The best no-fee credit cards in Canada 2022

Best no-fee credit card for cash back

At a glance: The Tangerine Money-Back Mastercard is a perennial no-fee favourite thanks to its automatic 2% cash back on purchases in two spending categories, with a third category available if you set up an automatic rewards deposit into a Tangerine Savings Account. What makes this card really stand out is that cardholders get to personalize their extra-earn categories from among a whopping 10 options.

Welcome offer: Earn 15% cash back (up to $150) when you spend $1,000 on everyday purchases within the first two months of having the card. Transfer your balance from another credit card to receive a low interest rate of 1.95% for the first six months (1% balance transfer fee applies). Must apply by November 18, 2022.

Interest rates: 19.95% on purchases, 19.95% on cash advances, 19.95% on balance transfers

Earn rate: 2% cash back in up to three spending categories of your choice from 10 different options; 0.5% on all other purchases; cash back can be applied monthly, either towards your credit card balance or deposited into your savings account

Annual income requirement: $12,000

$12,000 Additional benefits: Purchase protection and extended warranties

Pros

You get to choose your own cash-back categories from 10 everyday spending categories, and there is no cap on earnings.

The Tangerine Money-Back Mastercard features a generous welcome offer and balance transfer promotion.

The card has a low income-qualification threshold.

Cons

Spending outside of cash back categories earns a base rate of only 0.5%.

The card features no rental car or travel insurance.

Best no-fee credit card for base-rate cash back

At a glance: An ideal card for those who spend much of their budget on groceries and gas, the SimplyCash American Express gets you 2% cash back in those two categories. The card also has a pretty generous base rate of 1.25% for all other spending. Especially notable is the $100,000 in travel accident protection, a rare perk for a no-fee card.

Welcome offer: Earn a $10 statement credit for each monthly billing period in which you spend $300 on purchases. This could add up to $100 in your first 10 months of having the card.

Interest rates: 20.99% on purchases, 21.99% on cash advances

Earn rate: 2% cash back on eligible gas and grocery purchases up to $300 annually; 1.25% cash back on everything else

Additional benefits: Access to virtual events and special offers with American Express Experiences

Pros

The Front of the Line and American Express Experiences programs give cardholders access to presale tickets and exclusive invites to entertainment and dining events.

Unique referral program offers an added opportunity to earn $50 for referring approved applicants (up to $750 cash back annually).

$100,000 in travel accident protection, as well as buyer’s assurance and purchase protection.

Cons

American Express cards aren’t as widely accepted at merchants as Visa and Mastercard cards.

SimplyCash American Express’ accelerated earn rates are each capped at $300 annually.

Best no-fee credit card for FX fees

At a glance: Brim Mastercard has one of the rarest—and most coveted—features of any credit card in Canada: no foreign transaction (FX) fee. When making purchases in a non-Canadian currency, most issuers charge cardholders a fee of around 2.5% on every purchase—and that’s on top of the exchange rate. Brim completely waives this fee. The card also comes with up to $500 in mobile device insurance and a free Boingo Wi-Fi membership.

Annual fee: $0

Interest rates: 19.99% on purchases, 21.50% on cash advances, 19.99% on balance transfers

on balance transfers Earn rate: 1 point per $1 everywhere, and bonus points at Brim partner merchants, like up to 4% at Microsoft, 4% at Nike, 3% at Warby Parker, plus more than 200 other retailers

Additional benefits: No FX fees, free Boingo Wi-Fi membership, and up to $500 in mobile device insurance

Annual income requirement: None specified

Pros

The card has no FX fee, meaning you avoid paying around 2.5% on all purchases made in a foreign currency.

Brim Mastercard comes with free Boingo Wi-Fi membership, which provides access at over a million hotspots worldwide.

The card has a solid selection of insurance, including protection that’s normally hard to come by for no-fee cards, such as mobile device, event ticket reimbursement and common carrier accident insurance.

