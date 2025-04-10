“We’ve seen a lot of the brand value of the U.S. be eroded. There’s this animosity towards travelling to the U.S.,” says Rahim Madhavji, president of KnightsbridgeFX, a Canadian foreign-exchange company.

As snowbirds start to flock home for the summer, it’s not looking like other Canadians will take their place. Canadian airlines Air Canada and WestJet have seen a reduction in cross-border bookings as travellers switch to other destinations, reports travel industry site Open Jaw.

“A lot of people booked their March Break in December and January, and a lot of snowbirds had decided what they were doing prior to the U.S. tariffs happening and the changing of the U.S.–Canada trading relationship,” says Madhavji. “But you get the sense that activity is not going to be the same a year from now. We’re seeing Canadians start to pivot. Part of it is just the loonie is so bad—if you’re planning a Disney vacation, you’re paying $1.43 on the regular price. It’s largely unaffordable.”

5 places with a good exchange rate for Canadians

If you’re rethinking your own travel plans, here are five destinations that are affordable for Canadians right now. The exchange rates below are current as of April 10, 2025, and all prices are in Canadian dollars.

Argentina

CAD$1 = $764.50 Argentine pesos (ARS)

Want to dine on steak and malbec, dance the tango, and cheer “Vamos, vamos!” with very enthusiastic fútbol fans? If so, Argentina’s affordability may be calling.

The loonie’s exchange rate to Argentina’s peso has appreciated by about 17% since last year, so you’ll get even more bang for your buck in a destination that was already pretty cost-friendly to Canadians. You can easily find four- or five-star hotels in Buenos Aires for less than $100 per night, and a steak dinner ranges from about $30 to $50 per person.

If you go: Buenos Aires is famous for its vibrant street art. Check out the longest mural in the world by a single artist in BA’s Barracas neighbourhood. The city is also famous, of course, for the tango. Head to the San Telmo district, the dance’s birthplace, for a lesson or a show.