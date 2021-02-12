Accident benefits have you covered—but for what, exactly?
Whether you just got into an accident or you're shopping for auto insurance, knowing what accident benefits are can lift a load off your shoulders.
Accident benefits are likely the last thing on your mind when you’re buckling up in a new ride and tuning into your ultimate road-trip playlist. But it’s important to know that this kind of car insurance is mandatory across Canada, and it plays a very important role if an accident happens and someone gets hurt, including yourself.
The words “accident” and “benefits” make an unlikely pair, but if you get into an accident resulting in unjury, accident benefits are the part of your auto insurance meant to provide you or another insured person on your policy (like your spouse or your children) with medical coverage, beyond what public healthcare offers. It’s required insurance that provides peace of mind.
Who makes it mandatory? “Provincial governments set what is basic or mandatory automobile insurance coverage,” says Vanessa Barrasa of the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC). “Mandatory coverage typically only addresses bodily injury, accident benefits and third-party liability.” (In this article we talk all about what you need to know for third-party liability insurance.)
There are so many things people don’t think about needing after a vehicle accident, which go beyond leaving the hospital or your doctor’s office. And accident benefits and medical insurance help cover the cost of healing over the long term. For example, you may be able to claim regular physical rehabilitation to regain mobility, or fees for a care worker and housekeeper while you’re on the mend. Accident benefits may also include providing for lost income and, in the unfortunate need, for funeral and death expenses.
You can choose to boost your accident benefits beyond this standard coverage. These add-ons, which will cost more in premiums, include: Extra income replacement; more pay for caregivers, housekeepers and home maintenance (which is hard to keep up when you’re seriously injured); and/or topping up medical, death and funeral coverage.
Before buying any extra insurance, do your homework and comparison shop. “Each insurer’s premiums and guidelines vary and require prior approval of provincial insurance regulators,” Barrasa notes. An informed insurance pro will help you choose insurance coverage specific to your needs, your budget and your provincial insurance regulations.
No-fault policies are generally in effect across the country and, in case of injury, coverage also includes the following:
Compare personalized quotes from some of Canada’s top auto insurance providers*
Accident benefits in Ontario and across the country are part of a standard and mandatory auto insurance policy. Every driver should have it, and it’s illegal not to be insured. Whether you’re a rogue driver who ignores buying a policy or you’ve been missing payments that trigger an insurance lapse, fines for being caught without coverage range from $400 to $50,000, depending on what province you live in. You could also have your car impounded and lose your license. Then, when it comes time to get insurance, you’ll be deemed a “high-risk driver” and have to pay more expensive premiums than you would have otherwise.
Not insured and get into an accident? You’ll have to pay for all personal injuries out of pocket or, if you’re at fault, the other person’s physical recovery, too. While the insured person’s no-fault policy may provide accident benefits to them directly, their insurance provider will come after you—the uninsured driver–to pay them back for those bills. During this whole process, you’ll likely have to pay for a lawyer and legal fees to deal with these transactions, too.
Except for in Newfoundland and Labrador, every single car owner and driver in Canada needs auto benefits coverage, by law. Check your policy for a Statutory Accident Benefits Schedule (SABS), also known as “section B” benefits, which lists the required coverage specific to your province.
And remember, accident benefits and no-fault insurance are designed to help you get back to your life by speeding up the claims process. Before these policies came into play, car owners would get wrapped up in the long and expensive process of filing suits and getting dragged through the court system to claim the money they need for recovery from bodily injury.
The cost of accident benefits insurance depends mostly on your provider. But how much you pay for it isn’t very clear cut, as it is included as part of your overall premium. The standard policy comes with $1 million in coverage. Boosting it to $2 million could increase your income replacement from $400 to $1,000 per week. If you’re involved in an auto accident where you end up not being able to work again, the extra coverage would be very helpful. That can cost about $80 a year.
The real cost, though, is what happens if you don't have insurance: A lot, as noted in the section above. Accident benefits comprise the most expensive type of any submitted claim, covering the costs beyond the accident, including income replacement and additional health care.
A mandatory part of a basic no-fault insurance policy except in Newfoundland and Labrador, accident benefits aren’t priced as a single entity. Keeping that a mind, let’s look at the average price of annual premiums for auto insurance from coast to coast:
When it comes to buying auto insurance, the pandemic has fast-tracked the process. You can securely purchase insurance online or over the phone in three different ways: From a bank or credit bureau that offers auto insurance; directly from an insurance provider; or from an independent and licensed insurance broker who can comparison shop and find the best policy deal for you.
To get a quote faster, have all this info ready before you make your first call:
If you’ve been in an accident, the Insurance Bureau of Canada’s accident report form tells you what to do, step-by-step, while you’re feeling scattered after a collision. Here are some highlights:
With all this information in hand, kickstart your car accident insurance medical claim and contact your provider as soon as possible.
If you put in a claim and don’t find the amount to be sufficient to what you feel you should be owed, you can disagree with the claims adjuster’s decision. In Ontario, you can apply for a review at the automobile accident benefits service at the Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT). For other provinces, consult the Insurance Bureau of Canada. The next steps can include a phone conference; if the dispute is not resolved, it will move to a hearing for a final decision.
