How to find cheap flights anywhere
From Google Flights alerts to credit card points and smart booking timing, here’s how to save on airfare just about anywhere.
As someone who’s been a digital nomad for nearly a decade, I’ve taken a lot of flights. I’ve also noticed in that time how much flight prices have increased—last-minute travel deals are harder to find, airlines are getting stingier, and even sale prices are often well above what regular fares were just a few years ago.
Thankfully, I’ve picked up a few tips for hunting down cheap (or at least cheaper) flights from Toronto and beyond. Here’s how I keep my flight costs down while keeping my sense of adventure up.
The first site I always check when booking a trip is Google Flights, which has a ton of tools many people don’t know about. In addition to listing flights, it can help you find lower prices. For example, you can set alerts for price changes for your preferred dates or for any date for a given destination. It also shows you a price grid for alternative dates, and a graph that predicts when fares will peak.
Last year, Google Flights added an AI feature that lets you describe your ideal trip—for example, “family weekend ski vacation in Canada” or “one-week trip to a city with great museums and architecture.” Google will then search for the best destinations and flights that match that query.
The feature is still in beta mode, so you need to be signed into your Google account to access it. There are also limits on what you can search. For example, it won’t find you multi-city trips or layover requests.
I’m also a fan of Hopper, which is Canadian-owned. The app tells you whether now is a good time to book or you should wait. If Hopper recommends waiting, you can “watch this trip” and receive an alert when it’s a better time to buy.
If you find a good price but need more time to decide, you can pay for Hopper’s “Price Freeze” option to hold the fare for one, three, seven, or 21 days. If the price of the flight rises, Hopper will cover the difference up to $406. If the price falls, you pay the lower price, and if the seat is sold out, you get a refund.
The Price Freeze fee varies by the time window and ticket price. For example, for a $192 Toronto–Montreal flight in mid-June, the quoted fee was $24 for three days and $50 for 21 days. For a $1,016 Vancouver–Hanoi flight in April, the fee was $57 for three days and $122 for 21 days.
There’s a sweet spot for when to book your flight. For domestic flights, one to three months in advance tends to yield the best prices.
For international trips, Hopper recommends you start flight shopping sooner—about three to six months before departure. You might find great deals just a month prior, but you risk not getting your preferred airline, flight route, or seat.
The day you book can also help save money. According to Expedia’s 2025 Air Hacks Report, booking on Sunday gets you the biggest savings.
If you can, avoid flying during peak periods (March Break, Christmas, etc.), when flights can jump by hundreds of dollars.
Of course, not everyone has the flexibility to choose when they vacation, but you could still save by changing your travel dates by a day or two. For example, flying midweek is almost always cheaper than flying on weekends and can reduce the cost by $50 to $100 or more.
This is especially true during those peak times. As of writing, a direct Air Canada Rouge flight (Standard Economy) from Toronto to Cancún during March Break is $2,052 if you fly Sunday to Sunday. But if you’re able to do Monday to Monday, that same flight drops to $1,373.
When you’re searching for flights or setting alerts, tick the “flexible dates” option so you’ll be notified about cheaper fares on alternate dates.
Direct flights are typically more expensive than those with a stop along the way. While a layover can be a pain—especially if you’re on a tight schedule—spending a few extra hours in an airport may be worth it if the savings are significant.
If the layover is several hours, you can even squeeze in some sightseeing by hopping a train or bus into the city (just be sure to check any visa requirements for leaving and returning to the airport).
If you don’t have a travel rewards credit card, it’s worth looking into getting one, especially if you can find one with a big welcome offer. If you already have a travel card, rack up points by using it consistently for your everyday purchases—they can really add up over time.
I collect both TD Rewards (which can be used with Expedia) and Aeroplan points (which can be used for Air Canada or other Star Alliance airlines, like Copa Airlines, TAP Air Portugal, and Turkish Airlines).
Just from using my credit card for things like my groceries, gym membership, cellphone bill, and dinners out, I’ve earned enough points to get amazing deals on flights (like Ottawa–Iqaluit for $99 and Toronto–Prague for $37). Admittedly, those points took a long time to save up, but the flights were worth the wait.
You don’t need a travel credit card to earn airline points. Instead, any time you fly on an airline that offers a loyalty program, sign up. It’s free to join.
Air Canada’s Aeroplan, WestJet Rewards, and VIPorter all award miles or points, no co-branded credit card required. Air Transat is also planning a new loyalty program, set to launch in the second half of 2026. Or you can sign up for a general Air Miles account. That loyalty program partners with those four airlines plus Air North and international carriers like Emirates, KLM, and Lufthansa.
You can even register for loyalty programs with non-Canadian airlines. From one Toronto–Reykjavik flight with Icelandair, I earned $40 worth of Saga points, which I redeemed on another flight with that airline a few years later. Even a small discount is better than nothing.
Airlines occasionally have sales, which they announce on social media and in their newsletters.
You can also sign up for alerts from travel deal sites like Travelzoo and YYZ Deals, which also runs YHZ Deals for cheap flights from Halifax, YYC Deals for cheap flights from Calgary, YVR Deals for cheap flights from Vancouver, and others. They’ll send you emails for heavily discounted flights and even “mistake fares,” when airlines accidentally post super-low prices. (Yes, that really happens!)
Then there are independent bloggers and social media influencers to follow, too. The Canadian Jetsetter and Next Departure post flight deals and tips for booking on credit card points.
Almost every airline has started to offer basic fares, which are cheaper than economy seats but charge extra for things like carry-on bags or choosing your seat. Some, like WestJet’s UltraBasic, don’t allow carry-ons at all for domestic routes (although you can check a bag for a fee). These fares can make sense for short getaways. For example, budget airline Ryanair is wildly popular in Europe for no-frills country hops.
For any airline, if you do plan to have luggage, compare the price of basic with the next tier up—often, the baggage fees will add up to a similar price, and you’ll enjoy more conveniences with the upgraded fare.
Discount third-party booking sites often show significantly cheaper prices than what you’ll find elsewhere, but booking through them can be risky.
For example, in 2021, third-party site FlightHub was fined $5 million by the Canada Competition Bureau for misleading consumers, and there are reports of people who’ve had their bookings cancelled, with non-existent customer service.
But other customers have had no issues. So, while you can certainly score a deal with discount sites, make sure your travel insurance can cover you if your booking goes wrong.
No doubt about it: flying is expensive. And with airlines now charging for everything from carry-on baggage to a blanket, it’s extra important to be savvy with your booking.
Finding affordable flights is still possible, but you need to shop strategically and take advantage of any credit card rewards or loyalty points you collect.
Use Skyscanner to search for flights. You can search by cheapest month, and it will list the cheapest countries to travel to from your departure point.
Once you find a flight, book directly through the airline.
Using a vpn with location set to lower-income countries can sometimes get you better prices. I.e. set your location to Vietnam when looking for trips to Asia. Doesn’t hurt to try.
You can also ask chat gpt when the best time to book is. Use deep research and it will analyze historical data.