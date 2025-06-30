Going on vacation? Here’s how to keep your home safe
Whether you’re heading out of town for the weekend or a round-the-world trip, protect your property with these tips.
As summer kicks into high gear, many Canadians are planning to head out of town for a vacation, whether it’s a weekend at the cottage or a month-long tour of Europe. But getting that rest and relaxation can bring a new source of stress.
According to a Leger survey conducted for Allstate Insurance Company of Canada, 62% of Canadians say protecting their home while they’re away on vacation is their biggest worry. That concern is well founded: Allstate’s claims data shows that break-ins tend to spike during the summer months, with August being the worst. Fridays are the most common day for reported theft, followed by Thursdays.
Sharing your travel details on Instagram, Facebook or other social platforms essentially tells the world you’re not at home. Despite the risks, nearly one in three Canadians who use social media post about their vacation plans before or during their trip, the survey found. Among 18- to 34-year-olds, that number climbs to 51%.
Just 15% of Canadians admit that posting on social media is more important to them than home security. But based on the numbers, plenty are posting anyway.
Besides alerting thieves to your empty home, public vacation posts also open you up to identity theft. Scammers can use personal info shared online to commit fraud, access your bank accounts and more. It’s smart to keep your vacation plans to yourself.
Home insurance usually covers the losses and damage caused by break-ins, but there are conditions. Most home insurance policies will cover burglary, but many require someone to check on your home while you’re away. Some insurers ask for checks every 48 to 72 hours; others say once a week. If something happens and no one’s been popping by to check on your place, your claim could be denied. Check your home insurance policy.
If you’re travelling this summer, a few simple steps can help protect your home.
A little planning goes a long way. So go ahead, have an adventure, snap those pics, and soak up the sun. Just save the uploads for when you’re back on your couch.
