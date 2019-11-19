Expedia For TD: How to maximize your TD travel rewards credit card

You’ve surely heard of travel site Expedia, and you’ve heard of TD Bank. But have you ever booked travel through the Expedia For TD website? The program, which marries the travel service with the banking brand, delivers substantial earnings and deals to travellers who book through their branded portal and pay with a TD credit card. Let’s take a look at how the program works, and how to reap the most rewards.

About Expedia For TD

Expedia For TD is a segment of the TD Rewards environment, so the “currency” you’re collecting is TD Points that can be redeemed for merchandise, gift cards, cash and, importantly, travel. Another major benefit of the TD travel program is that it’s flexible. It allows you to use your Points to book your flights, hotels, cruises and excursions directly with any provider you choose. You can use your Points for these purchases, even up to 90 days after the fact. (However, when you book through Expedia For TD, points must be redeemed at the time of purchase.)

When you log into Expedia For TD, you’ll see a TD-branded version of the Expedia site. Here, you can redeem your TD Points for flights, hotels, car rentals and more, but the real incentives come by way of redemption rate, flexibility and earnings. If you redeem through Expedia For TD, no matter what you book, your redemption rate is $0.005 per point.** This is better than the rate you’d get by cashing in on other non-travel rewards. Additionally, you can collect within the TD Rewards environment and outside of it simultaneously. So, when you use Points on purchases at Expedia For TD, you can still collect from your separate airline rewards program. Finally, using the portal assigns bonus points to TD credit cardholders, which can multiply—sometimes dramatically—the number of Points you earn on travel purchases. Conveniently, you don’t have to wait until you’ve racked up thousands of Points to redeem: you can start using your Points as soon as you’ve accumulated 200. There’s even a dedicated 24/7 support line to help you make your bookings.

Are there any drawbacks I should watch out for?

Expedia For TD advertises a price guarantee, but you should be aware that it is time-limited. The company will refund the difference on a flight and hotel package within 24 hours of booking, or a hotel rate up to 48 hours prior to check-in.

The best Expedia For TD credit cards in Canada

Expedia For TD is available to you if you hold any TD Rewards credit card, but the TD First Class Travel Visa Infinite Card gets our recommendation for its high earn rate and bonus Points potential. Travel purchases made at ExpediaforTD.com earn 9 TD Points per dollar, which works out to a 4.5% return.** If you call the program and book on the phone, it’s 6 Points per dollar (3% return), and travel spends elsewhere earn 3 TD Points per dollar—the same rate as on everyday spends in all other categories. Generating bonus Points is easy enough, but for a limited time new applicants can earn up to 90,000 Points, which works out to a travel value of $450 when you book on ExpediaForTD.com. Best yet, your Points never expire, so there’s no pressure to redeem.

The First Class Travel Visa Infinite also includes an excellent suite of travel insurance benefits including medical, trip interruption and automotive, and while it fails to offer airport lounge access, it does entitle you to a discount. However, these perks don’t come cheap. The First Class Travel Visa Infinite has a minimum annual income requirement of $60,000 and carries an annual fee of $120, though new applicants can have the first year waived.

What are the best ways to benefit from this card?

While this is a solid travel rewards card, new applicants in particular will benefit greatly from the welcome bonus. TD clients with an All-Inclusive banking account may be able to get the $120 annual fee waived on an ongoing basis, so it’s worth speaking with a representative before you sign up. Frequent travellers who are comfortable shopping through the ExpediaforTD.com portal will get the highest earn rate on travel spends and, at a return of 4.5%** (9 Points per dollar), the savings will be noticeable. The included insurance package can also help you save a bundle.

