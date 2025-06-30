According to a Leger survey conducted for Allstate Insurance Company of Canada, 62% of Canadians say protecting their home while they’re away on vacation is their biggest worry. That concern is well founded: Allstate’s claims data shows that break-ins tend to spike during the summer months, with August being the worst. Fridays are the most common day for reported theft, followed by Thursdays.

Avoid sharing your travel plans on social media

Sharing your travel details on Instagram, Facebook or other social platforms essentially tells the world you’re not at home. Despite the risks, nearly one in three Canadians who use social media post about their vacation plans before or during their trip, the survey found. Among 18- to 34-year-olds, that number climbs to 51%.

Just 15% of Canadians admit that posting on social media is more important to them than home security. But based on the numbers, plenty are posting anyway.

Besides alerting thieves to your empty home, public vacation posts also open you up to identity theft. Scammers can use personal info shared online to commit fraud, access your bank accounts and more. It’s smart to keep your vacation plans to yourself.

Does home insurance cover break-ins?

Home insurance usually covers the losses and damage caused by break-ins, but there are conditions. Most home insurance policies will cover burglary, but many require someone to check on your home while you’re away. Some insurers ask for checks every 48 to 72 hours; others say once a week. If something happens and no one’s been popping by to check on your place, your claim could be denied. Check your home insurance policy.

Get personalized quotes from Canada's top home insurance providers.* Home insuranceRenters insuranceCondo insurance You will be leaving MoneySense. Just close the tab to return.

How to keep your home safe while you’re away

If you’re travelling this summer, a few simple steps can help protect your home.

Avoid posting trip plans or photos until after you return, even if your social media accounts are set to private. Ask your family members or travel buddies to do the same.

Check your home insurance policy to confirm your coverage.

Lock doors and windows, close the curtains, turn off appliances, and unplug electronics.

Store valuables and cash out of sight.

Ask a trusted neighbour or friend to check your property regularly.

Set timers on outdoor lights to illuminate your home at night, and set timers on indoor lights to make it look like someone’s inside. Change the schedule so that would-be thieves won’t notice a pattern.

For long absences, pause delivery of your mail, newspaper, and any subscriptions (such as groceries or meal kits), or have someone collect them.

Use smart home tech like an alarm system and security cameras for added peace of mind.

A little planning goes a long way. So go ahead, have an adventure, snap those pics, and soak up the sun. Just save the uploads for when you’re back on your couch.

Newsletter Get free MoneySense financial tips, news & advice in your inbox. subscribe now

More about home insurance: