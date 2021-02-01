7 things to know about the TD Cash Back Visa Infinite

This card offers strong earn rates in major spending categories



Like most cash back cards, the TD Cash Back Visa Infinite offers different earn rates in different categories. Gas, groceries and recurring bills (automatic monthly purchases like Netflix, phone bills and so on)—where the bulk of expenditures for many families lie—earn a substantial 3%. The 1% rate on all other purchases is solid too.

What does this mean in practical terms? A family using the TD Cash Back Visa Infinite to purchase a monthly average of $750 in groceries, $200 on gas and $125 on recurring bills will get back around $385 annually on those three categories alone. And that’s on top of the 1% back for all other purchases. Simply put, you could easily earn more in cash back than you’d pay for the annual fee.

Valuable welcome offer

New cardholders are welcomed with a noteworthy offer that returns a 6% cash back for the first three months—up to a total of $2,000 in purchases. Plus, when you sign up by May 30, 2021, the $120 annual fee is rebated for the first year for you and one additional authorized cardholder (normally $50), so you can reap even better rewards together. This offer is not available for those in Quebec. Quebec residents, please click here.



Complimentary roadside assistance

Cardholders are automatically enrolled as Deluxe members in the TD Auto Club, which entitles them to complimentary roadside assistance services. This coverage is 24/7 and designed for roadside emergencies like dead batteries, flat tires or breakdowns. As a Deluxe member, you’ll have access to a tow to the nearest service centre (up to 200 kilometres), emergency transportation and even financial reimbursement for food, and rest expenses up to $200 in case you’re stranded due to a vehicle-related issue. Similar assistance packages typically cost between $69 and $100 on a stand-alone basis.

Anytime cash back reimbursement



Some cash back credit cards offer reimbursement on a fixed schedule—usually once per year—but with the TD Cash Back Visa Infinite, you can access your funds when you need them, with no time restrictions (though a minimum of $25 must be redeemed).

Income requirements



The TD Cash Back Visa Infinite has a minimum annual income requirement of $60,000 (or $100,000 for the household). If you don’t hit the requirement, consider other great cash back cards with lower or no income requirements, like the Tangerine Money-Back Credit Card or SimplyCash Preferred from American Express*.

Travel insurance benefits

Travel insurance is one of the most attractive perks a card can carry, saving cardholders the time, hassle and money of buying stand-alone coverage. With the TD Cash Back Visa Infinite, you’re protected up to $2 million for medical emergency insurance for trips of up to 10 days (if you or your spouse is aged 65 or older, you are covered for the first four days). And you’re covered for delayed or lost baggage costs. These aren’t the most comprehensive travel insurance benefits around, even when compared to other cash back cards. For a credit card that’s not a travel card, though, it’s not a bad offering.