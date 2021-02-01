TD Cash Back Visa Infinite Review 2021
With a juicy 3% cash-back return on gas, groceries and recurring bills, like streaming subscriptions and utilities, plus travel insurance and roadside assistance, this card is a contender in its category.
With a strong earn rate in three major spending categories and a flexible on-demand redemption policy, the TD Cash Back Visa Infinite ensures you can make the best use of cash back rewards as you need them. And, with perks like travel insurance and complimentary roadside assistance benefits, this card gives back a little bit more than other cards in the same category.
|Annual fee
|$120, rebated for the first year
|Rewards
|3% on gas, groceries and recurring bills; 1% on everything else
|Welcome offer
|6% cash back for the first 3 months up to $2,000 in purchases (ends May 30, 2021)
|Income requirement
|$60,000 individually or $100,000 as a household
|Purchase interest rate
|20.99%
|Best features
|Strong rewards on major household expenses, complimentary roadside assistance membership, and flexible, any-time cash back redemption
|Who it’s best for
|Families, car owners and people who already bank with TD
Like most cash back cards, the TD Cash Back Visa Infinite offers different earn rates in different categories. Gas, groceries and recurring bills (automatic monthly purchases like Netflix, phone bills and so on)—where the bulk of expenditures for many families lie—earn a substantial 3%. The 1% rate on all other purchases is solid too.
What does this mean in practical terms? A family using the TD Cash Back Visa Infinite to purchase a monthly average of $750 in groceries, $200 on gas and $125 on recurring bills will get back around $385 annually on those three categories alone. And that’s on top of the 1% back for all other purchases. Simply put, you could easily earn more in cash back than you’d pay for the annual fee.
New cardholders are welcomed with a noteworthy offer that returns a 6% cash back for the first three months—up to a total of $2,000 in purchases. Plus, when you sign up by May 30, 2021, the $120 annual fee is rebated for the first year for you and one additional authorized cardholder (normally $50), so you can reap even better rewards together. This offer is not available for those in Quebec. Quebec residents, please click here.
Cardholders are automatically enrolled as Deluxe members in the TD Auto Club, which entitles them to complimentary roadside assistance services. This coverage is 24/7 and designed for roadside emergencies like dead batteries, flat tires or breakdowns. As a Deluxe member, you’ll have access to a tow to the nearest service centre (up to 200 kilometres), emergency transportation and even financial reimbursement for food, and rest expenses up to $200 in case you’re stranded due to a vehicle-related issue. Similar assistance packages typically cost between $69 and $100 on a stand-alone basis.
Some cash back credit cards offer reimbursement on a fixed schedule—usually once per year—but with the TD Cash Back Visa Infinite, you can access your funds when you need them, with no time restrictions (though a minimum of $25 must be redeemed).
The TD Cash Back Visa Infinite has a minimum annual income requirement of $60,000 (or $100,000 for the household). If you don’t hit the requirement, consider other great cash back cards with lower or no income requirements, like the Tangerine Money-Back Credit Card or SimplyCash Preferred from American Express*.
Travel insurance is one of the most attractive perks a card can carry, saving cardholders the time, hassle and money of buying stand-alone coverage. With the TD Cash Back Visa Infinite, you’re protected up to $2 million for medical emergency insurance for trips of up to 10 days (if you or your spouse is aged 65 or older, you are covered for the first four days). And you’re covered for delayed or lost baggage costs. These aren’t the most comprehensive travel insurance benefits around, even when compared to other cash back cards. For a credit card that’s not a travel card, though, it’s not a bad offering.
Since this card is from TD, a big bank, it may be a good fit for those who want to keep all their accounts with a single institution—and there may well be benefits to doing so. For example, TD members with an Unlimited Chequing Account holding a minimum balance of $5,000 at all times can have the both the card’s $120 annual fee along with everyday banking fees rebated each and every year. Note, though, if the balance in your Unlimited Chequing Account dips below $5,000, you’ll owe a $30 monthly account fee.
The TD Cash Back Visa Infinite has some healthy earn rates. But what do the rewards look like in real-dollar terms? To give you an idea, we ran the numbers using an estimated monthly spend in each category. Your exact totals will depend on your actual spending habits.
|Bonus Categories
|Monthly Spend
|Annual Rewards
|Groceries (3%)
|$500
|$180
|Recurring bills (3%)
|$200
|$72
|Gas (3%)
|$125
|$45
|Everything else (1%)
|$1,000
|$120
Based on this scenario, you’d earn $417 in cash back every year—or, $297 after deducting the annual fee. This cash back reward is on top of other valuable benefits, like the complimentary roadside assistance, which would normally cost $69 to $100, and the included travel insurance. Not to mention, in your first year, you receive a rebate on the $120 annual fee and can earn up to $200 in bonus cash back.
Apply for the TD Cash Back Visa Infinite*
While the TD Cash Back Visa Infinite offers strong earn rates in major spending categories, there are some competitive cash back card alternatives out there as well. Notably, the CIBC Dividend Visa Infinite offers 4% on gas and groceries. And the Scotiabank Momentum Visa Infinite offers 4% on groceries and recurring bills. Additionally, TD’s travel insurance benefits aren’t as comprehensive as they could be, though the roadside assistance does sweeten the deal. With a minimum annual income requirement of $60,000 (or $100,000 for the household), the TD Cash Back Visa Infinite may be out of reach for some Canadian families. And, while it earns a strong 3% across the board on groceries, gas and recurring bills, there are some alternatives that earn more in certain categories. Depending on your spending habits, you might want to consider these alternatives.
|Scotia Momentum Visa Infinite
|CIBC Dividend Visa Infinite
|SimplyCash Preferred from American Express
|Groceries
|4%
|4%
|2%
|Gas
|2%
|4%
|2%
|Recurring bills
|4%
|1%
|2%
|Public transit
|2%
|1%
|2%
|Everything else
|1%
|1%
|2%
|New mobile device coverage
|Yes
|No
|No
The Scotia Momentum Visa Infinite gets you 4% back on groceries and recurring bills, and 2% on public transit. However, it does lag behind the TD CashBack Visa Infinite on one category that’s a big credit card purchase for many: gas. You get only 2% back, and it doesn’t include the complimentary roadside assistance benefits instead offering new mobile device insurance. Also, this Scotia credit card only lets you redeem your cash back once per year, while TD lets you redeem any time of the year.
The CIBC Dividend earns 4% on groceries and bills, beating out the TD Cash Back Visa Infinite in two key categories. That said, this credit card earns no bonus rewards for recurring payments (1%), which makes a big difference when factoring using the card to pay for monthly bills like cable and smartphone plans. Plus, it also lacks the roadside assistance coverage, a valuable feature of the TD Cash Back Visa Infinite.
The SimplyCash Preferred from American Express carries a lower annual fee ($99) than the TD card ($120). And it gives you a flat rate of 2% cash back on everything else you buy using this card. Depending on your spending habits, the flat-rate structure may work better than higher rates in select categories. Note, though, that as an American Express card, it isn’t as widely accepted as a Visa, and the cash back is redeemed only once per calendar year.
The TD Cash Back Visa Infinite is a super-strong contender in the cash back category, especially for families with one or more car commuters.
Apply for the TD Cash Back Visa Infinite*
