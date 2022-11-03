Canada’s best no-fee credit cards 2022
These cards have no annual fee and still boast perks like cash back, travel insurance and more.
Some of the best things in life are free—so why should you expect any different from your credit card? Canada has an impressive array of no-fee credit cards that don’t charge cardholders an annual fee, while also delivering respectable rewards like cash back and travel points. Many of these no-fee cards also boast attractive extras like solid welcome bonuses, no foreign transaction fees and useful travel insurance. Individuals who don’t always pay off their balance every month will be happy that a few of these cards even feature a standard low interest rate or an attractive balance transfer promo. Here are our picks for the best no-fee credit cards in Canada.
|Card
|Best for
|Rewards / Feature
|Tangerine Money-Back Credit Card
(get more details)*
|Cash back
|2% in up to 3 categories of your choice
0.5% on everything else
|AMEX SimplyCash
(get more details)*
|Base-rate cash back
|2% cash back on gas and groceries (up to $300 annually)
1.25% cash back on everything else
|Brim Mastercard
(get more details)*
|No FX fees
|1 pt/$1 on everyday purchases
No FX fees
Bonus points at eligible retailers
1 pt = 1% in cash back
|MBNA Rewards Platinum Plus Mastercard
(get more details)*
|Travel
|2 pts/$1 on groceries & dining1
1 pt/$1 on everything else
1 pt = 1 cent in travel rewards
|MBNA True Line Mastercard
(get more details)*
|Low APR
|12.99% purchase interest rate
|BMO CashBack Mastercard
(get more details)*
|Groceries
|3% cash back on groceries2
1% on recurring bills2
0.5% on everything else
|PC Financial World Elite
(get more details)*
|Retail rewards
|45 pts/$1 at Shoppers Drug Mart
30 pts/$1 at PC affiliate stores
30 pts/litre at Esso/Mobil
0 pts/$1 on everything else
10 pts = 1 cent in store credit
|Triangle World Elite Mastercard
|Retail rewards
|4% in CTM at Canadian Tire, Mark’s & Sport Chek
3% at most grocery stores
5 cents/litre CTM at Gas+ and Essence+
1% on everything else
|Home Trust Secured Visa
(get more details)*
|Rebuilding credit
|Virtually guaranteed approval
Min. $500 deposit
|Rogers World Elite Mastercard
|Travel insurance
|1.5% cash back on all purchases
3% cash back on USD purchases
1 On the first $5,000 spent annually per category
2 On the first $500 per month
At a glance: The Tangerine Money-Back Mastercard is a perennial no-fee favourite thanks to its automatic 2% cash back on purchases in two spending categories, with a third category available if you set up an automatic rewards deposit into a Tangerine Savings Account. What makes this card really stand out is that cardholders get to personalize their extra-earn categories from among a whopping 10 options.
Interest rates: 19.95% on purchases, 19.95% on cash advances, 19.95% on balance transfers
At a glance: An ideal card for those who spend much of their budget on groceries and gas, the SimplyCash American Express gets you 2% cash back in those two categories. The card also has a pretty generous base rate of 1.25% for all other spending. Especially notable is the $100,000 in travel accident protection, a rare perk for a no-fee card.
At a glance: Brim Mastercard has one of the rarest—and most coveted—features of any credit card in Canada: no foreign transaction (FX) fee. When making purchases in a non-Canadian currency, most issuers charge cardholders a fee of around 2.5% on every purchase—and that’s on top of the exchange rate. Brim completely waives this fee. The card also comes with up to $500 in mobile device insurance and a free Boingo Wi-Fi membership.
At a glance: A perfect travel companion for frequent fliers, the MBNA Rewards Platinum Plus Mastercard has a flexible rewards program that offers the best value when points are redeemed for travel. It also features a wide selection of revved-up earning categories, including restaurants, groceries, digital media, memberships and household utility purchases. The icing on the cake is the yearly Birthday Bonus, which can really help punch up your point balance.
At a glance: This no-frills card is short on extras but is a powerhouse when it comes to potentially saving cardholders money. If you tend to carry a balance, a lower-interest card can be a lifesaver for your bottom line. With an interest rate of 12.99%, the MBNA True Line Mastercard charges nearly half of what most credit cards in Canada charge, potentially making it easier to catch up on debt.
At a glance: BMO’s CashBack MasterCard is a good fit for students looking for a no-fee card that will earn them a little extra cash as they build credit. While the card doesn’t come with lots of perks, its 3% cash back on groceries is the most generous earn rate available in that category for a basic credit card without an annual fee.
At a glance: For everyday spending on essentials, the no-fee PC Financial World Elite Mastercard is a popular choice. You’ll earn PC Optimum points, one of the best-known and most useful loyalty programs in the country. There are no complicated reward rules to navigate; cardholders can simply redeem points instantly at the cash register anywhere PC products are sold.
At a glance: The Triangle World Elite Mastercard from Canadian Tire is a digital evolution of the company’s well-loved Canadian Tire dollars and offers excellent earnings for those who regularly shop at Canadian Tire and partner stores. It’s also one of the few no-fee cards that offer car rental collision insurance and give you access to a roadside assistance plan.
Interest rates: 19.99% on purchases, 22.99% on cash advances, 22.99% on balance transfers
At a glance: The Home Trust Secured Visa is an excellent pick for people who want to build their credit but who might otherwise have difficulty getting approved because of a low credit score or because they are new to Canada and don’t have much of a credit history. What makes this card especially unique is that it’s available with a lower interest rate (which can help you keep your debt in check) in exchange for paying a small annual fee.
