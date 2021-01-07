The best American Express credit cards in Canada

Best overall Amex rewards card

The impressively high earn rate of the American Express Cobalt credit card makes it a standout option. It offers five times the points on essentially all food spending categories (think: groceries, dining out, coffee runs and so on) and twice as many points on travel (flights, transit, gas and even rideshares). Given how much of most people’s spending goes toward these categories, it’s a pretty great (not to mention effortless) way to net a tidy sum toward future travel. Plus, as a welcome bonus, Amex will reward you with 2,500 points for every month you spend at least $500 on the card within your first year—up to a whopping 30,000 points. These can be redeemed for flights and hotels through Amex’s Flexible Points Travel Program, in which every 1,000 points is equal to $10 (or $0.01 per point). Or you can redeem through the Fixed Points Travel Program, where, if you’re a little flexible and can find your way around a rewards chart, you can potentially get up to 75% more value out of your points on round-trip flights out of Canada.

Annual fee: $120 ($10 monthly)

Welcome offer: Up to 30,000 points (2,500 points for every month you spend a minimum of $500 on your card in your first year)

Earn rate: 5 points per $1 spent on food (including groceries, restaurants and food delivery); 2 points per $1 spent on travel, transit and gas; 1 point per $1 spent everywhere else

Income requirement: None

Additional benefits: Travel and shopping insurance; American Express Invites

Get more details about the American Express Cobalt*

Best cash-back Amex card

If travel is not on your radar these days (for obvious reasons), money to spend however you’d like would be a more useful reward. That’s what you get with the SimplyCash Preferred, with its impressive flat rate of 2% cash back on everything—yep, everything—you buy. No other cash-back credit card out there can compete with that. With SimplyCash Preferred, you’ll earn at least double the cash back on purchases compared to most other cards, which typically offer only a 0.5% to 1% reward. This also makes it one of the best cards to use for online shopping, something we’re doing now more than ever. There is one catch, though: You can only redeem your rewards annually every September, unlike some cash back cards that allow you to redeem more frequently. But your patience will be rewarded—2% back on a whole year’s spending will feel like a nice little windfall. And at $99, the annual fee is below the average of $120.

Annual fee: $99

Welcome offer: Earn 10% cash back in your first four months (up to $400 cash back)

Earn rate: 2% cash back on all purchases

Income requirement: None

Additional benefits: Travel and shopping insurance; American Express Invites

Get more details about the SimplyCash Preferred from American Express

Best no-fee Amex card

Some of us just don’t have room in the budget for expenses like annual fees, which is why you may consider American Express’s SimplyCash credit card. But just because you’re not paying a fee for your card doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be rewarded for using it. SimplyCash is one of the highest-earning no-fee credit cards in Canada, offering 1.25% back on every dollar you spend. This is particularly impressive when you consider that most other no-fee rewards cards only offer 0.5% back on the majority of everyday purchases. However, the one drawback is the limited timing when it comes to rewards: You can only redeem once per calendar year in September.

Annual fee: $0

Welcome offer: Earn 2.5% cash back in your first three months (up to $150 cash back)

Earn rate: 1.25% cash back on all purchases

Income requirement: None

Additional benefits: Travel and shopping insurance; American Express Invites

Get more details about the SimplyCash from American Express

Best low-interest Amex card

American Express Essential

There are times when unexpected extra expenses—leaky roof, sick dog, those boots you told yourself you weren’t going to buy—make us rely on our credit card a little more. And that’s when paying off the full balance at the end of the month isn’t always within budget. It might take a few billing cycles to get back in the black, and in the meantime, the interest on those outstanding payments can be… painful. The American Express Essential Card takes away some of that pain with its low interest rate of 12.99%. Compare that with the 19.99% interest rate of most other cards, and it’s clear that this difference could amount to significant savings for anyone who struggles to pay off their card from time to time. As well, unlike other low-interest credit cards, the Essential comes with no annual fee. Bonus: This low interest rate also applies to cash advances, a reassuring option to have for those situations when you’re in a pinch and need cash pronto.

Annual fee: $0

Interest rate: 12.99%

Income requirement: None

None Additional benefits: Travel and shopping insurance; American Express Invites; Plan It – The American Express Installment Program

Best premium Amex card

The Platinum Card by American Express

If you like prestige, the Platinum card is for you. This is one of Amex’s premium offerings—which means it comes with a hefty annual fee ($699), but enough perks to make it worth the investment. With an earn rate of triple the points on dining out compared to other cards, and double on travel, you’ll be racking up rewards every time you order in, fill the gas tank, do the weekly grocery shop and more. The options for redeeming points are varied: Put them toward flights or hotel, with every 1,000 points equalling $10, via the Flexible Points Travel program; using the Fixed Points Travel Program’s travel chart to get potentially more value out of them; transfer them to frequent-flyer or hotel-loyalty programs; or even redeem them in the form of gift cards at premium retailers like Holt Renfrew.