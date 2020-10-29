Applying for a credit card: What you need to know
There are many great reasons to carry a credit card. Beyond the convenience and purchase protection included in credit card purchases, they’re also important financial tools for establishing your credit history and borrowing money—both of which you’ll need if you want to make a major purchase, get a loan or take out a mortgage. “The longer you have a credit account open and in use, the better it is for your score. Your credit score may be lower if you have credit accounts that are relatively new,” reports the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC). Applying for a credit card is a financial commitment to be taken seriously, but the process is considerably simpler than applying for a mortgage or a personal loan. If you want to know how to apply for a credit card, and how to find the right card for you, you’ve come to the right place.
Whether you apply online or in person, you’ll need to have the following on hand:
You will need to be the age of majority to apply for a credit card. Your age of majority depends on the province you live in, and will be either 18 or 19 years old in Canada.
In a word, yes—but it goes both ways.
When you apply for a credit card you’ll go through what’s called a hard credit inquiry, which results in a small dip in your score. The reasoning behind this is that if you are applying for credit it shows that you have some measure of financial need. The impact of an application on your score, however, is insubstantial, temporary and will resolve itself within a few months.
Multiple applications over a short period of time have more of a negative effect, so avoid that by researching which card you want before you start applying. “If there are too many credit checks in your credit report, lenders may think that you’re: Urgently seeking credit [and] trying to live beyond your means,” reports the FCAC.
On the other hand, using a credit card responsibly will affect your credit score positively, and is one of the best ways to build a strong rating.
Also, in some cases receiving a new credit card boosts your credit score because it increases your credit limit and improves your utilization ratio. The utilization ratio is the amount of credit that you are using compared to what is available to you. But both are factors in determining your credit score. While this is a nice bonus, it’s not recommended as a strategy, particularly if you expect to apply for another loan or mortgage in the near future.
Before you get to your applications, you’ll need to have a good grip on where you stand financially.
Check your credit score
Checking your credit score is dead simple, and it can help guide you to which cards are right for you. Contrary to popular belief, you can check without it having any effect on your credit rating. There are several online services that let you check your score securely and for free, or you can go directly to Equifax or TransUnion, the two major credit bureaus.
Credit scores are evaluated with a number between 300 and 900. The higher the number, the better your score and the less of a credit risk you are considered. To apply for conventional credit cards you’ll usually need a rank of at least 650. Those with higher scores have a broader selection of cards to consider and a better chance of being approved. (Need more help? Here is how to improve your credit score.)
Income and history of bankruptcy
Annual income is one of the factors that can affect which cards are available to you. Some have low or no income requirements, while others restrict applicants by income. This information is typically right on the application, so make sure you check that first. To be considered for most credit cards, you must have no history of bankruptcy within the past seven years.
There are three main types of credit cards to consider, all with strengths and weaknesses.
1. Secured credit cards
Designed specifically for those who have poor or no credit, or who have struggled to get other forms of credit in the past, secured credit cards require collateral at the time of application. That means you put money on the card before you use it. This deposit protects the lender, so virtually every applicant is guaranteed to be approved. When you use a secured card responsibly by paying your balance on time (and ideally in full) every month, you gradually improve your score over time and can eventually upgrade to a conventional unsecured credit card.
2. Rewards credit cards
People who have a good credit score and can expect to pay off their debt in full every month will benefit greatly from a rewards credit card. These cards give you either cash back or points to use toward future purchases, making card use a value-add. Often these cards come with attractive welcome offers or promotions, so they can effectively boost you spending power. That said, watch for interest rates, as the average is around 20%. So you should not use this type of card to carry a balance.
3. Low-interest credit cards
Low-interest credit cards are the best options for those who tend to carry a balance. Usually void of any perks or extras, they come with below-average interest rates so you will pay less in interest while you pay off your debt.
If you can pay off your balance in full every month, you’ll likely want to apply for a rewards card. But which is the best type for you?
Cash back
Cash back cards offer money back on your purchases. You will often find higher rewards rates for certain spending categories (on groceries or gas, for example) with these cards, but also a base rewards rate applied to all other purchases. Cash back cards tend to be straightforward, and because the reward is cash, it’s simple to redeem—cash is usually applied directly to your bill, once per year or on demand.
Travel
Travel rewards cards let you earn points or miles that can be applied towards travel-related purchases. They frequently include valuable perks like more comprehensive travel insurance or airport lounge access.
Now comes the fun part: Choosing the card you want to apply for. Remember, you can have a credit card and bank accounts from completely different financial institutions, at the same time. Don’t limit your options to the bank you’re currently using. Instead, compare credit cards from different providers to find the one that delivers the most value for you.
The right card for you will depend on what you want from your credit card and how you use it. Let’s call this your spending personality.
Brand new applicants, or those with bad credit, are not shut out of the credit card game. If this is you, look into a secured credit card. In addition to the interest rate, also compare the sizes of deposit required and whether they have an annual fee.
If you’re looking at cash back or travel, most rewards credit cards have accelerated earn rates on certain types of purchases. These spending categories can run the gamut, from groceries to drugstore purchases to streaming services. Your best bet is to review which cards offer the highest earn rates in categories you frequently use.
Don’t forget to check out the perks. Some cards include benefits that can add up to hundreds of dollars per year. If you use your credit card selectively or you want to limit your credit card spending, then consider a no-fee rewards credit card, which will have fewer perks, but also costs you nothing to use.
If you carry debt, you’ll want to find the card that helps you pay it off fastest. In addition to looking for a card with the lowest interest, check for promotions. Some low interest credit cards offer promotions on balance transfers, which can buy you even more time to tackle your debt.
From building (or rebuilding) credit to earning cash or rewards to gaining you access to valuable perks and benefits, responsible credit card use can do a lot for your financial picture. By taking the time to research your options before you apply for a credit card, you can be sure you select the very best card for you.
