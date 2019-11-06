BMO credit cards: A breakdown of the bank’s best cards

Along with Canada’s other big banks, BMO (Bank of Montreal) offers the stability that stems from a long history as an established institution. BMO was founded in 1817, making it Canada’s oldest incorporated bank, and it’s been the nation’s fourth largest since 2018. Due, in part, to its close ties to the United States (it operates in many U.S. cities as BMO Harris Bank) and association with the wildly popular Air Miles rewards program, this bank captures the business of millions of Canadians.

Read on to learn more about the best selections from across BMO’s 11 credit card offerings, including recommended cards for travellers and Air Miles collectors, as well as the most attractive no-fee, cash back and low interest cards.

The best BMO Mastercard credit cards in Canada

Best BMO travel card

Typically, premium cards come with high annual fees in return for rare (and often really expensive) benefits—and while the BMO World Elite Mastercard does have an annual fee, it really delivers on the perks. The main advantage here is an accelerated earn rate in the BMO Rewards program, which allows members to redeem BMO Rewards Points for travel expenses like flights and hotels, or for experiences and merchandise. With this card, users can reach their goals more quickly with a very competitive earn rate of 3 Points for every $1 spent on eligible travel, dining and entertainment purchases, and 2 Points for every $1 spent everywhere else. Plus, new applicants receive a welcome bonus of 35,000 Points (worth $250 towards travel) and their first year of membership for free. With a collection of robust insurance and some attractive airport perks through LoungeKey, this is a serviceable package.

Annual fee: $150

Welcome bonus: 35,000 BMO Rewards Points (worth $250 towards travel in the first 3 months); annual fee waived for the first year

Additional perks: BMO World Elite Total Travel and Medical Protection that includes several types of travel and medical insurance; membership in Mastercard Airport Experiences provided by LoungeKey with exclusive VIP access and 4 free annual passes; additional cards for $50; purchase protection and extended warranty

Best BMO Air Miles card

Air Miles is one of Canada’s most popular travel rewards programs, allowing members to collect points (“Miles”) that can be redeemed for flights, as well as merchandise. Many BMO cards already offer users Miles when they spend; however, the very best deal is the BMO Air Miles World Elite Mastercard. Card holders enjoy a fantastic earn rate of 1 Mile per every $10 in credit card purchases, and those who exercise the welcome bonus can snag a quick 3,000 bonus miles. Pro tip: Collectors can double their Miles when they show their Air Miles card at Air Miles partners.

Frequent travellers will also enjoy this card’s full complement of travel-related perks like World Elite Travel and Medical Protection, 15% discounts on flights in North America, and free membership in Mastercard Airport Experiences provided by LoungeKey, with exclusive VIP access and two annual complimentary passes.

Annual fee: $120

Welcome bonus: Up to 3,000 Air Miles (1,000 on the first purchase and an additional 2,000 after a $3,000 spend in the first 3 months); first year of annual fee waived

Additional perks: Travel insurance protection including trip interruption, cancellation or delay; car rental, accidental death and dismemberment and collision car rental coverage; out-of-country emergency medical benefits; 15% discounts on flights in North America; and free membership in the Mastercard Airport Experiences provided by LoungeKey, with exclusive VIP access and 2 annual complimentary passes

Best BMO no-fee card

You know what we all need? More cash in our pockets. Here’s why the no-annual-fee BMO CashBack Mastercard is the perfect card to do just that: Applicants need not put down their own money to start earning a respectable 1% cash back, or $1.00 back for every $100.00, on all card purchases. And the welcome bonus—5% back for the first three months on up to $2,000 in spending—gives them the opportunity to put away up to a hundred bucks. For those carrying debt, this card offers a low 1.99% interest rate on balance transfers for a full nine months.

Annual fee: $0

Welcome bonus: 5% cash back in the first 3 months on up to $2,000 in purchases; introductory 1.99% interest rate on balance transfers for 9 months

Additional perks: Purchase protection and extended warranty; discounts at Avis and National Car Rentals and Cirque du Soleil; free to add authorized cardholders

Best BMO cash back card

People like cash as a reward because it’s flexible—a concept not lost on BMO, hence the BMO CashBack World Elite Mastercard. This card does away with tiered rewards or categories and offers a flat cash back rate of 1.5% on all credit card purchases. Even better, unlike some cards that automatically deposit rewards once a calendar year, this product allows the account holder to choose when to redeem points in $10 increments (as long as they’ve accumulated at least $50), and where to apply it; the money can be deposited into an InvestorLine account, a chequing or savings account or applied to credit card debt. A welcome bonus of 5% cash back for the first three months just sweetens the deal.

As an Elite Mastercard, this product offers its users a suite of perks including BMO CashBack World Elite travel and medical protection, roadside assistance and complimentary membership in Mastercard Airport Experiences provided by LoungeKey.

Annual fee: $120

Welcome bonus: First year of annual fee waived; 5% cash back for the first 3 months up to $4,000 in purchases

Additional perks: Travel insurance protection including trip interruption, cancellation or delay; car rental accidental death and dismemberment, and collision car rental coverage; out-of-country emergency medical benefits up to $2 million; membership in Mastercard Airport Experiences provided by LoungeKey; free membership in the Dominion Automobile Association (DAA) with basic coverage in their BMO Roadside Assistance Program; purchase protection and extended warranty

Best BMO low interest card

With the interest rate on most credit cards hovering around 20%, many people simply can’t afford to carry debt. According to the Bank of Canada, Canadian household debt totals more than $2 trillion, with mortgages making up almost 75% of the figure. Most Canadians will at some point need to make an extra-large purchase or handle an unforeseen circumstance leading to an outstanding balance. In these cases, it’s crucial to act fast. While some consumers may find that a debt consolidation loan or a line of credit is useful in these situations, others may look into a card with a more manageable interest rate—this simple switch can save you hundreds of dollars. Within the BMO family, the best card for the job is the BMO Preferred Rate Mastercard. With a low $20 annual fee, an interest rate of 12.99% on purchases and a 3.99% introductory interest rate on balance transfers, this product can help you minimize the accumulation of interest on your debt and new purchases.

Annual fee: $20

Welcome bonus: 3.99% introductory offer on balance transfers for 9 months

Additional perks: Purchase protection and extended warranty; discounts on Cirque du Soleil shows

