That reality is driving more homeowners to buy life insurance soon after getting the keys. And increasingly, they’re choosing coverage that extends far beyond the remaining mortgage balance. At first glance, that might seem excessive. But a closer look suggests a shift: young Canadians may not be over-insuring, but rather finally insuring properly.

Of course, not every homeowner necessarily needs life insurance—particularly single buyers with no dependents—but for households that rely on multiple incomes, the financial stakes can be much higher.

Why buying a home changes your insurance needs

A mortgage doesn’t just add a hefty monthly payment; it introduces a new level of financial risk. If something were to happen to one partner, could the other carry the mortgage alone? Would they be forced to sell? Could they maintain the same standard of living?

These are the kinds of questions homeownership tends to surface. As Andrew Ostro, CEO and co-founder of PolicyMe says, “The real question is: Would someone experience serious financial hardship if my income disappeared tomorrow?”

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That’s why mortgages often act as a trigger for buying life insurance. But according to Ostro, that shouldn’t be the only starting point.

“The question everyone should be asking themselves is ‘If I were to pass away and my income were to disappear, would there be someone who can’t really afford their life or their expenses?’” he says. “If the answer is yes, then you certainly need life insurance.”

Are young Canadians “over-insuring”? Not exactly

Data from PolicyMe shows that Canadians with mortgages are buying significantly more life insurance than those without mortgages, often hundreds of thousands more. Coverage amounts of $1 million are increasingly common among homeowners, compared to $500,000 for non-homeowners.

Younger buyers, in particular, are opting for higher coverage earlier in life.

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That might seem excessive—especially if your mortgage is smaller than your policy. But that gap isn’t necessarily a mistake.

“There’s a lot more to someone’s life insurance needs than just the mortgage,” Ostro says. “Paying off the mortgage and leaving the family debt-free is important, but beyond that, there are future expenses to consider.”

What looks like “over-insuring” is often just a more realistic reflection of what’s actually at stake.

What life insurance should actually cover

It’s easy to think of life insurance as a way to pay off your mortgage, but in practice, that’s just one piece of the puzzle. A more complete approach looks at the bigger picture:

Income replacement: How many years would your household need to replace your income?

How many years would your household need to replace your income? Child-related expenses: From child care to education, kids add long-term financial needs

From child care to education, kids add long-term financial needs Partner support: Could your partner maintain your shared lifestyle on their own?

Could your partner maintain your shared lifestyle on their own? Other debts: Lines of credit, car loans, or other obligations

Lines of credit, car loans, or other obligations Future costs: Tuition, savings goals, or simply time to adjust financially

“The biggest factor is usually children and their future expenses: housing, food, clothing, education, and general living costs until they become financially independent,” Ostro says.

That’s why many advisors suggest a simple rule of thumb: your mortgage balance plus 10 to 20 times your annual income. It’s not exact, but it’s a useful starting point.

Ostro also says homeowners shouldn’t assume their insurance term needs to perfectly match their mortgage amortization. The better question, he says, is how long someone will depend on your income financially.

Mortgage insurance vs. term life insurance

If there’s one common misstep, it’s assuming that mortgage insurance offered by your lender does the job.