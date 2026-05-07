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Handing over the keys to a new car

Auto

The state of the Canadian used car market: Trends, insurance, and the true cost of ownership

Used car prices remain high in 2026, pushing buyers to put down less and finance more. Here’s how insurance...

The state of the Canadian used car market: Trends, insurance, and the true cost of ownership
Young family enjoying the outdoors together

Life Insurance

New study highlights trends in Canadian term life insurance

A PolicyMe study reveals how Canadians choose term life insurance, including coverage amounts, beneficiaries, and generational trends shaping 2026...

New study highlights trends in Canadian term life insurance
Residents survey the damage before begining cleanup in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, June 14, 2020, after a major hail storm damaged homes and flooded streets on Saturday.

Home Insurance

Canada’s home insurance under pressure as extreme weather costs rise

Canada’s home insurance costs are rising, coverage is thinning, and extreme weather risks are leaving homeowners with higher premiums...

Canada’s home insurance under pressure as extreme weather costs rise
An Air Canada plane sits at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025.

Travel Insurance

Will your travel insurance cover U.S. flight chaos?

Travel insurance won’t cover all U.S. flight cancellations caused by the government shutdown or staffing shortages. Here’s what Canadian...

Will your travel insurance cover U.S. flight chaos?
New cars, left, are parked at a car dealership on Friday October 11, 2024 in Quebec City.

Auto Insurance

The biggest car insurance myths, according to experts

Think a red car costs more to insure? Or that parking tickets raise your premiums? Experts debunk the biggest...

The biggest car insurance myths, according to experts
A man walks by the Manulife Centre in Toronto on the day of the Manulife Financial annual general meeting on Thursday, May 3, 2012.

Life Insurance

Term vs. permanent life insurance: How to choose what’s right for you

Experts weigh in on term vs. permanent life insurance, breaking down costs, benefits, and coverage to help you choose...

Term vs. permanent life insurance: How to choose what’s right for you
A happy golden retriever

Pets

Is pet insurance worth it in Canada?

To determine if pet insurance is worth it, take a look at the current costs of pet care in...

Is pet insurance worth it in Canada?
Brown and white dog sitting in a field

Insurance

What is pet insurance—and do you need it?

Pet insurance is a type of health coverage that provides medical care to your pet for accidents and illnesses,...

What is pet insurance—and do you need it?
Young family hugging

Insurance

42% of Canadians don’t have life insurance—are you one of them?

A new study uncovers a major life insurance gap among Canadians. Learn what’s behind the gap and why it’s...

42% of Canadians don’t have life insurance—are you one of them?
A middle-aged woman on a couch with her daughter

Insurance

Do you need long-term care insurance?

More and more Canadians require hands-on personal care in their declining years, but few plan ahead for it. Here...

Do you need long-term care insurance?