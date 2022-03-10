Everything you need to know about your car insurance deductible
We look at what an auto insurance deductible is, how it affects your insurance premiums and how to choose the best one for you.
We look at what an auto insurance deductible is, how it affects your insurance premiums and how to choose the best one for you.
Advertisement
If you just bought a new vehicle or are reviewing your insurance coverage needs, you may have questions about your deductible. Questions like: How does a car insurance deductible work? Do I need one? Will my premiums be affected? And, how much will it cost me? Once you understand the basics, you can find the car insurance deductible that’s right for you.
Advertisement
A deductible is the payment you are required to make when you file a successful insurance claim—even if your insurer is covering the majority of the cost. Think of it as the base amount you’ll have to cover yourself before your insurance kicks in. For example, if an auto repair costs $2,500 and your deductible is $1,000, you would pay $1,000 and your insurer would cover the remaining $1,500. However, if the cost of repairs is less than your deductible, you must pay the full amount yourself without any funds from your insurer.
Whether or not a claim is subject to a deductible depends on the type of coverage you are claiming. Amanda Mitchell, national manager of auto product at The Co-operators, explains that liability insurance—which every vehicle on the road in Canada is legally required to have—does not carry a deductible. Liability insurance covers claims made against you, up to your coverage amount. This is required in case you happen to get into an accident and someone else is injured or their car is damaged.
However, if you are claiming comprehensive coverage or collision coverage, a deductible will typically be applied. Whereas collision covers damage to your car from a single or multiple-vehicle crash, Mitchell notes that a comprehensive claim is for “anything else that damages the vehicle, like a storm or vandalism.”
These rules are standard among private insurance providers, but if you live in a province with public or hybrid automotive insurance programs—namely British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan or Quebec—you should confirm the details of your policy with your insurer. Whether or not a claim is subject to a deductible will depend on how your province handles that type of auto insurance claim.
The size of your deductible will ultimately depend on your policy and provider. “Generally, the higher the deductible, the lower the premium,” Mitchell says.
Generally speaking, no. “If you’re not at fault, you usually would not pay a deductible,” Mitchell says of private insurance policy holders. In this case, the at-fault driver (and/or their insurer) would cover all costs. In some cases, it may be determined that both drivers are somewhat at fault and a percentage of fault will be assigned to each party in order to fairly process the claim.
What if you’re subject to a hit-and-run collision or not sure who sent a shopping cart careening into your car door in that parking lot? “That is covered under your collision or comprehensive coverage,” Mitchell says. She notes that deductibles may apply to these claims. These scenarios would be similar to making a home insurance claim after a weather event or electrical fire.
If you have public auto insurance coverage, you may be eligible for direct compensation to cover any costs associated with your auto claim. But there are specific reporting regulations for claims in each province (for example, collision claims may be filed differently than hit-and-run claims). In all provinces other than Ontario and Quebec, you don’t have to pay a deductible for damage that’s caused by fire or lightning—or in the case of the theft of your vehicle.
Advertisement
In provinces with private coverage, the average auto insurance deductible is $500 on both collision and comprehensive coverage policies, according to Mitchell. The deductible on a public auto insurance plan may be similar, though specific conditions will apply. In Manitoba, for example, the default deductible is $750 (even on basic coverage) but there are options to reduce or waive it for a fee.
Auto insurance deductibles vary widely based on your province, the type of coverage and even your driving history. Depending on the insurer and the premium you want to pay, they can range from $250 to $2,000, so you’ll want to speak to your provider about what they can offer you.
The right deductible for you depends on your ability to manage an unexpected expense (hint: always have an emergency fund) and other factors. Ideally, your insurance provider will take the time to assess your needs and recommend a deductible that best suits your budget. “If a client can handle a $2,000 deductible, they may take the lower premium [that comes with it].”
The best deductible is one that balances your monthly budget and your ability to manage a sudden large expense, Mitchell says. So, if you’re choosing between a $500 and $1,000 car insurance deductible, give your insurance provider an honest assessment of your cash flow and ask for their advice. Remember: These conversations should happen when choosing a policy rather than when making a claim—at that point, you’re stuck with the deductible you’ve got.
“It’s important to have a knowledgeable advisor, someone you can trust and have an open conversation with,” Mitchell says. Some drivers can easily afford a $1,000 or even higher deductible after an emergency and just want the lowest monthly premium available, whereas other drivers choose a slightly higher premium in order to lock in a lower deductible. “Worst case scenario, if [something] happens tomorrow—do you have $500 or $1,000, and what does that look like in terms of what you can comfortably afford?”
It’s important to seek customized advice and to have an understanding of your individual policy, because if something were to happen to you or your car, you’ll want to have solid coverage.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Tenant insurance is coverage that protects you and your...
A death in the family is always stressful, but...
If you’ve been convicted of impaired driving, here’s how...
COVID has changed a lot of things, from how...
The short answer, unfortunately, is “that depends.” Here are...
Presented by
Lions Peak Financial Group
We rounded up everything you could want to know...
Not home often? Depending on the details, you may...
Presented By
Apollo Insurance
Cottage insurance is a must-have for your home...