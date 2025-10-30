Advertisement

A man walks by the Manulife Centre in Toronto on the day of the Manulife Financial annual general meeting on Thursday, May 3, 2012.

Life Insurance

Term vs. permanent life insurance: How to choose what’s right for you

Experts weigh in on term vs. permanent life insurance, breaking down costs, benefits, and coverage to help you choose...

A happy golden retriever

Pets

Is pet insurance worth it in Canada?

To determine if pet insurance is worth it, take a look at the current costs of pet care in...

Brown and white dog sitting in a field

Insurance

What is pet insurance—and do you need it?

Pet insurance is a type of health coverage that provides medical care to your pet for accidents and illnesses,...

Young family hugging

Insurance

42% of Canadians don’t have life insurance—are you one of them?

A new study uncovers a major life insurance gap among Canadians. Learn what’s behind the gap and why it’s...

A middle-aged woman on a couch with her daughter

Insurance

Do you need long-term care insurance?

More and more Canadians require hands-on personal care in their declining years, but few plan ahead for it. Here...

A Canadian family moving, thanks the BoC rate cuts, which improved mortgage affordability in Vancouver, Toronto and Hamilton

Mortgages

How much income do you need to buy a home in Canada? A look at housing affordability in June 2025

Travel Insurance

If you’re going on vacation, don’t forget travel health insurance

If you’re travelling outside Canada, or even outside your own province or territory, here’s why you should consider buying...

Three young women take a selfie on a beach.

Home Insurance

Going on vacation? Here’s how to keep your home safe

Whether you’re heading out of town for the weekend or a round-the-world trip, protect your property with these tips.

Vickram Agarwal and his first car in Canada, a used white Nissan hatchback

Newcomers to Canada

Buying a car in Canada: 7 tips for newcomers

What you need to know about buying and leasing, credit scores, auto insurance and more.

A smiling woman leans against an SUV parked on a road

Auto Insurance

What is a deductible in auto insurance?

Your deductible affects the cost of your auto insurance. Here’s how deductibles work in Canada and how to choose...

