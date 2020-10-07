What you need to know about third-party liability insurance in Canada
Here's a look at third-party liability insurance in Canada and your options—plus, what happens after an accident that causes property damage, injury or death.
Here's a look at third-party liability insurance in Canada and your options—plus, what happens after an accident that causes property damage, injury or death.
Advertisement
Third-party liability insurance is mandatory coverage for all drivers in Canada. It offers protection for drivers if they’re at fault in an accident and the other party is hurt or even killed. This is mandated at a provincial level, and all provinces require a minimum of $200,000 in third-party insurance coverage, except for Quebec, where the minimum is $50,000. Many Canadians set their policy default between $1 million and $5 million.
There are a variety of reasons people increase their minimum third-party car insurance coverage, including if you frequently carpool, use your vehicle for commercial purposes, live in a metropolitan centre, or regularly cross the Canada-U.S. border in your vehicle. Experts recommend considering a default of $1 million or $2 million in the situation where your damage is likely to exceed the provincially mandated minimums.
In Canada, third-party insurance coverage ultimately aims to protect you if you’re involved in an accident where you may be at fault or liable to pay for property damages, third-party injury, or even death. The coverage is a portion of your main auto insurance coverage, and works with other elements of insurance to provide full protection across various claims:
Accidents are easy and can happen in the blink of an eye. They are often a result of a mistake that leads drivers down a long road of legal battles and back-and-forth with insurance companies. Having the right third-party liability coverage gives you protection when someone files a claim against you, and if you’re responsible, provides insurance coverage to pay for damages.
Third-party insurance provides coverage when you are responsible or at fault, resulting in property damage or personal injury. This includes death, and coverage will be assessed and applied according to policy agreements. Scenarios can include:
The minimum for most provinces is $200,000 (again $50,000 in Quebec), but coverage can be increased to provide added protection. This includes, but isn’t limited to, needing higher coverage for repair costs of the third-party vehicle when you’re responsible, property repairs, legal costs, medical bills, as well as any other settlements pending legal action. (If you want to cut costs on your auto insurance, consider these things.)
All Canadians need third-party liability coverage, as set and mandated by provinces and territories. Here’s the coverage breakdown:
|Province
|Minimum coverage
|Property damage payment cap
|Alberta
|$200,000
|$10,000
|British Columbia
|$200,000
|$20,000
|Manitoba
|$200,000
|$20,000
|New Brunswick
|$200,000
|$20,000
|Newfoundland & Labrador
|$200,000
|$20,000
|Nova Scotia
|$500,000
|n/a
|Northwest Territories
|$200,000
|$10,000
|Nunavut
|$200,000
|$10,000
|Ontario
|$200,000
|$10,000
|Prince Edward Island
|$200,000
|$10,000
|Quebec
|$50,000
|n/a
|Saskatchewan
|$200,000
|$10,000
|Yukon
|$200,000
|$10,000
As for how much you will pay, it’s complicated. The monthly average costs can range from $600 to $1,600 plus. And the premiums vary with add-on coverage that are above and beyond the minimums, but additional factors also play a role in overall premium rate, which can include third-party liability insurance:
Advertisement
Given the factors that affect auto insurance rates, make note of the features that are most important to you as you shop for car insurance quotes. Be prepared to share the amount of coverage needed and preferred deductible so you can secure comparable quotes. Phoning in will provide the most accurate and detailed auto insurance quotes, though many insurance providers provide a quick quote on their website in as little as five to 10 minutes. There are also tools you can use to compare rates, instead of applying to numerous insurance providers at the same time.
Compare personalized quotes from some of Canada’s top auto insurance providers*
It is illegal to drive without third-party liability insurance in Canada. While you cannot drive without insurance in Canada, if you don’t have adequate third-party liability insurance, you run the risk of being responsible for the cost of property damage, personal injury bills and legal fees, or potential bankruptcy. If caught driving without insurance you can face penalties such as a fine and/or licence suspension. This can range from hundreds to millions of dollars, depending on the outcomes. Luckily, today’s auto insurance quotes typically have minimum coverage requirements (in the chart above) considered and factored in.
With the standard minimum of $200,000 in third-party car insurance mandated by most provinces, many insurance policies extend the coverage on third-party damages and injuries to operating a rental car. This is done through an endorsement and must be selected on your policy. In Ontario, the additional coverage to rent a car is detailed in the Ontario Policy Change Form 27 (OPCF 27), while in Alberta, that is the Standard Endorsement Form 27 (SEF 27).
It’s important to check your current policy or requested quote, and check often; if you don’t have sufficient coverage for renting a car, you may want to consider supplementing for additional coverage when taking out the rental vehicle. This is typically purchased through the rental car company, with collisions covered by some credit cards. Let the rental company and your insurance provider know where you’ll be operating the vehicle—whether that’s within Canada and the U.S., or if you plan to take the vehicle internationally (i.e. Mexico).
If you are responsible for an accident, anyone affected by the damage of the accident can make a claim to seek repairs and/or medical treatment for injuries. You will have to provide your insurance details to the other party involved in the accident. Both parties should take photos and notes to remember all the details, including time, location, names and contact information for everyone involved, and so on.
Advertisement
Different provinces and policies have varying protocols on who covers costs of repairs and/or personal injury treatment while the claim is being assessed (either through the third-party’s insurance company or personal funds), then a final decision is made by the claims adjustor, and your insurance policy settles the claim. Otherwise, further legal action can be pursued, and a lawsuit can be launched by the claimant.
MORE ON AUTO INSURANCE:
• Is auto insurance cheaper during COVID-19?
• What happens when your insurance company sues you
• Your insurance won’t pay for a new car—can you do anything about it?
If a link has an asterisk (*) at the end of it, that means it's an affiliate link and can sometimes result in a payment to MoneySense which helps our website stay free to our users. It's important to note that our editorial content will never be impacted by these links. We try our best to look at all available products in the market and where a product ranks in our article or whether or not it's included in the first place is never driven by compensation. For more details read our MoneySense Monetization policy.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Because fire and flood repairs are so pricey, a...
To claim or not to claim? Fire insurance claims...
COVID-19 has changed a lot for us—especially at home....
Discounts on travel are plentiful, but is it worth...
Getting from place to place can be a huge...
Before Paul launches his planned manufacturing business, he should...
If you aren't using your vehicle to commute for...
Katie and Tom just received a tax-free, lump-sum insurance...
Two readers believe there is a flaw in the...
Like a reverse mortgage, you would borrow against the...