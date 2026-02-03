Thankfully, I’ve picked up a few tips for hunting down cheap (or at least cheaper) flights from Toronto and beyond. Here’s how I keep my flight costs down while keeping my sense of adventure up.

8 ways to save on flights

From travel apps to credit card rewards, here’s how Canadian frequent flyers stay on budget.

1. Search the smart way

The first site I always check when booking a trip is Google Flights, which has a ton of tools many people don’t know about. In addition to listing flights, it can help you find lower prices. For example, you can set alerts for price changes for your preferred dates or for any date for a given destination. It also shows you a price grid for alternative dates, and a graph that predicts when fares will peak.

Last year, Google Flights added an AI feature that lets you describe your ideal trip—for example, “family weekend ski vacation in Canada” or “one-week trip to a city with great museums and architecture.” Google will then search for the best destinations and flights that match that query.

The feature is still in beta mode, so you need to be signed into your Google account to access it. There are also limits on what you can search. For example, it won’t find you multi-city trips or layover requests.

I’m also a fan of Hopper, which is Canadian-owned. The app tells you whether now is a good time to book or you should wait. If Hopper recommends waiting, you can “watch this trip” and receive an alert when it’s a better time to buy.

If you find a good price but need more time to decide, you can pay for Hopper’s “Price Freeze” option to hold the fare for one, three, seven, or 21 days. If the price of the flight rises, Hopper will cover the difference up to $406. If the price falls, you pay the lower price, and if the seat is sold out, you get a refund.

The Price Freeze fee varies by the time window and ticket price. For example, for a $192 Toronto–Montreal flight in mid-June, the quoted fee was $24 for three days and $50 for 21 days. For a $1,016 Vancouver–Hanoi flight in April, the fee was $57 for three days and $122 for 21 days.

2. Book at the right time

There’s a sweet spot for when to book your flight. For domestic flights, one to three months in advance tends to yield the best prices.

For international trips, Hopper recommends you start flight shopping sooner—about three to six months before departure. You might find great deals just a month prior, but you risk not getting your preferred airline, flight route, or seat.

The day you book can also help save money. According to Expedia’s 2025 Air Hacks Report, booking on Sunday gets you the biggest savings.

3. Fly at the right time

If you can, avoid flying during peak periods (March Break, Christmas, etc.), when flights can jump by hundreds of dollars.

Of course, not everyone has the flexibility to choose when they vacation, but you could still save by changing your travel dates by a day or two. For example, flying midweek is almost always cheaper than flying on weekends and can reduce the cost by $50 to $100 or more.

This is especially true during those peak times. As of writing, a direct Air Canada Rouge flight (Standard Economy) from Toronto to Cancún during March Break is $2,052 if you fly Sunday to Sunday. But if you’re able to do Monday to Monday, that same flight drops to $1,373.

When you’re searching for flights or setting alerts, tick the “flexible dates” option so you’ll be notified about cheaper fares on alternate dates.

4. Opt for the layover

Direct flights are typically more expensive than those with a stop along the way. While a layover can be a pain—especially if you’re on a tight schedule—spending a few extra hours in an airport may be worth it if the savings are significant.