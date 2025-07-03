“We all think, ‘Oh, we’re just going to go away, maybe even for a quick trip,” said Will McAleer, executive director of the Travel Health Insurance Association. “Sometimes, it’s those quick trips that can result in a significant medical emergency.”

Travel insurance is often an afterthought for many travellers counting down the days to their vacation. But life happens no matter where you are and being prepared for a medical emergency, flight delays or even trip cancellations can help deal with those undesired situations.

Younger travellers often skip travel insurance

Often, it can be the demographic of travellers that strongly affects their decisions about getting a policy, said Steven Harris, a licensed insurance broker and expert at LowestRates.ca.

“If I were to go back to my more youthful self, there was a naiveness in not understanding what could occur and what could be the financial consequences to that,” he recalled.

Travel insurance premiums aren’t usually high for 20-something travellers, Harris said, and can save them from the devastating costs of international health care.

The right insurance policy depends on the traveller’s plans, including the destination, activities, and duration of the trip.

Many Canadians leave out travel insurance to save money Nearly a quarter (23%) of Canadians would go abroad without travel health insurance in order to save money, according to a recent survey by the Travel Health Insurance Association. Gen Z (ages 18 to 28) is even likelier to leave home unprotected by travel insurance, with 47% saying they wouldn’t get it. —MoneySense Editors

What are the different kinds of travel insurance?

McAleer said there are two main kinds of travel insurance: medical and emergency, and trip cancellation and interruption.

Medical and emergency insurance can cover costs such as an ambulance ride, hospital visit, air ambulance, and even commercial repatriation for continued care, he said.