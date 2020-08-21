Photo created by pressfoto - www.freepik.com

Formed through a merger between financial giants Bank of Toronto and The Dominion Bank in 1955, TD is one of Canada’s most storied big five banks. It offers a wide array of financial services including an impressive portfolio of more than two dozen credit cards. We break down the best TD credit cards in Canada into five categories so whether you’re looking for cash back, flexible travel points, a co-branded travel card, no-fee cash back, or low interest, you’ve got the inside information to make your choice.

The best TD cash back credit cards 2020

Best credit card for cash back:

The TD CashBack Visa Infinite’s main draw is its strong 3% return in three very popular spending categories, groceries, gas, and recurring bill payments. This, along with the base 1% rate that applies to everything else, makes it one of the highest-earning cash back cards in Canada. Even better, your cash back never expires and you can redeem it (in $25 increments) whenever you want.

This card also comes with a few notable perks, including up to $2 million in travel medical insurance on trips of up to 10 days and delayed or lost baggage protection. Drivers will be interested in the included deluxe membership in TD Auto Club (a value of $79), rental car collision/loss damage protection, and discounts for car rentals at Budget and Avis. As a Visa Infinite card, it gets you perks like Concierge and access to luxury events like Food and Wine Experiences.

Annual fee: $120

Welcome bonus: Earn 10% cash back for the first 3 months up to a total spend of $2,000 ($200 in rewards), plus get a first-year annual fee waiver for the primary and additional cardholders. Welcome offer available until September 8, 2020.

Earn rate: 3% cash back on eligible grocery and gas purchases, and on recurring bill payments; 1% cash back on everything else

Additional benefits: Up to $2 million in travel medical insurance (up to 10 days); auto rental collision/loss damage protection; deluxe membership in TD Auto Club; savings at Avis and Budget; Visa Infinite perks including food and wine experiences and concierge

Income requirement: $60,000 individual or $100,00 household

Get more details about the TD CashBack Visa Infinite*

Best credit card for flexible travel points:

Thanks to the partnership between TD and Expedia, you can redeem TD points you collect on the TD First Class Travel Visa Infinite for virtually anything travel-related including hotels, vacation packages, and flights—on any airline, hotel, or travel provider listed on of the world’s largest travel comparison site. That flexibility put this on our best TD credit cards list.

With this card you’ll get 9 TD Points per dollar (4.5% in travel rewards) on purchases from ExpediaForTD.com and a flat 3 points per dollar (1.5% in travel rewards) on everything else. Redemptions on ExpediaforTD.com are super straightforward: 200 TD Points are worth $1, or, put another way, 1 Point = 0.5 cents. Spend frequently or save up—your points never expire. You can redeem points for travel outside of ExpediaForTD or for merchandise or gifts, but be aware that you’ll get less value out of your points this way.

Perks include comprehensive travel insurance benefits, automotive coverage and discounts, and Visa Infinite privileges.

Annual fee: $120

Welcome bonus: Receive 20,000 TD Points (which have a travel value of $100) when you make your first purchase, plus get a first-year annual fee waiver for the primary and additional cardholders. Welcome offer available until September 8, 2020.

Earn rate: 9 TD Points per dollar spent at ExpediaForTD.com and 3 TD Points per dollar spent on everything else

Additional benefits: Up to $1 million in travel medical insurance (up to 21 days), plus trip cancellation and interruption, common carrier accident, and delayed and lost baggage protection; Priority Pass membership discount; auto rental collision/loss damage protection and savings at Avis and Budget; Visa Infinite perks including food and wine experiences and concierge

Income requirement: $60,000 individual or $100,00 household

Get more details about the TD First Class Visa Infinite*