that buying a first car or home in the future will be within your grasp.

The best student credit cards in Canada 2019

Best student credit card for cash back

Warm welcome bonus: 5% cash back on everything for the first 3 months up to $2,000 in purchases

Straight-up rewards: 1% cash back on all purchases after the welcome bonus ends

It’s free: No annual fee

Free SPC membership: A value of $10. Through this program, students will get an additional 10%-20% discount at hundreds of merchants across Canada.

Some retailers that accept the card: American Eagle, Burger King, Subway, the Pickle Barrel, Indigo, David’s Tea, Mac Cosmetics, and more

Best student credit card for rewards points

It’s free: No fee to earn valuable scene points towards your next movie

Welcome Bonus: Get 2,000 bonus points after you spend $500 on the card in the first 3 months—enough for 2 free movies

Earn Scene points at Cineplex theatres: Earn 5 Scene points for every $1 spent on Scene Visa purchases at Cineplex Cinemas

Earn 1 Scene point for every $1 you spend on regular credit card purchases.

Watch free movies and more: Redeem Scene points for free movies or for discounts at over half a dozen eligible restaurants and stores, including Bier Market and Swiss Chalet. (Note: a movie can be redeemed for 1,000 points.)

Save on car rentals: get up to 25% off base rates at eligible Avis and Budget locations

Best credit card for students with income

Free: No annual fee

Students rejoice: Not specifically designed for students but it definitely suits their needs, making it one of the best credit cards for students

Customize rewards: 2% cash back per $1 spent in two different spending categories (pick from a total of 10 options), and 0.5% on all other purchases

More rewards for opening an account: Get 2% cash back in an additional spending category when you also open a no-fee Tangerine savings account

No limit: The amount of Money-Back Rewards you can earn is limitless

Honorable Mention

What you’ll earn: Get 1 reward Air Mile for every $20 in credit card purchases, and up to 2X the points at Air Miles partners

Free to use: No annual fee

Juicy bonus: 400 Bonus Miles when you buy something on the card in the first 45 days and an extra 400 Miles when $1,000 is spent on the card in the first three months

Extra discounts: 10% to 15% SPC discounts at hundreds of your favorite stores, including Aldo, American Eagle, Old Navy, The Pickel Barrell, and dozens more stores and restaurants

Canada’s Best Student Credit Cards – Rewards Overview

*

– Based on $1,000 monthly spending in the second year

Our methodology

For the Best Student Credit Cards ranking we ran the numbers based on $1,000 in monthly spending using Ratehub.ca’s‡ credit card tool while also factoring in sign up bonuses, income qualification requirements and student-oriented rewards. We made the following assumptions on monthly expenditures: grocery spend of $250, gas of $100, restaurants of $100 and bill payments of $62.5, travel of $87.5, entertainment of $112.5, pharmacy purchases of $37.5 and other purchases of $250.

‡MoneySense.ca and Ratehub.ca are both owned by parent company Ratehub Inc. We may be partnered with some financial institutions, but this does not influence the “Canada’s Best Credit Card” rankings. You can read more about this in our Editorial Code of Conduct.