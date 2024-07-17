I’ve visited Orlando every year for the last decade—with a brief pause during the pandemic—and I’m not even a “Disney adult.” Sure, I enjoy theme parks, but I also love the food, shopping and other attractions that the destination has to offer.

The only reason I’m able to keep heading south each summer is because I use my loyalty points and credit cards to offset my expenses. Getting my flights and hotel stays for next to nothing makes the overall cost of travelling to Orlando a bit more manageable. You can do the same with the right combination of loyalty programs.

How to travel to Orlando on credit card points

Whenever I’m ready to book flights to Orlando, the first thing I check is Aeroplan, Air Canada’s loyalty program. With Aeroplan, you can book any available seat on Air Canada, so finding a reward seat is never an issue. The number of points required for a flight depends on supply and demand, but during slow periods, I’ve paid as little as 9,000 Aeroplan points (plus taxes) for a one-way ticket from Toronto. During peak periods, the price could easily be around 50,000 points, so I try to avoid those dates.

My wife and I have a TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Card, so we earn Aeroplan points on our purchases. The card often has a welcome bonus of around 50,000 Aeroplan points, so that could be enough for two round-trip tickets. Plus, the primary cardholder and up to eight travel companions get their first checked bag free, as long as they’re travelling on the same itinerary. That represents savings of about $150 for a family of three, which offsets the card’s $139 annual fee.

featured TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Card go to site Annual fee: $139 Earn rate: 1.5 – 1 Points per dollar 1.5 Aeroplan points per $1 on gas, groceries and purchases 1.5 Aeroplan points per $1 on purchases made directly through Air Canada (including vacation packages) 1 point per $1 on all other purchases Welcome offer: earn a welcome bonus of 10,000 Aeroplan points when you make your first purchase with your new card; earn 15,000 Aeroplan points when you spend $7,500 within 180 days of account opening. Conditions apply. Account must be approved by September 3, 2024. go to site Card details Interest rates 20.99% on purchases, 22.99% on cash advances, 22.99% on balance transfers Income required Personal income of $60,000 or household income of $100,000 Credit score 660 or higher Anniversary bonus Earn a one-time anniversary bonus of 15,000 Aeroplan points when you spend $12,000 within 12 months of opening the account. Conditions apply. Account must be approved by September 3, 2024. Point value Aeroplan points are worth $0.02 on average.

Pros and cons Pros Get Aeroplan Status Qualifying Miles that help you advance in Aeroplan status on everyday purchases, putting you closer to unique Air Canada benefits.

Although Aeroplan is an Air Canada loyalty rewards program, you can redeem points on a dozen Star Alliance partner airlines like United and Lufthansa, giving you more flexibility to redeem your points.

Get emergency medical travel coverage for longer than with other cards (21 days, or four days for those 65 and older).

Cons Aeroplan offers a tonne of potential value, but as a dynamic program with fluctuating point values, it’s not ideal for cardholders who want a very straightforward rewards structure.

The annual fee of $139 is higher than some other cards in its category.

Another option is to take advantage of the companion voucher that comes with the WestJet RBC Mastercard and WestJet RBC World Elite Mastercard. The voucher allows a travelling companion of the primary cardholder to pay a set base fare (plus taxes and fees). If a family has two children, both parents could get a WestJet Mastercard, which gives them two companion vouchers each year. This strategy could save you a few hundred dollars.

Additionally, you could use any WestJet Dollars you’ve earned with the credit card to further offset the cost of your ticket. Plus, the WestJet RBC World Elite Mastercard gives the primary cardholder and up to eight guests on the same itinerary their first checked bag free, resulting in additional savings.

featured WestJet RBC World Elite Mastercard VISIT RBC.COM FOR MORE DETAILS Annual fee: $119 Earn rate: 2 – 1.5% 2% back in WestJet dollars on WestJet flights and vacations packages 1.5% back on all other purchases Welcome offer: earn up to $450 in WestJet dollars with the WestJet RBC World Elite Mastercard. Plus, get a Round-Trip Companion Voucher Every Year – for any WestJet destination starting from $119 CAD (plus taxes, fees, charges and other ATC). VISIT RBC.COM FOR MORE DETAILS Card details Interest rates 20.99% on purchases, 22.99% on cash advances Income required Personal income of $80,000 or household income of $150,000 Credit score None specified Point value 1 WestJet Dollar = $1 CAD when redeemed for eligible flights or vacation packages.

Pros and cons Pros Each year, receive a round-trip companion voucher to anywhere WestJet flies. Or, instead of using the companion voucher, you can exchange it for four airport lounge visits.

The WestJet rewards program is simple, with 1 point equalling $0.01 in savings on Westjet flights or vacation packages. There are no complicated charts to consult and no blackout periods for booking.

Cons The round-trip companion voucher is only applicable to the base rate of your flight so you’ll still have to pay taxes, airport fees, and air transportations charges–levies that make up the bulk of your ticket price.

WestJet dollar rewards cannot be used with other airline purchases or programs.

The best credit cards for getting around Orlando

In most cases, renting a car is your best option for getting around Orlando, since the attractions are spread across the city. Every major car rental agency has a location within Orlando’s airport. I’ve rented cars dozens of times, and Alamo is always the cheapest. If you collect any bank travel rewards, such as BMO Rewards, TD Rewards and RBC Avion Rewards, or even American Express Membership Rewards (MR), you could book your car via one of their respective travel portals and use your points to pay.

Since I like to save my points for flights, I typically charge my car rentals to a travel credit card. The benefit of doing this is that many travel credit cards come with car rental insurance—as long as you use the card to book—so it’s another expense I don’t need to think about.