If you’re convicted of impaired driving, you may later have the opportunity to reinstate your licence and continue driving—if you can get auto insurance. Here’s what you need to know if you’re looking for affordable car insurance after being convicted of driving under the influence.

What happens to your car insurance after a DUI?

Each province has its own set of regulations and penalties associated with impaired driving, but because it’s also a criminal offence under federal law, the repercussions are serious no matter where you live. Impaired driving is a blanket term in the Criminal Code that refers to the charge for operating a motor vehicle while impaired by any amount of drugs or alcohol, legal or otherwise. There are separate offences for having prohibited levels of alcohol, cannabis or other specified drugs in the blood within two hours of driving.

Private insurance providers will not offer auto coverage to an individual who has been convicted of impaired driving within the last three years, and some insurers will not offer coverage to anyone with a DUI conviction regardless of how much time has passed, according to the insurance brokers who spoke to us for this story. The specifics vary between insurers, but if you are able to find coverage, chances are you’ll be looking at a significant rate increase.

It may be hard to get affordable car insurance after a DUI, but that doesn’t mean you can’t access coverage. Quebec, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and British Columbia have government-run insurance plans that include options for high-risk drivers. In provinces with private insurance systems—everywhere except those four provinces—high-risk drivers can apply for an insurance policy from Facility Association, a non-profit organization that guarantees the availability of coverage to all licensed drivers, with the help of an insurance agent or broker.

Should you tell your insurance company about a DUI?

In a word—yes. “You have an obligation to inform your insurer,” says Derek Tupling, vice-president of government relations and communications for Facility Association. “If you choose not to and your insurer becomes aware of your conviction, they can take action including refusal to provide coverage or cancelling your policy due to misrepresentation.”

Tupling explains that if your auto insurance is cancelled due to misrepresentation or non-disclosure (essentially, lying or omitting information about an impaired driving conviction), this will be noted on your driving record—often referred to as your motor vehicle report (MVR)—for three years. This means that if you get your licence back and apply for auto coverage, insurers will see two notations on your file: the DUI and the misrepresentation. This may further impede your ability to get insurance from a standard provider.

How much does a DUI raise your car insurance?

It depends on where you’re insured. In provinces with public insurance plans, you may be looking at an increase of approximately $1,600 plus the installation of an ignition interlock device on your vehicle. This device prevents impaired driving by screening your breath for alcohol before allowing the engine to start.

The average increase in premiums following a DUI is substantially higher through private insurers; you could see your insurance premiums rise by $5,000 to $8,000. In some cases, this means paying four to five times what your premiums were before the DUI. The exact amount will depend on your location, the insurance provider and the specifics of your conviction.