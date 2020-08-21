The best TD credit cards in Canada 2020
What are the best TD credit cards in Canada? That depends on whether you want to earn points, get cash back, travel, or save on interest.
Formed through a merger between financial giants Bank of Toronto and The Dominion Bank in 1955, TD is one of Canada’s most storied big five banks. It offers a wide array of financial services including an impressive portfolio of more than two dozen credit cards. We break down the best TD credit cards in Canada into five categories so whether you’re looking for cash back, flexible travel points, a co-branded travel card, no-fee cash back, or low interest, you’ve got the inside information to make your choice.
The TD CashBack Visa Infinite’s main draw is its strong 3% return in three very popular spending categories, groceries, gas, and recurring bill payments. This, along with the base 1% rate that applies to everything else, makes it one of the highest-earning cash back cards in Canada. Even better, your cash back never expires and you can redeem it (in $25 increments) whenever you want.
This card also comes with a few notable perks, including up to $2 million in travel medical insurance on trips of up to 10 days and delayed or lost baggage protection. Drivers will be interested in the included deluxe membership in TD Auto Club (a value of $79), rental car collision/loss damage protection, and discounts for car rentals at Budget and Avis. As a Visa Infinite card, it gets you perks like Concierge and access to luxury events like Food and Wine Experiences.
Get more details about the TD CashBack Visa Infinite*
Thanks to the partnership between TD and Expedia, you can redeem TD points you collect on the TD First Class Travel Visa Infinite for virtually anything travel-related including hotels, vacation packages, and flights—on any airline, hotel, or travel provider listed on of the world’s largest travel comparison site. That flexibility put this on our best TD credit cards list.
With this card you’ll get 9 TD Points per dollar (4.5% in travel rewards) on purchases from ExpediaForTD.com and a flat 3 points per dollar (1.5% in travel rewards) on everything else. Redemptions on ExpediaforTD.com are super straightforward: 200 TD Points are worth $1, or, put another way, 1 Point = 0.5 cents. Spend frequently or save up—your points never expire. You can redeem points for travel outside of ExpediaForTD or for merchandise or gifts, but be aware that you’ll get less value out of your points this way.
Perks include comprehensive travel insurance benefits, automotive coverage and discounts, and Visa Infinite privileges.
Get more details about the TD First Class Visa Infinite*
If you fly Air Canada (or any of their numerous Star Alliance partners), this card could be just the ticket. Not only will you earn 1.5 miles per dollar on groceries and gas and at drugstores, but also twice the miles at Aeroplan partners or online from the Aeroplan eStore. Plus, you get Miles at a rate of 1 per dollar spent everywhere else.
We admit that Aeroplan isn’t the simplest rewards program out there, but if you’re strategic and use the Aeroplan Miles chart, you can travel further using fewer miles and maximize your rewards. You’ll receive Air Canada benefits, like one free checked bag, on flights booked with Miles, plus other valuable travel-related perks like comprehensive insurance, one annual pass to Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounges and Visa Infinite privileges.
Get more details about the TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite*
For those looking for a no-fee cash back card, there’s the TD CashBack Visa. When you spend with this card you’ll earn 1% back on groceries, gas, and recurring bills, and 0.5% on everything else. The perks are lean—expect purchase security and extended warranty—but like other TD cards, your cash back never expires and you can redeem it whenever you want (in $25 increments).
It’s important to note that when it comes to simple math, this is not the best no-fee credit card out there. The Tangerine Money Back is a better choice, offering up to 2% back on up to three spending categories. That said, new applicants are eligible for a sweet $25 bonus when they keep their account in good standing for 90 days.
Get more details about the TD CashBack Visa*
If you tend to carry a balance, you can mitigate interest charges by using a low interest credit card. Enter the TD Emerald Flex Rate Visa. For only $25 annually, you get a below-average interest rate. Just how low depends on the prime rate and your credit history, but TD Prime + 4.5% to 12.75% is sure to beat out regular cards. As of March 30, 2020, TD’s Prime Rate is 2.45%, so your rate could be as low as 6.95% up to 15.2% on the high end. One note: It doesn’t come with a balance transfer offer, a perk offered by many other popular low-interest credit cards.
And that is the end of our best TD credit cards in Canada. Whether you’re looking to earn points, get cash back, travel, or save on interest, TD Bank has an option for you.
|Credit card
|Best
|Annual fee
|TD CashBack Visa Infinite
|Cash back credit card
|$120
|TD First Class Visa Infinite
|Flexible points card
|$120
|TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite
|Airline travel card
|$120
|TD CashBack Visa
|No fee rewards card
|$0
|TD Emerald Flex Rate Visa
|Low APR card
|$25
If a link has an asterisk (*) at the end of it, that means it's an affiliate link and can sometimes result in a payment to MoneySense which helps our website stay free to our users. It's important to note that our editorial content will never be impacted by these links. We try our best to look at all available products in the market and where a product ranks in our article or whether or not it's included in the first place is never driven by compensation. For more details read our MoneySense Monetization policy.