At a glance: If you’re looking for a credit card with a strong selection of travel insurance and no annual fee, the Rogers World Elite Mastercard can’t be beat. The card comes with emergency medical insurance, insurance for trip cancellation and interruption, and collision and damage coverage for car rentals.
The biggest advantage of a no-fee credit card is obvious: it’s free. Better yet, if you never carry a balance and you use a no-fee card that offers cash back or rewards, you’ll actually be in a better financial position than you would without the card. A card that complements your spending habits and hobbies (like travel) can also save you a nice chunk of change on things like foreign transaction fees, insurance and rental cars.
In some cases, these benefits can be significantly intensified with a premium card that has an annual fee, so depending on your spending habits, an annual-fee card can be a worthwhile expense. You should consider a no-fee credit card if:
The potential drawbacks of a no-fee credit card include:
For the best cash back credit cards 2022 ranking, MoneySense tapped into Ratehub.ca’s‡ credit card tool and calculated the numbers for both fee and no-fee cash back rewards cards based on $2,000 in monthly spending. We used the following scenario: $500 on groceries, $200 on gas, $200 on restaurants, $125 on bill payments, $175 on travel, $225 on entertainment, $75 on pharmacy purchases and $500 on everything else.
The endgame was a magic number—that is, the annual net reward in dollar terms to identify the top cash back cards for each type of spender. Our methodology also took into consideration other factors, including limited-time accelerated earn rates, the range of spending bonus categories, annual-fee waivers, purchase protections and travel insurance perks.
‡MoneySense.ca and Ratehub.ca are both owned by parent company Ratehub Inc. We may be partnered with some financial institutions, but this does not influence the “Canada’s Best Credit Card” rankings. You can read more about this in our Editorial Code of Conduct.
This article was originally published on Feb. 19, 2019, and has since been updated.
If a link has an asterisk (*) at the end of it, that means it's an affiliate link and can sometimes result in a payment to MoneySense (owned by Ratehub Inc.) which helps our website stay free to our users. It's important to note that our editorial content will never be impacted by these links. We are committed to looking at all available products in the market, and where a product ranks in our article or whether or not it's included in the first place is never driven by compensation. For more details read our MoneySense Monetization policy.
Rogers has changed their terms for their World Elite Mastercard:
WE’RE MAKING SOME CHANGES TO YOUR ROGERS WORLD ELITE MASTERCARD ACCOUNT
Effective June 2, 2020, we will be making some changes to your Rogers World Elite Mastercard Account. Please find a summary of what will be included with your card, along with the detailed changes to the following: (1) Rogers Bank Cardholder Agreement, and (2) Rogers World Elite Mastercard Rewards Program Terms and Conditions. Your use of the Account or your Card after the changes noted above go into effect will mean that you have accepted all of those changes. For residents of Quebec, if you do not agree with this change, you may terminate your Account with us by July 1, 2020 without cost or penalty after any remaining balance is paid off.
What is included with your Rogers World Elite Mastercard starting June 2, 2020
You will earn:
3% in cash back rewards on all your eligible purchases made in U.S. dollars (previously 4% on all eligible purchases made in any foreign currency)
1.5% in cash back rewards on all other eligible purchases (previously 2% on Rogers products and services and 1.75% on all other eligible purchases)
—-
There’s also a minimum $15k spend per year starting August 1, 2020
Thought you should know, it might affect where it’s shows in your rankings.
Thanks for letting us know. We will update this as soon as we can. Our goal is to have the most up-to-date information. We do our best to fact check all our content before it gets published and make updates regularly, but some things may get missed. We would like to remind our readers to do their own fact checking before making any personal finance decisions.
No mention of Costco Master Card, No Fees (except for $60 yearly Costco membership fee) 2% cassh back at end of year.
Scotia bank has just changed it’s NO FEE Visa card to charge $29.00 a year. As of April 1st/ 2021. They will be dropping the interest rate on the card. This is a rip off to people who never carry a balance but pay off immediately . In effect, we are now sharing in paying the debts of all the other cardholders. Savers, and people careful with their money, are shafted again. It feels like a ‘bait and switch’.
PC World Elite Mastercard has just changed their requirements. I received this notice from them:
“As a PC Financial® World Elite Mastercard® cardholder, we wanted to inform you of changes to your World Elite Mastercard® account. Mastercard has added a new annual minimum spend requirement of $15,000 for World Elite credit cards that we have applied to your account.”
Thanks for letting us know. We will update this as soon as we can. Our goal is to have the most up-to-date information. We do our best to fact check all our content before it gets published and make updates regularly, but some things may get missed. We would like to remind our readers to do their own fact checking before making any personal finance decisions.
Thanks for the article. A major component of a cashback credit card is the ease and simplicity of the redemption process to get the “cashback”. Most cards have a threshold level before you are allowed redemption such as $50 for an MBNA card or auto monthly deposit of earnings for a Tangerine card.
This component is never discussed or evaluated in any articles you have posted, that I have reviewed.
Something to consider when advising the consumer.
I would include Triangle World Elite Master Card on the list. In addition to the perks you get from the regular triangle card, you can earn 3% back on groceries in CT money. Also, you also get a Canadian Roadside gold membership for free. Also, 7c back on premium gas.