Annual fee: $120

$120 Welcome bonus: Annual fee waived for the first year; up to 90,000 TD Points (20,000 when you make your first purchase, another 10,000 when you add an authorized user to your account by December 1, 2019, plus twice the TD Points on all purchases in the first 3 months up to a total of 60,000 Points)

Annual fee waived for the first year; up to 90,000 TD Points (20,000 when you make your first purchase, another 10,000 when you add an authorized user to your account by December 1, 2019, plus twice the TD Points on all purchases in the first 3 months up to a total of 60,000 Points) Additional perks: Travel insurance including travel medical up to $1 million, trip cancellation or interruption, travel accident, travel assistance and lost or delayed luggage coverage; auto rental collision/loss damage insurance; discounts with Priority Pass for airport lounge access and at Avis and Budget Rent A Car; purchase protection and extended warranty

Click here for more details about the TD First Class Travel Visa Infinite*

If you don’t qualify for the minimum annual income requirement on the First Class Travel Visa, consider the Platinum Travel Visa, which has no income requirement. For $89 annually, this product lets you earn 5 Points per dollar on travel booked through ExpediaForTD.com, 3 Points per dollar spent on groceries and bill payments, and 2 Points per dollar on everything else.

Annual fee: $89

$89 Welcome bonus: Earn up to 70,000 Points (15,000 on first purchase, welcome bonus of 2 times the Points up to 45,000 in the first 3 months, plus 10,000 when you add an additional user); annual fee for first year waived

Earn up to 70,000 Points (15,000 on first purchase, welcome bonus of 2 times the Points up to 45,000 in the first 3 months, plus 10,000 when you add an additional user); annual fee for first year waived Additional perks: Travel benefits including travel accident, trip delay and lost baggage insurance; auto rental collision and loss damage coverage; discounts for Priority Pass for airport lounge access, and at Avis and Budget Rent A Car

Click here for more details about the TD Platinum Travel Visa*

TD Business Travel Visa Card

This card, not surprisingly, is geared towards business travel. For $149 annually, it delivers the same robust earn rates as the First Class Travel Visa Infinite and includes a very strong suite of travel insurance. As an added incentive, it includes a few business perks like the TD Card Management Tool that helps you handle your business expenses, and the Visa SavingsEdge program, which entitles the cardholder to discounts.

Annual fee: $149

$149 Welcome bonus: 30,000 Points on first purchase

30,000 Points on first purchase Additional perks: Travel benefits including up to $2 million in travel medical insurance, trip delay, travel accident and delayed baggage coverage; car rental collision protection; discounts on Priority Pass membership for airport lounge access, at Avis and Budget Rent A Car, and on business purchases made under the Visa SavingsEdge program

If you’re annual fee-averse, consider the TD Rewards Visa, which will help you bump up your TD Points by offering 3 Points per dollar spent at ExpediaForTD.com, 2 Points per dollar spent on groceries and restaurants, and 1 Point per dollar everywhere else. Though not quite as generous in rewards as the other cards in this article, the 3 Point:$1 ratio on travel purchases through the online portal results in a 1.5% return—far better than available on most other no-fee cards. This card does not include travel insurance, but it gives cardholders a discount on Priority Pass for airport lounge access, and at Avis and Budget Rent A Car.

Annual fee: $0

$0 Welcome bonus: Twice the Points earned on all purchases for the first 3 months up to 10,000 TD Rewards Points

Twice the Points earned on all purchases for the first 3 months up to 10,000 TD Rewards Points Additional perks: Discounts on Priority Pass, and Avis and Budget Rent A Car; purchase security and extended warranty

Click here for more details about the TD Rewards Visa*

How can I tell which card is the best option for me?

Every card in the TD Travel Rewards program is worth a look, but the best option will depend on you. If you want to avoid an annual fee you’ll benefit from the TD Rewards Visa, while those with a business to run will want to consider the TD Business Travel Visa. If you’re willing to pay the $120 annual fee and the minimum income of $60,000 doesn’t disqualify you, the First Class Travel Visa is an effective way to cash in on the program, but the TD Platinum Travel Visa also does a good job with no income requirement and a lower annual fee.

**All Point values are based on travel redemptions