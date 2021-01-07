The best American Express credit cards in Canada 2021
American Express offers many credit cards. But which one is right for you? It all depends on how you use your credit card. We break it all down.
As American Express ads from the 1970s onward suggest, it’s the card many of us don’t leave home without, and with good reason—many reasons, in fact. Amex offers some of the highest-earning and most-perk-filled credit cards around, regularly landing it on the annual rankings of the best credit cards in Canada. As well, it’s the only credit-card company that issues its own cards, rather than going through a bank. And while Amex isn’t accepted as widely as Visa and Mastercard, it is taken at virtually all major retail and food chains, particularly in major Canadian cities. Which card is right for you? Here, we break down the top five American Express credit cards by category to help you decide.
|Card
|Rewards / Features
|Annual fee
|American Express Cobalt
(get more details)*
|
|$120
|SimplyCash Preferred
(get more details)*
|
|$99
|SimplyCash
(get more details)*
|
|$0
|American Express
Essential
(get more details)
|
|$120
|American Express
Platinum
(get more details)
|
|$699
The impressively high earn rate of the American Express Cobalt credit card makes it a standout option. It offers five times the points on essentially all food spending categories (think: groceries, dining out, coffee runs and so on) and twice as many points on travel (flights, transit, gas and even rideshares). Given how much of most people’s spending goes toward these categories, it’s a pretty great (not to mention effortless) way to net a tidy sum toward future travel. Plus, as a welcome bonus, Amex will reward you with 2,500 points for every month you spend at least $500 on the card within your first year—up to a whopping 30,000 points. These can be redeemed for flights and hotels through Amex’s Flexible Points Travel Program, in which every 1,000 points is equal to $10 (or $0.01 per point). Or you can redeem through the Fixed Points Travel Program, where, if you’re a little flexible and can find your way around a rewards chart, you can potentially get up to 75% more value out of your points on round-trip flights out of Canada.
Get more details about the American Express Cobalt*
If travel is not on your radar these days (for obvious reasons), money to spend however you’d like would be a more useful reward. That’s what you get with the SimplyCash Preferred, with its impressive flat rate of 2% cash back on everything—yep, everything—you buy. No other cash-back credit card out there can compete with that. With SimplyCash Preferred, you’ll earn at least double the cash back on purchases compared to most other cards, which typically offer only a 0.5% to 1% reward. This also makes it one of the best cards to use for online shopping, something we’re doing now more than ever. There is one catch, though: You can only redeem your rewards annually every September, unlike some cash back cards that allow you to redeem more frequently. But your patience will be rewarded—2% back on a whole year’s spending will feel like a nice little windfall. And at $99, the annual fee is below the average of $120.
Get more details about the SimplyCash Preferred from American Express
Some of us just don’t have room in the budget for expenses like annual fees, which is why you may consider American Express’s SimplyCash credit card. But just because you’re not paying a fee for your card doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be rewarded for using it. SimplyCash is one of the highest-earning no-fee credit cards in Canada, offering 1.25% back on every dollar you spend. This is particularly impressive when you consider that most other no-fee rewards cards only offer 0.5% back on the majority of everyday purchases. However, the one drawback is the limited timing when it comes to rewards: You can only redeem once per calendar year in September.
Get more details about the SimplyCash from American Express
There are times when unexpected extra expenses—leaky roof, sick dog, those boots you told yourself you weren’t going to buy—make us rely on our credit card a little more. And that’s when paying off the full balance at the end of the month isn’t always within budget. It might take a few billing cycles to get back in the black, and in the meantime, the interest on those outstanding payments can be… painful. The American Express Essential Card takes away some of that pain with its low interest rate of 12.99%. Compare that with the 19.99% interest rate of most other cards, and it’s clear that this difference could amount to significant savings for anyone who struggles to pay off their card from time to time. As well, unlike other low-interest credit cards, the Essential comes with no annual fee. Bonus: This low interest rate also applies to cash advances, a reassuring option to have for those situations when you’re in a pinch and need cash pronto.
If you like prestige, the Platinum card is for you. This is one of Amex’s premium offerings—which means it comes with a hefty annual fee ($699), but enough perks to make it worth the investment. With an earn rate of triple the points on dining out compared to other cards, and double on travel, you’ll be racking up rewards every time you order in, fill the gas tank, do the weekly grocery shop and more. The options for redeeming points are varied: Put them toward flights or hotel, with every 1,000 points equalling $10, via the Flexible Points Travel program; using the Fixed Points Travel Program’s travel chart to get potentially more value out of them; transfer them to frequent-flyer or hotel-loyalty programs; or even redeem them in the form of gift cards at premium retailers like Holt Renfrew.
The Platinum card, as one might expect, comes with some serious benefits. It entitles its holder to American Express Platinum concierge services, a $200 travel credit that’s renewed each year and—perhaps the holy grail for frequent flyers—airport lounge access. You’ll be able to take advantage of Amex’s highly coveted Centurion lounges as well as more than 1,200 Priority Pass lounges around the world, making layovers—and even flight delays—a whole lot more bearable. Maybe the coolest thing about this card? It’s metal instead of the usual plastic. This luxe detail, however, may make you want to flash your card more often. (Consider yourself warned.)
If a link has an asterisk (*) at the end of it, that means it's an affiliate link and can sometimes result in a payment to MoneySense (owned by Ratehub Inc.) which helps our website stay free to our users. It's important to note that our editorial content will never be impacted by these links. We are committed to looking at all available products in the market, and where a product ranks in our article or whether or not it's included in the first place is never driven by compensation. For more details read our MoneySense Monetization policy.
