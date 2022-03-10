Compare personalized quotes from Canada's top car insurance providers. All in under 5 minutes with ratehub.ca. Let's get started.* Get free quotes You will be leaving MoneySense. Just close the tab to return.

What is a car insurance deductible?

A deductible is the payment you are required to make when you file a successful insurance claim—even if your insurer is covering the majority of the cost. Think of it as the base amount you’ll have to cover yourself before your insurance kicks in. For example, if an auto repair costs $2,500 and your deductible is $1,000, you would pay $1,000 and your insurer would cover the remaining $1,500. However, if the cost of repairs is less than your deductible, you must pay the full amount yourself without any funds from your insurer.

Whether or not a claim is subject to a deductible depends on the type of coverage you are claiming. Amanda Mitchell, national manager of auto product at The Co-operators, explains that liability insurance—which every vehicle on the road in Canada is legally required to have—does not carry a deductible. Liability insurance covers claims made against you, up to your coverage amount. This is required in case you happen to get into an accident and someone else is injured or their car is damaged.

However, if you are claiming comprehensive coverage or collision coverage, a deductible will typically be applied. Whereas collision covers damage to your car from a single or multiple-vehicle crash, Mitchell notes that a comprehensive claim is for “anything else that damages the vehicle, like a storm or vandalism.”

These rules are standard among private insurance providers, but if you live in a province with public or hybrid automotive insurance programs—namely British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan or Quebec—you should confirm the details of your policy with your insurer. Whether or not a claim is subject to a deductible will depend on how your province handles that type of auto insurance claim.

The size of your deductible will ultimately depend on your policy and provider. “Generally, the higher the deductible, the lower the premium,” Mitchell says.

Do you have to pay a deductible when you’re not at fault?

Generally speaking, no. “If you’re not at fault, you usually would not pay a deductible,” Mitchell says of private insurance policy holders. In this case, the at-fault driver (and/or their insurer) would cover all costs. In some cases, it may be determined that both drivers are somewhat at fault and a percentage of fault will be assigned to each party in order to fairly process the claim.

What if you’re subject to a hit-and-run collision or not sure who sent a shopping cart careening into your car door in that parking lot? “That is covered under your collision or comprehensive coverage,” Mitchell says. She notes that deductibles may apply to these claims. These scenarios would be similar to making a home insurance claim after a weather event or electrical fire.

If you have public auto insurance coverage, you may be eligible for direct compensation to cover any costs associated with your auto claim. But there are specific reporting regulations for claims in each province (for example, collision claims may be filed differently than hit-and-run claims). In all provinces other than Ontario and Quebec, you don’t have to pay a deductible for damage that’s caused by fire or lightning—or in the case of the theft of your vehicle.