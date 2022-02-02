Best credit card for Costco shoppers

The wholesaler Costco is popular among Canadians, particularly those with large families to feed. The Costco brand has an exclusive partnership with Mastercard, so it doesn’t accept any payment from Visa or American Express. When it comes to groceries purchased there, the very best Mastercard for the job is the MBNA Rewards World Elite, which offers 2 points per $1 on Costco spends. MBNA points are extremely flexible—you can redeem points for virtually any airline. (There’s also the option of cash back, merchandise or gift cards, but points do not go as far when you choose those perks instead of travel.) The best part? They never expire so you’ll always be able to take advantage of your earnings. And right now this card is offering an attractive welcome bonus to new cardholders. Those who make $2,000 in purchases in the first three months will receive 20,000 points plus an additional 10,000 points on enrolment in electronic statements. That’s about as much as $300 when redeemed for travel, depending on how you redeem.

Annual fee: $120

Interest rate: Purchases 19.99%, cash advances 22.99%, balance transfers 24.99%

Purchases 19.99%, cash advances 22.99%, balance transfers 24.99% Earn Rate at Costco: Earn 5 points for every $1 spent on grocery, until $50,000 is spent annually (along with other categories).

Rewards on other purchases: 1 point per $1

Welcome bonus: For the first 90 days, you can get up to 30,000 points (approx. $245 in cash back): 10,000 for registering for paperless e-statements, 20,000 for spending $2,000 in purchases with the card. Plus, earn earn 5 points for every $1 spent on eligible restaurant, grocery, digital media, membership and household utility purchases. (Not available for residents of Quebec.)

Additional perks: Savings with Avis and Budget car rentals; up to 9 additional users with no additional annual fee; purchase assurance and extended warranty

Income required: $80,000 or $150,000 as a household

Get more details about the MBNA Rewards World Elite*

Frequent asked questions about grocery credit cards in Canada

Which grocery stores accept AMEX in Canada?

As we noted above, the American Express Cobalt and Scotiabank Gold American Express offer the most bonus points on this credit card list, but they just aren’t as widely accepted at all grocery stores as we’d like, like No Frills and Costco. That said, here are the major grocery stores that both accept American Express and let you earn bonus points for grocery purchases. Note: It’s possible that some franchise locations don’t participate in bonus offers.

88 Supermarket

Bownesian Grocer

Farm Boy

Federated Co-op

Longo’s

Metro

Safeway

Sobeys

Rabba

Pusateri’s Fine Foods

Whole Foods

Instacart

Is Walmart a grocery store when it comes to credit cards?

Walmart may be synonymous with groceries for you, but not all credit cards recognize Walmart as a “grocery store.” While American Express and Visa are accepted at Walmart, neither credit card company categorizes Walmart on their merchant code system as a grocery store. For instance, while the TD CashBack Visa Infinite earns 3% cash back on groceries, it earns just the base 1% cash back rate at Walmart.

If you are a Walmart Supercentre frequent shopper, know that Mastercard does, however, recognize several Walmart Supercentre locations for grocery purchases, but not all. You will have to check with Mastercard to find out if the Walmart Supercentre near you qualifies. The best credit cards to use for groceries at Walmart Supercentres include the BMO CashBack Mastercard and Tangerine MoneyBack Card.

As for Walmart, including the Walmart Supercentre locations, the top credit cards to consider include the Amex SimplyCash Preferred and MBNA Rewards World Elite. Both these cards earn double the points when you use them, regardless of the type of purchase you’ve made.

If you prefer to “add to cart” at Walmart.ca for grocery pickup and delivery, the newly-launched Walmart World Mastercard is a good card to look at. It earns you 3% on online purchases from Walmart (and 1.25% when shopping in store and 1% at all other grocery stores).

Do credit card companies reward grocery purchases at Costco?

Costco exclusively accepts Mastercard credit cards (sorry Visa users.) And even though it’s not recognized as a “grocery store” in credit card reward programs, you can still earn rewards. It just won’t be as bonus rewards with your groceries from Costco. For example, the BMO CashBack Mastercard earns 3% on groceries, but at Costco you earn the card’s base earn rate of 0.5% on your purchases. It’s why we categorized the MBNA Rewards World Elite Mastercard as the best credit card for use at Costco, since it earns double the points–regardless of the purchase category. Other great cards to use at Costco include the BMO CashBack World Elite Mastercard and the Rogers World Elite Mastercard.