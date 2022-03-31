Advertisement

Mortgages

MoneySense Toolkit: The mortgage refinance calculator

Use a mortgage refinance calculator to understand the costs...

MoneySense Toolkit: The mortgage refinance calculator
Aeroplan-credit-cards

Credit Cards

The best Aeroplan credit cards in Canada 2022

Interested in earning versatile travel points at a faster...

The best Aeroplan credit cards in Canada 2022
a couple walking along a bridge

Credit Cards

American Express Cobalt Review 2022

Is the Amex Cobalt worth the hype? Here’s how...

American Express Cobalt Review 2022
a grandmother and grandchild on a couch

Ask MoneySense

How to save on capital gains tax when selling a rental property

A reader wonders if he should buy his parents’...

How to save on capital gains tax when selling a rental property

Mortgages

MoneySense Toolkit: The mortgage payment calculator

Use a mortgage payment calculator to understand what a...

MoneySense Toolkit: The mortgage payment calculator
A car on a highway at sunset

Auto Insurance

The best car insurance in Canada: Your complete guide

What is car insurance, how much does it cost,...

The best car insurance in Canada: Your complete guide
A woman sits in her vehicle with the window down

Spend

How collision insurance works

Is collision insurance mandatory in Canada? What does it...

How collision insurance works
a man loads costco purchases into the trunk of his hatchback

Credit Cards

Review: The new CIBC Costco Mastercard. Is it really the best credit card to use at Costco?

As of March 4, 2022, CIBC became the exclusive...

Review: The new CIBC Costco Mastercard. Is it really the best credit card to use at Costco?
Two women shopping

Spend

The best American Express credit cards in Canada 2022

The iconic credit card brand is known for their...

The best American Express credit cards in Canada 2022
A brightly light kitchen inside a home.

Real Estate

What home buyers should know about the Canadian mortgage stress test

Planning to get a mortgage from a federally regulated...

What home buyers should know about the Canadian mortgage stress test