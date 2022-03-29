This guide covers all your auto insurance questions:

What is car insurance?

First, let’s define what it is. Car insurance is a contract between a driver and an auto insurance provider. As with other types of insurance, such as home insurance and life insurance, an auto insurance policyholder agrees to pay a set amount (called a premium) in exchange for the ability to be compensated by the insurer for certain damages or losses covered in their policy. The insurance provider then will cover approved claims that would otherwise be difficult for you to pay for, such as a crash resulting in $1 million in damages to another driver and their vehicle. Some companies allow you to pay your insurance premiums in full for the year, which can save you money compared to paying on a monthly basis.

Many insurance policies include a deductible, which is the portion of a claim paid for by the policyholder. Agreeing to pay a higher deductible can mean having to pay lower premiums on your car insurance policy. (Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about your deductible.)

Is car insurance mandatory in Canada?

In Canada, auto insurance is legally required for all drivers, regardless of age or experience. People who drive without a valid car insurance can face hefty fines. They also risk losing their savings or other assets if they are involved in (let alone at fault for) an accident and are forced to pay for the damages out of pocket.

By law, every province and territory requires drivers to carry some form of auto insurance. But the types and minimum amounts of mandatory coverage (and the general cost of auto insurance) vary, depending on where you live.

What does car insurance cover?

A car insurance policy can offer coverage for many different types of claims. These include instances in which you have caused damage to another person’s property or injured yourself, other drivers, passengers or pedestrians.

In Canada, some auto insurance coverages are mandatory, while others are optional. Since auto insurance is regulated by the provinces and territories, you should always confirm what is legally required in your area. But, with few exceptions, all auto insurance policies must contain the following coverages:

Accident benefits: Includes coverage for injuries sustained in a collision. This includes medical care, rehabilitation and income replacement (if you or the other person is unable to work) for drivers, passengers and pedestrians involved in the collision. Accident benefits also cover funeral expenses and survivor benefits, if someone is killed in the accident. This type of coverage is mandatory in all provinces, except Newfoundland and Labrador.

Third-party liability: Provides compensation for drivers if they’re at fault in an accident and the other party is hurt or killed. It also covers damages to the other person’s property and related repair costs.

Uninsured auto insurance: ​​Offers coverage for injuries and damages sustained through the fault of a driver who is uninsured or unable to be identified (in the case of hit-and-runs). Uninsured motorist coverage allows you to receive money that would have otherwise legally been recovered from the other driver’s insurance policy.

Direct compensation property damage (DCPD): In provinces with a no-fault insurance system (i.e. Alberta, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Quebec), DCPD means drivers deal with their own insurer to repair their vehicle and other damaged property, as opposed to seeking compensation from the other driver’s insurance company (when the other person is at fault). If you’re not at fault for an accident in a province without DC PD, you will have to seek property damage compensation from the other party’s insurance company.

What coverage add-ons are recommended?

The mandatory components of your auto insurance policy work together to offer financial protection against some of the most common and the most expensive claims.