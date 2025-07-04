This initiative is designed to help Canadians reconnect with the country’s rich heritage and natural beauty without worrying about the cost. Running from June 20 to September 2, 2025, this seasonal program offers free or discounted access to a wide range of experiences. Whether you’re seeking outdoor adventures, cultural experiences, or a chance to unwind in scenic spots, the Canada Strong Pass makes it easier than ever to explore more while spending less.

There’s no registration or physical pass required. Just head to a participating location, and the discount or free admission will be applied on-site. (For some activities, you will need to make a reservation.) The Canada Strong Pass is a simple way to make travel and exploration more accessible to Canadians of all ages.

What’s included in the Canada Strong Pass?

Photo of Gros Morne National Park courtesy of Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism / Dru Kennedy

The Canada Strong Pass includes a wide variety of attractions. National parks, historic sites, and marine conservation areas operated by Parks Canada will offer free general admission to all visitors.

Whether you want to take in the views at Banff, explore battlefields at Louisbourg, or paddle through the waters of a conservation area, the Canada Strong Pass makes it easier to visit Canada’s natural and historical landmarks.

Discounts on camping

If you’re planning an overnight stay, the program also includes 25% off camping managed by Parks Canada. This includes:

Tent and RV camping

Backcountry overnight trips

Unique stays like cabins, oTENTiks, yurts, tipis, Ôasis units, and MicrOcubes



These options make it possible to stay comfortably in nature—without needing a big budget or fancy gear.

Families and young adults can also enjoy discounted access to some of the country’s top cultural institutions. Children 17 and under receive free admission, and youths aged 18–24 receive 50% off entry at major museums. Participating institutions include the Canadian Museum of History, Canadian War Museum, National Gallery of Canada, and Canadian Museum for Human Rights, among others.

Exploring Canada by train? Kids and youths get discounts

Train travel is also more affordable through the Canada Strong Pass. VIA Rail is offering free Economy Class travel for children 17 and under when accompanied by an adult, and 25% off for youths aged 18 to 24. This applies to both Economy and Escape fares.