Cons

Brim Mastercard has a somewhat low standard earn rate of 1% (though higher earn rates are available at select merchants).

There are no standard accelerated earn categories with this card.

Best no-fee credit card for travel points

At a glance: A perfect travel companion for frequent fliers, the MBNA Rewards Platinum Plus Mastercard has a flexible rewards program that offers the best value when points are redeemed for travel. It also features a wide selection of revved-up earning categories, including restaurants, groceries, digital media, memberships and household utility purchases. The icing on the cake is the yearly Birthday Bonus, which can really help punch up your point balance.

Welcome offer: For the first 90 days, you can get up to 10,000 points (approx. $50 in cash back): 5,000 for registering for paperless e-statements, 5,000 for spending $500 in purchases with the card. Plus, earn 4 points for every $1 spent on eligible restaurant, grocery, digital media, membership and household utility purchases. (Not available for residents of Quebec, instead click here .)

Interest rates: 19.99% on purchases, 24.99% on cash advances, 22.99% on balance transfers

Earn rate: Earn 2 points for every $1 spent on eligible groceries and restaurants ($5,000 max annual spend per category) and 1 point per $1 on everything else

Earn 2 points for every $1 spent on eligible groceries and restaurants ($5,000 max annual spend per category) and 1 point per $1 on everything else Additional benefits: Unexpected return home coverage; rental collision and accidental death and dismemberment insurance; balance protection and extended warranty

Pros

Each year, cardholders get Birthday Bonus points equal to 10% of the total number of points earned in the previous 12 months, to a max of 10,000 points.

The MBNA Rewards Platinum Plus Mastercard has one of the most flexible rewards programs of any no-fee card, allowing cardholders to redeem points for cash back, merchandise, gift cards, charitable donations and travel.

The card also has generous mobile device insurance of up to $1,000, as well as discounts at Avis and Budget rental car companies.

Cons

The earn rate of 2 points per $1 spent on eligible restaurant, grocery, digital media, membership and household utility purchases is capped at $10,000 annually in each category. You will then only earn the base rate of 1 point per $1.

Points are best redeemed for travel, for which you’ll get a value of 1 cent per point, whereas points are only worth half a cent each when redeemed for a statement credit or charitable donation.

Best no-fee credit card for low interest

At a glance: This no-frills card is short on extras but is a powerhouse when it comes to potentially saving cardholders money. If you tend to carry a balance, a lower-interest card can be a lifesaver for your bottom line. With an interest rate of 12.99%, the MBNA True Line Mastercard charges nearly half of what most credit cards in Canada charge, potentially making it easier to catch up on debt.

Interest rates: 12.99% on purchases, 24.99% on cash advances, 12.99% on balance transfers

12.99% on purchases, 24.99% on cash advances, 12.99% on balance transfers Additional benefits: Add up to nine authorized users without an additional fee

Welcome offer: Get a 0% promotional annual interest rate ("AIR") for 12 months on balance transfers within the first 90 days of opening the account.

Get a 0% promotional annual interest rate (“AIR”) for 12 months on balance transfers within the first 90 days of opening the account. Note: This offer is not available for residents of Quebec

Pros

The MBNA True Line Mastercard’s lower-than-average interest rate of 12.99% can make it easier to keep debt at a more manageable level.

The 0% promotional annual interest rate for 12 months on balance transfers will also be an asset for cardholders looking for some breathing room while they pay off accumulated credit card debt.

Enjoy a discount on qualifying car rentals at participating Avis and Budget locations.

Cons

The card has a high cash advance interest rate of 24.99%.

The MBNA True Line Mastercard doesn’t offer any rewards, cash back or insurance.

Best no-fee credit card for students

At a glance: BMO’s CashBack MasterCard is a good fit for students looking for a no-fee card that will earn them a little extra cash as they build credit. While the card doesn’t come with lots of perks, its 3% cash back on groceries is the most generous earn rate available in that category for a basic credit card without an annual fee.