What are accident benefits?

The words “accident” and “benefits” make an unlikely pair, but if you get into an accident resulting in unjury, accident benefits are the part of your auto insurance meant to provide you or another insured person on your policy (like your spouse or your children) with medical coverage, beyond what public healthcare offers. It’s required insurance that provides peace of mind.

Who makes it mandatory? “Provincial governments set what is basic or mandatory automobile insurance coverage,” says Vanessa Barrasa of the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC). “Mandatory coverage typically only addresses bodily injury, accident benefits and third-party liability.” (In this article we talk all about what you need to know for third-party liability insurance.)

What is covered by accident benefits?

There are so many things people don’t think about needing after a vehicle accident, which go beyond leaving the hospital or your doctor’s office. And accident benefits and medical insurance help cover the cost of healing over the long term. For example, you may be able to claim regular physical rehabilitation to regain mobility, or fees for a care worker and housekeeper while you’re on the mend. Accident benefits may also include providing for lost income and, in the unfortunate need, for funeral and death expenses.

You can choose to boost your accident benefits beyond this standard coverage. These add-ons, which will cost more in premiums, include: Extra income replacement; more pay for caregivers, housekeepers and home maintenance (which is hard to keep up when you’re seriously injured); and/or topping up medical, death and funeral coverage.

Before buying any extra insurance, do your homework and comparison shop. “Each insurer’s premiums and guidelines vary and require prior approval of provincial insurance regulators,” Barrasa notes. An informed insurance pro will help you choose insurance coverage specific to your needs, your budget and your provincial insurance regulations.

No-fault policies are generally in effect across the country and, in case of injury, coverage also includes the following:

When you are at-fault in an accident and cause injury to another person and loved ones on their policy, third-party liability insurance covers their medical care and if necessary, their funeral, along with any damage to their car or property.

When your injuries are caused by an uninsured driver, uninsured auto covers your medical care and if necessary, your funeral, along with any damage to your car and property.

What happens if you don’t have accident benefits?

Accident benefits in Ontario and across the country are part of a standard and mandatory auto insurance policy. Every driver should have it, and it’s illegal not to be insured. Whether you’re a rogue driver who ignores buying a policy or you’ve been missing payments that trigger an insurance lapse, fines for being caught without coverage range from $400 to $50,000, depending on what province you live in. You could also have your car impounded and lose your license. Then, when it comes time to get insurance, you’ll be deemed a “high-risk driver” and have to pay more expensive premiums than you would have otherwise.